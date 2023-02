CHAMPIONSHIP- PEORIA ST. PHILOMENA DEFEATED DIETERICH 40-29 ALTAMONT AT SEB- 7:15 PM (HEARD ON JACK FM) ARCOLA AT CUMBERLAND- 7:15 PM (HEARD ON WCRA) ALTAMONT VS. TUSCOLA- 7 PM (HEARD ON JACK FM) TEUTOPOLIS SHOOTOUT. ALTON VS. BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF. ROBINSON VS. MATTOON. ST. ANTHONY VS. TROY TRIAD. EFFINGHAM VS. JERSEYVILLE.

PARIS, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO