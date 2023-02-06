Read full article on original website
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
foxillinois.com
Police: Man identified who walked in on women in shower
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The man who was walking in on multiple women in the shower has been identified. University of Illinois Police say Pranav Chittharanjan, 19, of Urbana, was issued a state of Illinois notice to appear in court for disorderly conduct. Chittharanjan was identified as the suspect...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Carle at the Riverfront Provides a Look Inside; with Operations Beginning Feb 19th
Danville’s new CARLE AT THE RIVERFRONT medical campus held their “First Look for Community Leaders and Partners” Wednesday morning (Feb 8th), as they prepare to begin operations on Sunday February 19th. Carle Director of Ambulatory Operations Heather Tucker says once all the services from Carle’s Fairchild and Vermilion locations are moved in, this will be an outpatient facility of robust healthcare services.
FAR shower Peeping Tom suspect identified by UIPD
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I Police said they’ve identified the person who was reportedly entering the women’s shower areas of a dorm Sunday morning. Police officials reported on Wednesday that they were informed of a man entering those areas in Oglesby Hall, part of the Florida Avenue Residence complex. The man viewed at […]
foxillinois.com
Study shows C-U students struggle with reading
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A 2022 study by Illinois Report Card shows elementary students in Champaign's Unit 4 School District and Urbana's District 116 struggle with reading. The results were obtained from standardized testing scores with 76.3 % of Unit 4's third graders reading below the grade level. Urbana...
Carle opens new facility at the Riverfront in Danville
After three years of development, Carle Health's new Danville facility is here.
foxillinois.com
U of I investigating man who entered dorm and walked in on women in shower
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating a man who walked in on multiple women in the shower. Police say a man had entered several women’s shower areas between 3-5:30 a.m. Sunday at Oglesby Hall, 1005 College Court, Urbana. We're told he viewed...
Central Illinois Proud
4 displaced in overnight fire in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire displaced four residents after a fire at a quad-plex home Thursday. According to a Normal Fire Department press release, Normal firefighters responded to a fire near 208 Parktrail Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a working fire on the second...
25newsnow.com
Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed Bloomington pedestrian
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Tennessee motorcyclist was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in Bloomington last September, according to criminal charges filed in McLean County Court. Drew Tedrick, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing, but no trial date was...
foxillinois.com
Police chase leads to standoff on I-74
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. We're told Donavan Lee-Newman, 27, who is known by deputies to be living out of his vehicle was trespassing on the Champaign County fairgrounds at 2:57 pm on Wednesday.
foxillinois.com
Stolen SUV found in Tennessee, dog still missing
MANSFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The SUV that was stolen with the Goldendoodle inside on Wednesday has been located, but authorities say the dog is still missing. Police say no arrests have been made as the suspect has not been located. The Piatt County Sheriff says the dog is chipped,...
Rantoul Police releases names of officers involved in deadly shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department released on Thursday the names of two of its officers who were involved in a shooting death on Monday. Rantoul Police officials said Officers Jose Aceves and Rikki McComas were investigating a stolen vehicle when shots were fired. 21-year-old Azaan Lee of Champaign was hit by gunfire […]
Man arrested after shots fired in St. Joseph domestic dispute
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police officials said a domestic dispute turned into a shots-fired incident in St. Joseph Wednesday night. Champaign County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Curt Apperson said Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested after shots were heard by neighbors in the area of Fourth and Warren Streets. Apperson […]
Central Illinois Proud
Normal still searching for missing woman
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police Department is still looking for a woman who has been missing for over a month. According to the Normal Police Facebook, 50-year-old Julie Harris has been missing since Jan. 8. She is listed as homeless, 5’04”, and 130 lbs with brown hair and glasses.
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
foxillinois.com
Man who killed someone over money, convicted of first degree murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Macon County man was convicted of first-degree murder. Phillip J. Gehrken, of Forsyth, shot Kevin Cooper in the face multiple times the night of July 11, 2021, in a home near the rural Macon County town. Police said the murder was the result of...
wglt.org
Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal
The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
