Brownsville Couple Jailed, Accused Of Critically Injuring Newborn
A more than 6-month police investigation has ended with the arrest of a Brownsville couple for the severe injuries suffered by their newborn baby. 27-year-old Alexis Ayala-Medina and 20-year-old Yulissa Garza were arrested this week on a warrant charging them with injury to a child. The charges come more than...
Suspect sentenced in 2017 McAllen murder
A man accused in a June 2017 murder in McAllen was sentenced to 45 years in jail. Alex Arevalo was sentenced on Tuesday for the murder of Nicolas Anthony Bazan, whose body was discovered along the 1400 block of Vine Avenue with a gunshot wound. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4th Suspect Charged...
Brownsville ISD police enhancing security in the district with new tools
Officers with the police department at the Brownsville Independent School District will soon get bulletproof shields to provide more security. The money for the 55 new shields is coming from a state grant worth more than $382,000. "These shields are going to allow our police officers to add another layer...
PD: Man wanted for theft of catalytic converter in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to the alleged theft of a catalytic converter. On Feb. 2 at 9:07 a.m., police responded to theft of a catalytic converter at the 1400 block of Dove Avenue in McAllen. Resulting from that investigation, a warrant of […]
WATCH: Rio Grande City HS on lockdown, two suspects detained
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after an alleged threat was made. Adrian Ozuna, director of public relations for Rio Grande City Grulla ISD, reported that the Starr County Sheriff’s Office received a possible threat to the high school. The sheriff’s department, Texas DPS, […]
BPD: Suspect arraigned in series of vehicle thefts
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arraigned in Brownsville in connection to an investigation of back-to-back auto thefts, according to police. Cristian Garza, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday by the Brownsville Police Department Auto Theft Task Force on suspicion of stealing three vehicles in December, police told ValleyCentral. Garza is accused of […]
Woman Charged In Raymondville Eight-Liner Investigation Pleads Guilty
A woman charged with multiple felonies for her connection to an eight-liner operation in Raymondville is changing her plea. Dominga Ledesma decided yesterday to plead guilty to one of the 16 charges she was facing in federal court in McAllen. The decision came as a surprise, since Ledesma had just testified in her own defense Tuesday afternoon.
Told to stop, driver accelerated with man pinned against vehicle, deputies say
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Los Indios man was arrested after being accused of pinning another man between two vehicles, local law enforcement officials say. German Zuniga, 33, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the 3300 […]
Vandal caught on video damages city property, police say
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Police are searching for an individual who they say gained illegal entry into the First Responders Park control and concession rooms. A surveillance video shows a person causing extensive damage to city property by kicking the door to the room, according to police. City officials said vandalism is […]
Cortez Talks About Prosperity Task Force During Meeting With Family Group
A judge in Hidalgo County hopes a task force tackling poverty will become a model for the rest of Texas. Richard Cortez spoke about the work of the Prosperity Task Force Thursday during a meeting of the Texas Family Leadership Council. He said the county has more people living in poverty due to social conditions such as language barriers, education and immigration status.
Mercedes ISD setting up ‘panic alert badges’ for all district employees
Campuses at the Mercedes Independent School District are expected to be safer by the end of the school year thanks to a new crisis alert system. The new system is a wearable device that’s activated with the click of a button. Every single Mercedes ISD employee will be issued...
BPD: Man allegedly chokes pregnant woman on way to pick up food
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after being accused of choking a pregnant woman three times as they drove to get food in Brownsville, according to police. Tyler Joseph Theurer, 23, was arrested at around 8:56 p.m. Sunday at the 700 block of International Boulevard and charged with assault of a pregnant […]
Bond denied for three suspects accused in deadly human smuggling attempts
A federal judge denied bond denied for three Valley men accused in two deadly human smuggling attempts. Juan Manuel Tena of Pharr, Erasmo Garcia III of Roma and Alexis Rafael Adorno of Roma were in court Tuesday in connection to a February 2022 smuggling attempt near Port Mansfield that killed four migrants after the boat they were on capsized.
Bullets found in a student’s locker at an Edinburg middle school, district says
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bullets were found in a locker at South Middle School, Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District said Tuesday. According to the district, the situation was taken care of immediately and the student is facing administrative action. The bullets were found by the teacher and was reported to administration, school district officials said. […]
Do you know him? Brownsville police seek auto theft ‘person of interest’
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A surveillance camera at an international bridge has provided investigators with the image of a “person of interest” connected to a stolen vehicle, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Now they are asking for the public’s help. Brownsville detectives “are looking for the identity or whereabouts of this subject,” the department […]
No Foul Play Suspected In Hidalgo County Death
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says foul play is not suspected after a man was found dead near Citrus City. The body was found in the area of 12 Mile Line and Iowa Road on Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the 47-year-old man was identified as a...
Man sentenced in plot to deliver meth at McAllen Applebee’s parking lot
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced after law enforcement intercepted a call, leading to discovery of 52 pounds of meth, records show. David Luis Aubry was sentenced to 87 months in prison Tuesday on a charge of selling, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance, according to federal records. A criminal complaint obtained by […]
Traffic stop links couple’s car to hit-and-run, deputies say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A couple was arrested by deputies Monday after a traffic stop allegedly connected their vehicle to a hit-and-run earlier that day, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Khalil Levon, 27, and Marisha Holley, 30, were charged with failure to identify. According to a press release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s […]
Hidalgo County Adult Probation Center hit by cyber attack
The Hidalgo County Adult Probation Center is offline after their computer system was infected with ransomware over the weekend. Staff is unable to access emails, and the county is working to recover any affected files. “We're still in the process of retrieving everything,” Hidalgo County IT Director Daniel Salinas said....
Suspects In Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Ring Ordered To Stay Behind Bars
Bond has been denied for four Valley men arrested last week for their roles in the smuggling-related deaths of eight people. A Brownsville federal judge refused to set bond for the four after they pleaded not guilty to numerous counts of human smuggling. A total of six people were taken into federal custody last week.
