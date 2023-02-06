Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
54-unit apartment complex on Easton Avenue gets OK from Bethlehem planners
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A land development plan for a 54-unit apartment complex was approved by the Bethlehem Planning Commission Thursday night. Developers Dominic Villani and John Tallarico proposed the apartment complex featuring two, three-story buildings at the former site of Kospia's Nurseries at 2897 Easton Ave. The site will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Revised plans for former Martin Tower site: More apartments; no retail, dining
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a revised master plan for development of the former site of the 21-story Martin Tower, once headquarters of the Bethlehem Steel Corp., located at 1170 Eighth Ave. The plan was submitted originally in May 2019. The revised plan...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking next-of-kin for Womelsdorf man
BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for assistance locating next-of-kin for a Womelsdorf man. 73-year-old Robert L. Kinsky was pronounced dead of natural causes February 9 at his Womelsdorf residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem planners review proposals for more than 1.4K apartments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex that crosses the city's border. The proposal, offered by New Jersey-based BAHX LLC, calls for the development of three, five-story buildings and one, four-story building totaling 317 apartment units. The plan...
WFMZ-TV Online
What comes next? Lawmakers, school officials meet in Pottstown to discuss next steps after school funding ruling
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A few days after the landmark education funding ruling, school districts, lawmakers, and residents are still unclear about what comes next. However, some of those groups met Friday to see what can be done to level the educational playing field. "This is the number-1 priority in this...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mansion in Montco from the Gilded Age to soon have new owner
CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. - An old mansion in Montgomery County that hails from the Gilded Age is getting a 21st-century start. After 30 years of sitting vacant, the 100,000-square-foot Lynnewood Hall in Cheltenham Township will soon have a new owner. The Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation is set to buy the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Montex Textiles site in Allentown sold, land to be used for apartment development
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new apartment complex could soon be coming to Allentown. The Yasin Khan 2021 Family Trust bought more than six acres of land near Good Shepherd's main campus. It's at the former site of Montex Textiles, before it burned down in April 2005. The plan is to...
NBC Philadelphia
Bed Bath & Beyond Adds Montgomery County Store to Growing List of Closures
The struggling Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. retail chain released an updated list of 150 location closures on Tuesday, adding another Philadelphia-area store to the previously announced shutdowns, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. New to the list is the Bed Bath & Beyond store at 224 W. DeKalb Pike in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown committee forwards legislation for $1.2M in ARPA funds for Irving Pool
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown City Council Rules, Chambers, Intergovernmental Relations and Strategy Committee advanced legislation allocating $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Irving Pool project Wednesday night at city hall. The $1.2 million is needed to pay for the $3.1 million proposed winning bid versus...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown considers $100K for 'credible messenger program' consultant
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown City Council Rules, Chambers, Intergovernmental Relations and Strategy Committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would spend $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds towards exploring a "credible messenger program." A youth-focused "anti-violence" initiative, credible messenger programs typically pair mentors from the community — sometimes...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem to review proposal for ice cream store at the site of shuttered pet-grooming service
A plan for an ice cream shop across from Calypso Elementary School in west Bethlehem will face zoning scrutiny Feb. 22. The store would take the place of The Clip Joint, a pet-grooming service at 1001 Spring Street that has closed. The building is across Spring Street from Calypso Elementary School and has a second-floor apartment.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner seeks next-of-kin for Reading man
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is seeking next-of-kin information for a Reading man. 60-yer-old Geraldo Ortiz-Soto was pronounced dead on February 9 at his residence in the 300 block of Cedar Street in Reading. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cold storage warehouse looks to expand Bethlehem facility
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a height variance request for a warehouse expansion Wednesday night at city hall. The applicant, United States Cold Storage, plans a 99,267-square-foot cold storage warehouse expansion at 15 Emery St. in Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII at the Bethlehem Commerce Center.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. zoners hear appeal for proposed Wawa complex
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board held an appeal hearing involving a proposed commercial and residential complex during a special meeting Tuesday night at the municipal building. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and...
Mercury
Man caught on camera stealing trail cam along Schuylkill River Trail in Berks, police say
Exeter Township police arrested a Reading man after they said he was caught on video stealing a trail camera on private property along the Schuylkill River Trail near Birdsboro. Scott A. Zeiber, 50, was confronted on the trail in the area along Bridge Street near Center Road by the camera’s...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lawsuit filed over development on protected land in Upper Pottsgrove Twp.
U. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - A lawsuit is challenging a Montgomery County municipality's plan to build on protected, open space. The suit, filed by two Upper Pottsgrove Township residents, says building the $5.5-million municipal complex violates the state's Open Space Law as well as the Dedicated or Donated Property Act.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading announces plans for 275th anniversary celebration
READING, Pa. - The City of Reading announced Thursday a number of planned celebrations for the city's upcoming 275th anniversary. During the birthday week, the city will host numerous free and ticketed events and a livestreamed proclamation ceremony from City Hall. The festivities kick off March 12 and include a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Owner plans to rehabilitate old hotel in Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The owner of the old hotel at Union Square in Phillipsburg is working on a plan to rehabilitate the place. There have been some complaints about the building's condition. So, at a meeting earlier this week, the owner was given 90 days to stabilize it, then check...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Jennifer Brown invested in restaurant with man arrested, charged in her death
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Authorities announced the arrest of a man accused of killing a Montgomery County woman who was reported missing on Jan. 4., and they are sharing details about the business relationship between the two. "I can't imagine my kids not knowing where I am, so it's good...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Old Brewery Tavern is for sale with $975K price tag
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Old Brewery Tavern, once one of Bethlehem's popular downtown bars, is for sale. The asking price for the 138 W. Union Blvd. tavern is $975,000, and includes the liquor license, according to an ad from Long & Foster Real Estate. The OBT, as the tavern was...
