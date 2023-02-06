ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

54-unit apartment complex on Easton Avenue gets OK from Bethlehem planners

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A land development plan for a 54-unit apartment complex was approved by the Bethlehem Planning Commission Thursday night. Developers Dominic Villani and John Tallarico proposed the apartment complex featuring two, three-story buildings at the former site of Kospia's Nurseries at 2897 Easton Ave. The site will...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking next-of-kin for Womelsdorf man

BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for assistance locating next-of-kin for a Womelsdorf man. 73-year-old Robert L. Kinsky was pronounced dead of natural causes February 9 at his Womelsdorf residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
WOMELSDORF, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem planners review proposals for more than 1.4K apartments

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex that crosses the city's border. The proposal, offered by New Jersey-based BAHX LLC, calls for the development of three, five-story buildings and one, four-story building totaling 317 apartment units. The plan...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mansion in Montco from the Gilded Age to soon have new owner

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. - An old mansion in Montgomery County that hails from the Gilded Age is getting a 21st-century start. After 30 years of sitting vacant, the 100,000-square-foot Lynnewood Hall in Cheltenham Township will soon have a new owner. The Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation is set to buy the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown committee forwards legislation for $1.2M in ARPA funds for Irving Pool

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown City Council Rules, Chambers, Intergovernmental Relations and Strategy Committee advanced legislation allocating $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Irving Pool project Wednesday night at city hall. The $1.2 million is needed to pay for the $3.1 million proposed winning bid versus...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown considers $100K for 'credible messenger program' consultant

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown City Council Rules, Chambers, Intergovernmental Relations and Strategy Committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would spend $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds towards exploring a "credible messenger program." A youth-focused "anti-violence" initiative, credible messenger programs typically pair mentors from the community — sometimes...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner seeks next-of-kin for Reading man

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is seeking next-of-kin information for a Reading man. 60-yer-old Geraldo Ortiz-Soto was pronounced dead on February 9 at his residence in the 300 block of Cedar Street in Reading. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Cold storage warehouse looks to expand Bethlehem facility

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a height variance request for a warehouse expansion Wednesday night at city hall. The applicant, United States Cold Storage, plans a 99,267-square-foot cold storage warehouse expansion at 15 Emery St. in Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII at the Bethlehem Commerce Center.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. zoners hear appeal for proposed Wawa complex

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board held an appeal hearing involving a proposed commercial and residential complex during a special meeting Tuesday night at the municipal building. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lawsuit filed over development on protected land in Upper Pottsgrove Twp.

U. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - A lawsuit is challenging a Montgomery County municipality's plan to build on protected, open space. The suit, filed by two Upper Pottsgrove Township residents, says building the $5.5-million municipal complex violates the state's Open Space Law as well as the Dedicated or Donated Property Act.
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading announces plans for 275th anniversary celebration

READING, Pa. - The City of Reading announced Thursday a number of planned celebrations for the city's upcoming 275th anniversary. During the birthday week, the city will host numerous free and ticketed events and a livestreamed proclamation ceremony from City Hall. The festivities kick off March 12 and include a...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Owner plans to rehabilitate old hotel in Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The owner of the old hotel at Union Square in Phillipsburg is working on a plan to rehabilitate the place. There have been some complaints about the building's condition. So, at a meeting earlier this week, the owner was given 90 days to stabilize it, then check...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem's Old Brewery Tavern is for sale with $975K price tag

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Old Brewery Tavern, once one of Bethlehem's popular downtown bars, is for sale. The asking price for the 138 W. Union Blvd. tavern is $975,000, and includes the liquor license, according to an ad from Long & Foster Real Estate. The OBT, as the tavern was...
BETHLEHEM, PA

