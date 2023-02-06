Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot and killed in central Fresno was sleeping on couch at time of shooting: PD
The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno Thursday morning has been identified.
Man wanted for Fresno murder arrested after hours-long standoff at Reno motel
RENO, Nev. (FOX26) — A man wanted for a murder in Fresno was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police at a Reno motel. Reno's Fox 11 News reported that 35-year-old Hector Arreola was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a room at the Motel 6 off Wells Avenue late Thursday night.
Man Arrested After Fight at Fresno Bar Results in Multiple Shots Fired Hitting Several Cars and a Business
February 10, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 2:28 a.m., Northwest Officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue regarding shots fired. Officers arrived and discovered that several vehicles and a business had been struck by gunfire. Officers determined a disturbance had occurred in a nearby bar, which escalated outside. Luckily, no one was injured during the shooting.
Ring video shows events of California ‘cartel-style massacre’
VISALIA, Calif. (NewsNation) — A week after two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of six people in Goshen, California, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released the Ring doorbell footage of events police are calling a “cartel-style massacre.”. In the video, 16-year-old Alissa Parraz...
2 arrested after standoff in Hanford neighborhood, deputies say
Investigators say a man pointed a gun at a family in a Hanford neighborhood before he took off with a woman on a go-kart.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdose, Fresno PD says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues. Officials state EMS was the first to […]
Man shot dead in Hanford, suspect arrested, deputies say
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in Hanford after being shot by another man who was later arrested, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 11:00 a.m. they received a call about a shooting that took place in the 11500 block of Elder Avenue. Witnesses gave a detailed […]
Man shot and killed overnight in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Fresno early Thursday morning. Officers say they found a man who had been shot at McKenzie and Clark Avenues east of Blackstone Ave. around 1:30 a.m. He was rushed to CRMC but did not survive. Police...
Search for justice in decade-old cold case
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Searching for justice in the murder of 26-year-old mother of two. Sarah Roberts was shot and killed more than a decade ago outside a new years eve house party in west Fresno. They’re hoping a $50,000 dollar reward will encourage anyone with information about the murder of Sarah Roberts to come […]
Jury finds Jerel Stanfield guilty of 2013 murder in Fresno during retrial
A man was found guilty of killing a rival gang member in 2013 during his retrial on Thursday.
IDENTIFIED: 2 teens arrested in deadly apartment complex shooting in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been identified and arrested in the 2022 shooting death of a 20-year-old Fresno resident, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say 20-year-old Monte Jordan was shot and killed on Aug. 27 at an apartment complex parking lot near Cornelia Avenue and Highway 99. Officers were responding to reports […]
Kings County Sheriff's Office identify victim in deadly orchard shooting
Officials have identified the man shot and killed in Kings County Thursday morning.
13-year-old arrested for making shooting threats against Orosi middle school, deputies say
Investigators say a 13-year-old boy threatened to shoot teachers and students in an email he sent to a staff member at the school.
DA: Man sentenced for 2020 murder of his girlfriend in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend back in 2020, officials with the Madera County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. According to court documents, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Madera County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies arrested Francisco Cordova after they say found a woman dead with what appeared […]
Driver crashes into car, kills 1 while trying to escape police in central Fresno
A driver trying to get out of a traffic ticket ended up crashing and killing another driver in Central Fresno Wednesday night.
Tulare County massacre: Man pleads not guilty to killing 6
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged gang member pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teen mother and her baby, last month at a central California home associated with a rival gang, prosecutors said. The Jan. 16 massacre shocked rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people...
Deadly car crash under investigation in Tulare County
An investigation is underway following a deadly crash on Thursday night in Tulare County.
IDENTIFIED: Driver killed after crash following traffic stop in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a crash that took place after a Fresno Police traffic stop was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Thursday. Officials say the driver – who was uninvolved in the initial traffic stop – was killed after the driver of the vehicle being stopped attempted to […]
Family disturbance leads to a stabbing, says Fresno PD
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is injured after a family disturbance broke out Monday evening, according to Fresno Police Department. Police responded to a disturbance around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex near Winery and Lane. Officers arrived and found a 57-year-old man who had been struck in the head with a bottle and was […]
Court documents reveal past feud between Goshen shooting suspect, victim's family
Court documents revealed more details about a feud that started years before the massacre of six family members in Goshen.
