ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

‘Time for the insult to end:’ Waccamaw Indian People chief wants SC to nix Columbus Day

By Adam Benson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCO4T_0keYrwZk00

Waccamaw Indian People chief Harold Hatcher is backing a bipartisan effort to abolish Columbus Day in South Carolina, wanting it replaced with an observance more reflective of the state’s culture and heritage.

“I believe it’s time for the insult to end,” Hatcher told the Conway City Council Feb. 6. “America’s the strongest, most successful democracy on Earth. No American needs or deserves to be disrespected by leaders who would prop up a tyrant as a hero.”

A dozen states and 130 cities nationwide have already replaced the federal holiday with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and South Carolina could soon be joining that roster.

State Reps. Jermaine Johnson, D-Hopkins, and Richard Yow, R-Cheraw, have co-sponsored legislation to remove Columbus Day from the calendar. Their proposal is waiting action by the House Education and Public Works Committee, which added it to their calendar last month.

In 2020, South Carolina’s capital city — the first in America to be named after the explorer — removed a statue of its namesake from Riverfront Park after it was vandalized.

By the time Christopher Columbus arrived to the Americas in 1492, he was about 500 years behind Viking exploring Leif Erikson — yet another reason, Johnson said, to disassociate with him.

“We’re honoring a person under the guise that he discovered America, so it’s a false honor,” Johnson said. “You can’t discover something that’s already been discovered.”

A 2021 National Monument Lab audit found Columbus remains one of the country’s most venerated figures , with 149 markers nationally, putting him behind only George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

That same year, President Biden issued a proclamation calling on wider celebrations and recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“We must never forget the centuries-long campaign of violence, displacement, assimilation and terror wrought upon Native communities and Tribal Nations throughout our country,” Biden wrote.

The Aynor-based Waccamaw Indian People is among nine state-recognized tribes. Statewide, about .6% of South Carolina’s population are Native American — just under 17,000, according to U.S. Census data.

City officials on Monday didn’t respond to Hatcher’s request for a resolution asking the state to scrap Columbus Day, but Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said she expects the matter to come back up for a vote.

“Columbus Day is based on a fraud, and it should be an insult to all Americans, in my opinion,” Hatcher said.

Comments / 75

CallMecRayZ
3d ago

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”― George Orwell, 1984

Reply
21
Frank
3d ago

Are you damn people crazy ! You need to get the two people in leading this country out of office and sent to a remote location somewhere.

Reply(3)
16
William Green
3d ago

Good idea. Columbus did not discover America. He was a racist responsible for being European diseases to the America’s and would use murder and disfigurement to control the indigenous population. He should be remembered as an explorer and he landed on a Caribbean island being the first European to do so but his cruelty must be recognized as well.

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myclintonnews.com

SC's EVs (sorry Mr. President)

Despite the fact that President Trump says electric vehicles run for only 2 hours per charge, South Carolina is charting its own, bold step forward in becoming America’s electric vehicle’s capital. Just look at where the Governor - Trump’s top political ally in The Palmetto State - was last week: Thursday, February 2 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the groundbreaking at Kontrolmatik Pomega, Colleton Industrial Campus, Exit 61 on I-95 and McLeod Road, Walterboro, S.C.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Edy Zoo

South Carolina takes a stand: Only American-Made flags allowed on public property

COLUMBIA, SC. - South Carolina legislators have introduced a new bill to ensure that all flags flown or purchased with public funds must be made in the United States. The bill, if passed, will add Section 10-1-164 to the South Carolina Code of Laws and enforce the usage of flags manufactured within the country in public buildings and on public grounds.
yourislandnews.com

Puppets keep pot boiling

Most murder trials in South Carolina stay on the docket for years before they’re adjudicated — some longer than five years. The trial of Alex Murdaugh came just six months after charges were filed. Six months!. Murder trials in South Carolina don’t typically last longer than a week....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Annexation deep dive: Despite common myths, it’s hard to be annexed unwillingly in SC

In a state like South Carolina where private property rights are revered, there are two dirty words that tend to get property owners riled: annexation and zoning. The two often converge in cities and towns across the state as municipalities are more prone to have zoning in place. But contrary to popular belief, annexation law in the Palmetto State is fairly restrictive and ensures it is difficult for a property to be annexed against its owner’s wishes.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Zoning Police Cover Tattoo Artist in Bureaucratic Ink

Tattoo artists need more than needles and ink in South Carolina. They also need measuring tape. The state prohibits tattoo shops from operating within 1,000 feet of churches, schools and playgrounds. Columbia adds even more restrictions. The city passed an ordinance in 2019 that bans any tattoo enterprise from operating...
COLUMBIA, SC
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Why the Democrats moved South Carolina to the front of the 2024 primary calendar | Analysis

By Gibbs Knotts and Jordan Ragusa The Democratic National Committee approved a proposal on Feb. 4, 2023, that puts South Carolina first on the party’s presidential nominating calendar, upending 50 years of tradition. For the first time, voters of color, moderates, hourly workers – and Southerners – will have the first say in choosing the party’s […] The post Why the Democrats moved South Carolina to the front of the 2024 primary calendar | Analysis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
power98fm.com

This Person Is Who South Carolina Residents Hate The Most

I get it, you’re not supposed to hate. But we all do. Rival sports teams, certain foods, and more. In fact, people often bond over what they dislike. So much so that there is actually a dating app that takes “hates” into account when matching people. Maybe I should check this out? It’s called “Hater”. The app first launched in February 2017 so it’s been around a while. And it’s taken into account the different dislikes of each state and compiled the data. In doing so they determined the most hated thing in each state. And the most hated thing in South Carolina? Well, it’s actually the most hated person in South Carolina. And someone I hadn’t thought of in years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
country1037fm.com

Navy Recovering Parts Of Chinese Balloon Off South Carolina Coast

If you are in Myrtle Beach you can easily spot the Navy ships right off the beach. The Navy is recovering parts of the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. The United States military is now in the process of looking for debris. And apparently they are having some success.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Best Hotels In Nation List Includes Two South Carolina Resorts

South Carolina beaches are beautiful with plenty of gorgeous spots and a lot to do. So, it’s not surprising the best hotels in nation list includes two South Carolina resorts. The State reports U.S. News & World Report mentions the Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf resort near Charleston along with The Inn & Club at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island on a top 10 places to stay list. In putting the list together, three categories helped with the rankings. For each location, reviewers looked at past recognition, data from travel review site Tripadvisor and “hotel class” or star ratings. The report indicated the higher ranked hotels usually receive positive marks from experts and users when it comes to “exceptional quality.” Between the two South Carolina resorts making the grade, Kiawah Island Golf Resort finished higher at number 4. The beautiful Sanctuary hotel is home to a spa along with an oceanfront setting.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
12K+
Followers
141
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy