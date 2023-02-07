ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tom Girardi appears in L.A. federal court on embezzlement charges

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0poj_0keYrcAS00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Disgraced former attorney Tom Girardi, co-founder of the defunct Los Angeles law firm Girardi Keese, appeared in federal court today and had a not-guilty plea entered on his behalf to charges of embezzling more than $15 million from several of his legal clients.

The 83-year-old Girardi -- estranged husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne -- has Alzheimer's disease and in June 2021 was deemed incompetent to manage his own affairs. He was disbarred a year later and is currently living in an Orange County assisted living facility.

During his appearance Monday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, Girardi was allowed to remain free on $250,000 bond.

Girardi was indicted last week by a grand jury on five counts of wire fraud, a crime that carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years. He is also charged in a second criminal case filed in Chicago, where he faces eight additional wire fraud counts.

When asked last week about Girardi's ability to stand trial in light of reports of his dementia, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said the defendant's competency "has not been evaluated by a federal criminal court."

Also charged in the indictment unsealed Wednesday was Christopher Kamon, 49, formerly of Encino and Palos Verdes, the firm's former chief financial officer.

The indictment alleges that, from 2010 to December 2020, Girardi and Kamon fraudulently obtained more than $15 million that belonged to the firm's clients.

Estrada said the defendants engaged in a "widespread scheme to steal from their clients and lie to them to cover up the fraud. In doing so, they allegedly preyed on the very people who trusted and relied upon them the most --

their clients."

Girardi's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

To conceal the theft and misappropriation of settlement money in the Los Angeles case, Girardi and Kamon allegedly lied to clients, stating falsely, among other things, that the funds had not been paid.
Girardi also allegedly falsely told clients that settlement proceeds could not be disbursed until certain purported requirements had been met, such as eliminating purported tax obligations, obtaining supposedly necessary authorizations from judges, and satisfying medical liens and other debts.

Girardi became widely known when he was thanked in the credits of the 2001 Oscar-winning film "Erin Brockovich," for which he served as an adviser. The attorney was part of the legal team when Brockovich successfully sued Pacific Gas & Electric in 1993 for contaminating the groundwater of a small California town.

Estrada said that behind a public persona of integrity, for which he received numerous awards and commendations, Girardi was "robbing and stealing from those people he claimed to be championing" and "committing fraud on a massive scale."

After he was disbarred last year, the State Bar of California said it had received 205 complaints against Girardi alleging he misappropriated settlement money, abandoned clients and committed other serious ethical violations over the course of his four-decade career.

Girardi Keese, famous for representing plaintiffs in large-scale civil litigation against major corporations, collapsed in late 2020 after Girardi was accused in a Chicago lawsuit of embezzling money meant for clients the firm was representing in litigation over an airline crash in Indonesia. The lawsuit brought by plaintiffs' firm Edelson PC has since been transferred to Los Angeles.

Girardi is in Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceedings, as is the now- shuttered Wilshire Boulevard law firm that bore his name, which faces more than $500 million in claims.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Tom Girardi Arrives at Los Angeles Courthouse After Being Indicted on Fraud Charges

After he was indicted on 12 counts of fraud last week for allegedly stealing from the families of victims in a 2018 plane crash, Tom Girardi reported to a Los Angeles courthouse on Monday Tom Girardi, the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi, has arrived in court. After the former attorney, 83, was indicted on fraud charges last week for allegedly stealing from the families of victims in a 2018 plane crash, Girardi was photographed Monday arriving at a courthouse in Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Tom Girardi Seen For The First Time Since Being Indicted For Allegedly Stealing $18 Million From Clients

Tom Girardi made a rare public outing after officially being indicted last week. The 83-year-old was photographed leaving his assisted living facility in California on Friday, February 3, only two days after he was indicted by federal grand juries in both Los Angeles and Chicago on charges he allegedly embezzled millions of dollars from former clients. The disgraced attorney sat in the back of a car wearing a blue and white button-up shirt as he flashed a subtle smile while making his way out of the residence. The same day, his estranged wife, Erika Jayne, began filming for the upcoming...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Anesthesiologist Hit With Jan. 6 Charges After Ex-Pal Turns Him In

A board-certified cardiothoracic anesthesiologist from Southern California is facing federal charges over his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in support of ex-President Donald Trump. Austin Brendlen Harris, an M.D. who runs a ketamine infusion clinic in Sherman Oaks, was captured on surveillance video inside the building, comparing Capitol police officers to Nazis, according to a federal complaint unsealed Thursday. Harris, who was wearing a “Lions Not Sheep” cap during the attempted insurrection, was turned in by a “former friend” who spotted a Facebook post of Harris at the scene and reported it to the FBI. The...
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
RadarOnline

Charles Manson's Heir: Judge Set To Rule On Who Will Inherit Notorious Cult Leader's $1 Million Estate 6 Years After His Death

A Los Angeles judge will decide this week on who inherits notorious cult leader Charles Manson's estimated $1 million estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. Those looking to take over as sole heir include former martial arts fighter Mason Freeman, who claims to be the criminal's grandson.Manson's "biological son" Daniel Arguelles also argued he should take over the reigns, while memorabilia collector Michael Channels claimed Manson left everything to him in a 2002 will. He said they were friends and pen pals for three decades.Arguelles, on the other hand, alleged Manson fathered him during a one-night stand with his late mother back...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Former adult star Ron Jeremy committed to a state mental health hospital

Former adult film star Ron Jeremy was declared incompetent to stand trail on rape and other charges by the Los Angeles District Attorney and was committed to a state mental hospital.A spokesperson for the district attorney's office said Jeremy can be held for up to two years, with a hearing to assess his progress set for May 8.Jeremy faces 30 counts of rape and sexual misconduct allegations, spanning a 23-year period. He pleaded not guilty.In January, a judge declared the 69-year-old incompetent to participate in his defense due to 'severe dementia,' according to his lawyer, Stuart Goldfarb.Jeremy rose to fame in the adult film industry with over 2,000 movie appearances since the 1970s. He has been in prison since his arrest in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Grammy Winner Arrested on Felony Gun Charges

Grammy-winning hip hop producer Max Adam Lord was arrested on gun possession charges earlier this month. Lord, 31, was allegedly found with semiautomatic rifles, AR-style altered semiautomatic pistols, and silencers during a search of his Studio City, California home, Los Angeles police said. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Lord's charges on Jan. 20, and Lord's arraignment was on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Todd Chrisley's First Prison Meal Revealed As Reality Star Begins 12-Year Sentence

Todd Chrisley devoured a scrumptious steak dinner for his first meal behind bars on Tuesday, January 17.The large cut of meat is one of the many food options on rotation for his 12-year prison sentence at a low-security facility in Florida.As Todd chowed down on his hefty steak at FPC Pensacola, his wife, Julie Chrisley, feasted on a chicken cheesesteak sandwich at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, according to meal schedules obtained by Radar.JULIE CHRISLEY & DISGRACED 'CHEER' STAR JERRY HARRIS JAILED AT SAME FACILITY IN KENTUCKYThe 53-year-old fraudster's spread of food seemed to cover all of the...
PENSACOLA, FL
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy