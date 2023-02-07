Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Vehicle suspected in deadly hit-and-run that killed elderly woman found by Golden Gardens
SEATTLE — Seattle police have located what they believe is the suspected van that was involved in a hit-and-run that killed an 80-year-old woman. The van was found in the 7500 block of Seaview by Golden Gardens Park, according to police. The van was described by witnesses as either...
KOMO News
Man accused of operating forklift while drunk faces vehicular homicide charge
SEATTLE — The man accused of operating a forklift while drunk is facing a vehicular homicide charge following a deadly crash on Tuesday in north Seattle. The man, identified as 54-year-old Taunu Motu, waived his first appearance in a King County courtroom Thursday but a judge still found probable cause for vehicular homicide and DUI charges. Motu's bail was set at $300,000.
KOMO News
Mother of 3 killed in crash involving forklift operated by man suspected of DUI
SEATTLE — The woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash in north Seattle Tuesday has been identified as 25-year-old Jessica Valdez. Valdez leaves behind three children. Her birthday would have been on Friday. Family members told KOMO News Wednesday they are in a state of devastation and grief. "It's an...
KOMO News
Police arrest Tacoma man accused of making, detonating explosive devices
TACOMA, Wash. — A 45-year-old man is facing charges for making numerous explosives in his Tacoma home, dangerously close to an elementary school, according to police. Members of the community heard explosions coming from an area near the 9200 block of S Alaska Street, where the man lived, and called authorities. Tacoma detectives began investigating the allegations with the help of the F.B.I.’s Joint Terrorism Taskforce.
KOMO News
Police seek public's help solving 2021 Tacoma cold case
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department asking for the public’s help in solving a 2021 cold case. Jordan Patterson's body was found on the morning of Dec. 31, 2021, in a parked pickup truck near North D Street and Stadium Way in Tacoma. Tacoma police...
KOMO News
Several bottles of alcohol pulled from wreckage of deadly forklift crash in Seattle
SEATTLE — A small memorial has popped up near the spot where a forklift operator caused a deadly chain reaction crash in Seattle. Seattle police said multiple people called 911 around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to report the crash on the 9600 block of Aurora Avenue North. Police said the...
KOMO News
Woman killed, forklift driver arrested for DUI after crash on Aurora Ave in Seattle
SEATTLE — A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when a man suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) while operating a forklift caused a multi-vehicle collision on Aurora Avenue North. The collision was reported around 3:30 p.m. and was still blocking all north and southbound lanes of Aurora Avenue...
KOMO News
Police responded to a north Seattle tow company nearly 450 times in 2022
SEATTLE — Lincoln Towing may be known for its famous Pink Toe Truck, but as of this week, they have a new distinction they don't want. The tow company made the top five list for most Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatched locations in 2022. A newly released SPD Crime Report for 2022 revealed Lincoln Tow accounted for 448 Seattle police responses last year.
KOMO News
Proposed ordinance by Lynnwood police chief bans drug use in public
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department is aiming to tackle the hot-button issue of public drug use. An ordinance is being proposed banning the use of dangerous drugs in places like the city’s parks, playgrounds, and open plazas. The ordinance also outlaws throwing drug paraphernalia on the...
KOMO News
Dump truck driver seriously injured in Snohomish County rollover crash
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The driver of a dump truck was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Snohomish County Thursday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the crash near 84th Street Southeast and 163rd Avenue Northeast in Granite Falls involved a dump truck and an SUV. The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m.
KOMO News
Coyote captured after wandering into Port Townsend hospital
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — A female coyote is recovering after she entered a hospital in Port Townsend and ran through a glass window. Jefferson County Animal Control caught the coyote which wandered into Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center. They said the coyote got scared and tried to escape through a hallway but ended up crashing through a glass window and running into an enclosed courtyard.
KOMO News
Seattle police chief acknowledges safety issues after crime report but remains optimistic
SEATTLE — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz acknowledges many people don't feel safe in the city, however he's feeling optimistic following the latest crime data from the Seattle Police Department (SPD). SPD's 2022 crime report shows violent crime increased by 4% and the most significant increase came from homicides,...
KOMO News
Crimes directed at Seattle's homeless residents spike in 2022, report says
SEATTLE — A new report states that crimes against people experiencing homelessness in Seattle in 2022 went up by more than 200% when compared to 2021 data. Of the 23 crimes involving homelessness identified in the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) 2022 crime report, officers categorized 15 of those as hate crimes motivated by hostility toward people who are homeless. Six of those incidents involved repeat offenders.
KOMO News
Truck, 2 cars crash over embankment in south King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A crash sent multiple vehicles into an embankment Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved two vehicles and a commercial truck, according to Puget Sound Fire. The accident closed 55th Ave S at S 272nd St. As a result of the crash, a commercial truck ended up...
KOMO News
Fire breaks out at problematic encampment under Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge
SEATTLE — Dark clouds of smoke filled the sky early Thursday morning when a massive fire erupted at a homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Fire Department said the fire was first reported around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Fire crews arrived and...
KOMO News
Crews clear SODO RV encampment, five people accept housing referrals
SEATTLE — Work crews have finished clearing an RV encampment known for safety problems in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood, but Seattle and King County have yet to nail down a location for an RV-safe lot. Five people accepted the city’s referrals to housing, while two men who left with...
KOMO News
RVs set for cleanup in Seattle's SODO neighborhood
SEATTLE — Cleanup is underway for a row of RVs that some say has been the source of safety concerns and problems in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Cleanup notices were put up by the city at the site on Colorado Avenue South near South Spokane Street earlier this week. Those notices stated the location will be addressed Thursday morning, which is when the sweep began.
KOMO News
New trikes aim to clean up downtown Seattle streets
SEATTLE — New cleaning vehicles are hitting the streets of downtown Seattle to address sanitation needs. The Metropolitan Improvement District (MID), a program managed by the Downtown Seattle Association, announced 12 new "trikes" that will help with the clean-up efforts. When addressing the need for new trikes, MID said...
KOMO News
Steering wheel locks to be offered to Kia, Hyundai drivers amid social media-fueled thefts
Western Washington residents who own Kia or Hyundai vehicles can soon pick up a free steering wheel lock from various law enforcement departments. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the police departments of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Renton, Federal Way, Auburn and Olympia will all have steering wheel locks available "in the coming weeks," the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) said. This comes in response to the increased theft rate of Kias and Hyundais due to a social media trend.
KOMO News
Auburn Fred Meyer that sold winning lottery ticket donates $50K
AUBURN, Wash. — The south King County Fred Meyer that sold the winning $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket donated the money it received to a nearby food bank on Thursday. The Kroger store, located at 801 Auburn Way North in Auburn, was presented a $50,000 check for selling the...
