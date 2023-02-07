ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Man accused of operating forklift while drunk faces vehicular homicide charge

SEATTLE — The man accused of operating a forklift while drunk is facing a vehicular homicide charge following a deadly crash on Tuesday in north Seattle. The man, identified as 54-year-old Taunu Motu, waived his first appearance in a King County courtroom Thursday but a judge still found probable cause for vehicular homicide and DUI charges. Motu's bail was set at $300,000.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Police arrest Tacoma man accused of making, detonating explosive devices

TACOMA, Wash. — A 45-year-old man is facing charges for making numerous explosives in his Tacoma home, dangerously close to an elementary school, according to police. Members of the community heard explosions coming from an area near the 9200 block of S Alaska Street, where the man lived, and called authorities. Tacoma detectives began investigating the allegations with the help of the F.B.I.’s Joint Terrorism Taskforce.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Police seek public's help solving 2021 Tacoma cold case

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department asking for the public’s help in solving a 2021 cold case. Jordan Patterson's body was found on the morning of Dec. 31, 2021, in a parked pickup truck near North D Street and Stadium Way in Tacoma. Tacoma police...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Police responded to a north Seattle tow company nearly 450 times in 2022

SEATTLE — Lincoln Towing may be known for its famous Pink Toe Truck, but as of this week, they have a new distinction they don't want. The tow company made the top five list for most Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatched locations in 2022. A newly released SPD Crime Report for 2022 revealed Lincoln Tow accounted for 448 Seattle police responses last year.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Proposed ordinance by Lynnwood police chief bans drug use in public

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department is aiming to tackle the hot-button issue of public drug use. An ordinance is being proposed banning the use of dangerous drugs in places like the city’s parks, playgrounds, and open plazas. The ordinance also outlaws throwing drug paraphernalia on the...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Dump truck driver seriously injured in Snohomish County rollover crash

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The driver of a dump truck was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Snohomish County Thursday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the crash near 84th Street Southeast and 163rd Avenue Northeast in Granite Falls involved a dump truck and an SUV. The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Coyote captured after wandering into Port Townsend hospital

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — A female coyote is recovering after she entered a hospital in Port Townsend and ran through a glass window. Jefferson County Animal Control caught the coyote which wandered into Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center. They said the coyote got scared and tried to escape through a hallway but ended up crashing through a glass window and running into an enclosed courtyard.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
KOMO News

Crimes directed at Seattle's homeless residents spike in 2022, report says

SEATTLE — A new report states that crimes against people experiencing homelessness in Seattle in 2022 went up by more than 200% when compared to 2021 data. Of the 23 crimes involving homelessness identified in the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) 2022 crime report, officers categorized 15 of those as hate crimes motivated by hostility toward people who are homeless. Six of those incidents involved repeat offenders.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Truck, 2 cars crash over embankment in south King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A crash sent multiple vehicles into an embankment Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved two vehicles and a commercial truck, according to Puget Sound Fire. The accident closed 55th Ave S at S 272nd St. As a result of the crash, a commercial truck ended up...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Crews clear SODO RV encampment, five people accept housing referrals

SEATTLE — Work crews have finished clearing an RV encampment known for safety problems in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood, but Seattle and King County have yet to nail down a location for an RV-safe lot. Five people accepted the city’s referrals to housing, while two men who left with...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

RVs set for cleanup in Seattle's SODO neighborhood

SEATTLE — Cleanup is underway for a row of RVs that some say has been the source of safety concerns and problems in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Cleanup notices were put up by the city at the site on Colorado Avenue South near South Spokane Street earlier this week. Those notices stated the location will be addressed Thursday morning, which is when the sweep began.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

New trikes aim to clean up downtown Seattle streets

SEATTLE — New cleaning vehicles are hitting the streets of downtown Seattle to address sanitation needs. The Metropolitan Improvement District (MID), a program managed by the Downtown Seattle Association, announced 12 new "trikes" that will help with the clean-up efforts. When addressing the need for new trikes, MID said...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Steering wheel locks to be offered to Kia, Hyundai drivers amid social media-fueled thefts

Western Washington residents who own Kia or Hyundai vehicles can soon pick up a free steering wheel lock from various law enforcement departments. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the police departments of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Renton, Federal Way, Auburn and Olympia will all have steering wheel locks available "in the coming weeks," the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) said. This comes in response to the increased theft rate of Kias and Hyundais due to a social media trend.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Auburn Fred Meyer that sold winning lottery ticket donates $50K

AUBURN, Wash. — The south King County Fred Meyer that sold the winning $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket donated the money it received to a nearby food bank on Thursday. The Kroger store, located at 801 Auburn Way North in Auburn, was presented a $50,000 check for selling the...
AUBURN, WA

