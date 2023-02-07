Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpq.com
Improvements Are In Store For Wenatchee’s Walla Walla Point Park
Wenatchee's Walla Walla Point Park is slated for improvements this year. Parks Manager Ryan Baker met with Chelan County Public Utilities commissioners this week to discuss plans moving forward. He says $450,000 will go towards re-paving the parking lot and grading around the tennis courts. "We're ending up with some...
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA
The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
ifiberone.com
Escalating danger between motorists and recreationalists on Snoqualmie Pass prompts federally funded study to fix the problem
CLE ELUM - The growing volume of people using Snoqualmie Pass for recreation has gotten to the point where there’s serious concern about the safety of those on foot and motorists traveling through the area via I-90. That’s why a $429,504 federal grant has been awarded to Kittitas and King counties to study how to improve traffic safety along Snoqualmie Pass. The study will allow the counties and dozens of stakeholders to guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass.
425magazine.com
Five Eastern Washington Wine Escapes
Valentine’s Day might have you daydreaming of reconnecting with your love or sparking a flame with someone new. Get away and relax with a date (and a glass of wine) at one of these five Eastern Washington escapes. Wine Flights and Wagon Rides in Richland. At Red Mountain Trails,...
Highway 2 reopened after collision in Chelan County
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The collision on Highway 2 was cleared shortly after 11 a.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that U.S. 2 was closed due to a collision. The road was closed in both directions just west of Leavenworth from milepost 85...
Unfinished Construction on Yakima To Selah Interchange Could Kill Someone
The construction work on the interchange going out to Selah from First Street and merging with I82 has been done, for the most part, since this past October. While it was under construction, it was hectic and, in the bad weather, was a nightmare for some. Even though the construction part of the job is complete, I don’t believe the work is finished, and it almost caused a wreck this Saturday night.
nbcrightnow.com
Semi truck crash closed I-82 westbound near Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:19 p.m. The roadway is now clear, according to Trooper Chris Thorson. FEBRUARY 8, 2023 12:30 p.m. A crash involving a semi truck has closed the westbound lanes of I-82 just east of the Yakima Avenue exit. According to the Washington Department of Transportation the crash is...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: 2 people dead in U.S. 2 wreck near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — Two British Columbia residents were killed in a wreck Wednesday morning on U.S. 2 near Leavenworth. Elizabeth M. Fortin, a 55-year-old British Columbia resident, was driving a 2000 Honda CR-V east on U.S. 2. State troopers say she lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the centerline and rotated counterclockwise.
ifiberone.com
Motorcyclist in Grant County falls asleep, crashes and tells WSP he laid there for days
VERNITA - One would think that falling asleep behind the handlebars of a motorcycle is difficult to do, but it reportedly happened to one rider in Grant County this week, according to Washington State Patrol. Trooper Collin Cumaravel told iFIBER ONE News that an Oregon man was traveling along SR...
OnlyInYourState
One Of The World’s Largest Apple Blossom Festivals Happens Right Here In Washington
When the long, dark days of winter turn to warm, bright days of spring and the flowers wake up from their slumber revealing a kaleidoscope of color, we shed our cold-weather jackets and set our sites on sunny, outdoor activities. Washington is known for its apples and Washingtonians know that apple blossoms signal the arrival of spring in the Northwest. Vast orchards come alive with color and the sweet fragrance of apple blossoms, and the city of Wenatchee is readying itself to celebrate our state’s beloved tasty treat, the sweet and juicy Washington apple. Every year, Wenatchee is home to one of the world’s largest apple blossom festivals and it’s definitely worth the drive.
ifiberone.com
'What was that?' Authorities acknowledge reports of large booms heard over weekend in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Emergency responders and media outlets received a barrage of questions about loud booms heard over the weekend in Moses Lake. On Monday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office publicly acknowledged reports about the high-decibel sounds heard on Sunday afternoon. Sheriff's officials say the booms were heard between 3...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Council Revises On Street Parking Ordinance
The East Wenatchee City Council amend an ordinance that restricts recreational vehicle parking on streets. Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says the revision added language including recreational vehicles such as RVs, boats and trailers are limited to a 24 hour parking limit on on city right away. "Of course that also includes...
yaktrinews.com
Crash near Benton City causes traffic delay Monday
A truck was seen on its side in the middle of the roadway and traffic was being moved onto the shoulder near Exit 93, just outside of Benton City. At this time, injuries are not known and it's not yet clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
Motorcyclist crashes on the Hanford site. He may have laid there for days
He was found on the Grant County side of the bridge.
kpq.com
Two Dead, Three in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2
Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a two-car collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning. A brown Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound US 2. 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin from Delta, British Columbia, lost control of the SUV, crossed into the opposite lane, and was struck by a 2013 Toyota RAV4.
Grant County Man and his Dog Cheat Death
He's a very lucky man with a very lucky dog. A 70-year-old man from Ephrata was walking his dog Wednesday, February 8th at Billy Clapp Lake, which is between Wilson Creek and Soap Lake, when his dog ran out onto the ice and fell through. The man was attempting to rescue the dog and fell through the ice, as well.
Poll: What store or restaurant do you want to see come to Tri-Cities?
Another Costco, the first Trader Joe’s or something else entirely. Which do you think the Tri-Cities needs the most?
kpq.com
Homeless Count in the Wenatchee Valley
The Chelan County Housing Program has released its findings on homelessness from its annual Point in Time Count. "It looks like our numbers of individuals who are living out of doors physically on the street, abandoned building or a park has dropped from last year," Chelan County Housing Program Coordinator Sasha Sleiman said. "And the number of people who are in shelters, transitional housing, Safe Parks has gone up."
kpq.com
Fire Destroys Grant County Home
A fire that tore through a home in the Grant County town of Warden is under investigation. The call for assistance came early Tuesday morning. "A Warden police officer located the fire and reported it to dispatch." District Four Fire Chief Kevin Whitaker said. When crews arrived, the home was...
Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas
Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Comments / 0