Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Wyoming County, PA With More Coming to Lackawanna CountyBethany LathamWyoming County, PA
Walgreens in Dallas, PA is One of Many Locations Closing SoonBethany LathamDallas, PA
"Dracula" Opens The Little Theatre's 101st Season in Wilkes-BarreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
Hobby Lobby is Hiring for New Wilkes-Barre Township StoreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
Another major retail store closes in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
Related
pahomepage.com
VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery …. VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman...
pahomepage.com
Dickson City t-shirt company preps Eagles victory shirts
Dickson City t-shirt company preps Eagles victory …. Dickson City t-shirt company preps Eagles victory shirts. Veteran serving his community with his dog alongside. Veteran serving his community with his dog alongside. Improving heart patient health through TAVR. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A faulty heart valve can rob...
pahomepage.com
Riverside grad ending run as Eagles cheerleader
A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/woman-sentenced-for-selling-fentanyl-resulting-in-two-deaths/...
pahomepage.com
Cuts, furloughs on the table in Crestwood School District
Cuts, furloughs on the table in Crestwood School …. Cuts, furloughs on the table in Crestwood School District. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a...
pahomepage.com
Eryn Harvey named Luzerne County election director
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An area bureau of elections that has come under fire, and even national scrutiny for its handling of recent elections, has a new director Eryn Harvey will take over the operation. Eryn Harvey named Luzerne County election director. WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An...
pahomepage.com
Eyewitness Weather Webcast 2.9.2023 11PM
Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell has a windy and mild forecast. Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell has a windy and mild forecast. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have...
pahomepage.com
Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years
Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years. Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling...
pahomepage.com
Car drives up a median in Scranton crash
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A faulty heart valve can rob people of their quality of life or even worse. But there is a procedure that for many can be done as an outpatient, and makes them feel good as new. Eryn Harvey named Luzerne County election director.
pahomepage.com
Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County
Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County. Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman...
pahomepage.com
Perry County track/turf proposal brews controversy
Perry County track/turf proposal brews controversy. Perry County track/turf proposal brews controversy. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A faulty heart valve can rob people of their quality of life or even worse. But there is a procedure that for many can be done as an outpatient, and makes them feel good as new.
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
pahomepage.com
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year. OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate …. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary...
pahomepage.com
What’s Going On? with Rachel Malak
PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peak at what’s to come this weekend. On Friday, Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center will be showing a classic, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Casablanca is showing at 1:00 PM. and 7:30 PM. Buy your tickets at the Kirby Center’s website or at the door.
pahomepage.com
PennDOT announces winner of Paint the Plow Contest
PennDOT announces winner of Paint the Plow Contest. PennDOT announces winner of Paint the Plow Contest. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman...
Investigation ongoing in Hazleton shooting
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a month since a teenager was shot inside a Luzerne County movie theatre, and no word yet on an arrest or suspect. It happened inside the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton. 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna died at the hospital. State troopers tell Eyewitness News that the investigation is […]
Man sentenced for selling drugs near Stroudsburg High School
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been sentenced for distributing multiple grams of heroin and fentanyl near the area of the Stroudburg High School. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Malik Adoyi, 25, of Stroudsburg, or a co-conspirator distributed over 100 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl in […]
pahomepage.com
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 2/9
Showers are rolling through NEPA today, with mild temperatures staying in place through Friday. A little more sunshine back in the forecast this weekend. Showers are rolling through NEPA today, with mild temperatures staying in place through Friday. A little more sunshine back in the forecast this weekend. Food Bank.
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg Mall owners propose demolition, redevelopment
Harrisburg Mall owners propose demolition, redevelopment. Harrisburg Mall owners propose demolition, redevelopment. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that...
pahomepage.com
Proposed bill would ban TikTok on Pennsylvania state devices
Proposed bill would ban TikTok on Pennsylvania state …. Proposed bill would ban TikTok on Pennsylvania state devices. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a...
pahomepage.com
Funding for school districts across PA may change
A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/woman-sentenced-for-selling-fentanyl-resulting-in-two-deaths/...
Comments / 0