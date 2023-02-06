Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Obituary for Earl Morris Lowe
Earl Morris Lowe, age 91, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He. passed away at Hardin Memorial Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Morris was born to the late John and Marjorie (Parthemore) Lowe on March 26, 1931. He married June Pember on February 9, 1958. She preceded him in death on May 2, 2002. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia, and a son, Edwin Lowe; brothers, Neil (Jeannie) Lowe, Richard (Suzanne) Lowe, and Ted (Rosalie) Lowe; and sister, Joan (David) Kerns and grandson, Cody Trent. Morris married Marilyn Hord on May 20, 2020, and she survives.
wktn.com
Obituary for Kevin S. Argabright
A celebration of life for Kevin S. Argabright will be held at a later date. The Price-mcElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Kevin passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his residence in Kenton. He was born on December 3, 1962 in Lima to the late Herbert and Sharon (Campbell) Argabright. He married Linda Raines and they later divorced.
wktn.com
Obituary for Warren E. Fisher
Warren E. Fisher, age 67, of Lima, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:15 PM at his residence, surrounded by family. He was born on December 15, 1955, in Kenton, Ohio to the late Warren J. and Betty R. (Decker) Fisher. Warren is survived by his five siblings:...
wktn.com
Obituary for Frances R. Conn
Frances R. Conn age 81 of Upper Sandusky died Fri. Feb. 3, 2023 in her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1941 in Upper Sandusky to the late Claude E. and Edna (Taylor) Taylor Sr. Her biological mother died and she was raised by her step mother Neva (Hare) Taylor.
crawfordcountynow.com
Prosecutor to Jury: “This case is about justice”
BUCYRUS—Opening statements in the murder trial of Timothy Montgomery began on Tuesday in the Crawford County Common Pleas Courtroom. Judge Sean Leuthold is presiding over the trial. Crawford County Prosecutor Dan Stanley outlined the state’s interpretation of the events that led to the beating Death of Michael “Mikey” Benedict...
Residents: What’s next for Memorial Hall?
ALLEN COUNTY — Residents throughout the city of Lima wonder what will happen with Memorial Hall. The building remains standing after being built more than 100 years ago. In recent meetings, Allen County commissioners received inquiries about the future of Memorial Hall. Commissioner Cory Noonan weighed in on the facility.
wktn.com
Ada Booster Groups Holding In Person Raffle Event
The 11th Annual Ada Academic Booster and Ada Music Booster In Person Raffle Event will be held on Sunday February 19. It will start at 2pm in MacIntosh Center at Ohio Northern University with doors opening at 1. There will be 15 games for Purses, Raffle Baskets by Chance, Quarter...
hometownstations.com
Court News from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court For February 8, 2023
Joseph Mohr, 46, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 2/22/23 @ 8:00 a.m. Christopher Spanos, 53, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F1 – released on surety bond with electronic house arrest; pre-trial set for 3/1/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
wktn.com
HN Students Celebrate Completion of D.A.R.E. Program
Hardin Northern 5th & 6th grade students celebrated the completion of their D.A.R.E. program on Monday. The program was taught by Hardin Northern’s Resource Officer. As part of the celebration, the students went bowling Monday morning. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office provided the pizza and bowling for the students....
‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of Ohio lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
wktn.com
Bluffton University Winter Instrumental Concert
BLUFFTON, Ohio— Bluffton University Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. Roy Couch, will perform a varied concert of originals and arrangements at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Yoder Recital Hall. The band is comprised of Bluffton University students and area community members. Musical selections include...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Troopers Investigating a Fatal Crash
Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on February 7, 2023, at approximately 7:15 PM, on Marion-Cardington Road (County Road 136) east of State Route 423 in Marion County. The crash involved a 2007 Dodge Dakota driven by Richard W. Congrove Jr,...
wktn.com
Kenton Civil Service Board Schedules Meeting
The City of Kenton Civil Service Board will meet this Thursday. The Board will meet in the Kenton City Building to discuss the results from police testing. The Entry Level Examination was held on January 24. This is to establish an eligibility list for Patrol Officer for the Kenton Police...
wktn.com
ONU Heterick Memorial Library Project to Highlight Black Voices in Community
In February 2019, Heterick Memorial Library staff began a project to highlight Black voices from the Ohio Northern University community that are documented in the ONU Archives. The staff hopes that this work will serve as a useful resource for all ONU students and community members who are interested in...
wktn.com
FPD Announces Hiring of New Police Officer
The Findlay Police Department announced the hiring of a new police officer. Samuel Weihrauch was sworn in on Monday. The 26 year old Weihrauch is a graduate of the Building on a Rock Academy. He served in the United States Army and currently serves in the Army Reserves. Weihrauch worked...
cwcolumbus.com
Lawsuit filed over Shawshank Redemption tree in Richland County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wood from the famous tree featured in the movie, "Shawshank Redemption," is the subject of a civil lawsuit. Dan Dees, co-owner of the property where the tree stood, planned to have the wood milled and made into commemorative items, according to a lawsuit filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by Cleveland attorney Robert J. Vecchio.
wktn.com
Wyandot County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Denounces Homeschool Network
The Wyandot County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors issued a statement recently strongly denouncing the so-called Dissident Homeschool network that is said to be operated by a couple in Upper Sandusky. In the statement, the Board went further by denouncing and condemning any intolerant actions or teachings. The Board...
Marysville police investigating messages of hate distributed in neighborhood
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — At Countryside Estates Mobile Home Park in Marysville, a maintenance worker was just beginning his day Tuesday morning when he made an alarming discovery. That’s according to Chastity Hudnall, the property manager. “This is very shocking and disturbing that we saw this type of stuff,”...
Bellevue passes smoke-free ordinance with unanimous vote
Private, member-only clubs as well as private residences that are not used as daycare centers or healthcare facilities are exempt from the ordinance.
wktn.com
One Killed, Two Others Injured in Marion County Crash
A two vehicle crash in Marion County Tuesday evening claimed the life of one person and injured two others. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 41 year old Richard Congrove Jr. drove left of center while traveling west on Marion-Cardington Road. The...
