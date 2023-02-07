ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunmore, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pahomepage.com

Eyewitness Weather Webcast 2.9.2023 11PM

Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell has a windy and mild forecast. Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell has a windy and mild forecast. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have...
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Car drives up a median in Scranton crash

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A faulty heart valve can rob people of their quality of life or even worse. But there is a procedure that for many can be done as an outpatient, and makes them feel good as new. Eryn Harvey named Luzerne County election director.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man found dead in Scranton apartment identified

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland has identified the body as 52-year-old Nicholas Martin. The cause and manner of death are still pending as the Scranton Police Department continues to investigate the incident. As stated in the affidavit, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of hiding body in Scranton apartment for weeks

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police arrested a man they say hid the body of a man in his Lackawanna County apartment for weeks. On February 3, Scranton Police say they learned a man had a dead body in his apartment in the 800 block of Capouse Avenue. Officers went to the listed address […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Investigation ongoing in Hazleton shooting

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a month since a teenager was shot inside a Luzerne County movie theatre, and no word yet on an arrest or suspect. It happened inside the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton. 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna died at the hospital. State troopers tell Eyewitness News that the investigation is […]
HAZLETON, PA
pahomepage.com

Woman charged with abandoning, mistreating her dog

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman they say abandoned a malnourished dog at a Hobby Lobby parking lot. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/woman-charged-with-abandoning-mistreating-her-dog/. Woman charged with abandoning, mistreating her dog. LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman they say abandoned a malnourished...
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery …. VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

PSP investigating after two dogs shot in yard

A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/woman-sentenced-for-selling-fentanyl-resulting-in-two-deaths/...
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

PA live 2.9.2023 Peggys 3 of 3

A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/woman-sentenced-for-selling-fentanyl-resulting-in-two-deaths/...
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Cuts, furloughs on the table in Crestwood School District

Cuts, furloughs on the table in Crestwood School …. Cuts, furloughs on the table in Crestwood School District. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a...
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 2/9

Showers are rolling through NEPA today, with mild temperatures staying in place through Friday. A little more sunshine back in the forecast this weekend. Showers are rolling through NEPA today, with mild temperatures staying in place through Friday. A little more sunshine back in the forecast this weekend. Food Bank.
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Midstate police department in need of new officers

Midstate police department in need of new officers. Midstate police department in need of new officers. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman...
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year. OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate …. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Dickson City t-shirt company preps Eagles victory shirts

Dickson City t-shirt company preps Eagles victory …. Dickson City t-shirt company preps Eagles victory shirts. Veteran serving his community with his dog alongside. Veteran serving his community with his dog alongside. Improving heart patient health through TAVR. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A faulty heart valve can rob...
DICKSON CITY, PA
pahomepage.com

Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County

Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County. Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman...
LANCASTER, PA
Newswatch 16

Community reopens church closed by diocese

PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy