Obituary for Earl Morris Lowe
Earl Morris Lowe, age 91, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He. passed away at Hardin Memorial Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Morris was born to the late John and Marjorie (Parthemore) Lowe on March 26, 1931. He married June Pember on February 9, 1958. She preceded him in death on May 2, 2002. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia, and a son, Edwin Lowe; brothers, Neil (Jeannie) Lowe, Richard (Suzanne) Lowe, and Ted (Rosalie) Lowe; and sister, Joan (David) Kerns and grandson, Cody Trent. Morris married Marilyn Hord on May 20, 2020, and she survives.
Obituary for Kevin S. Argabright
A celebration of life for Kevin S. Argabright will be held at a later date. The Price-mcElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Kevin passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his residence in Kenton. He was born on December 3, 1962 in Lima to the late Herbert and Sharon (Campbell) Argabright. He married Linda Raines and they later divorced.
Obituary for Donald Mulligan
A memorial service for Donald Mulligan was held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, February 06, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Donald died on January 31, 2023 at the Prestige Gardens in Marysville. He was born on December 18, 1924 in Pomeroy, Ohio to the late Thomas and Ruby (Bell) Mulligan.
Obituary for Carolyn L. Rex
Carolyn L. Rex, age 84, of LaFayette, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Vancrest of Ada. Our angel on earth is now our angel in heaven. She was born on April 3, 1938 in Lima, Ohio to the late Robert and Diamond (Shrider) Klingler. On June 8, 1957, Carolyn married Jack M. Rex and he survives in LaFayette.
Obituary for Warren E. Fisher
Warren E. Fisher, age 67, of Lima, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:15 PM at his residence, surrounded by family. He was born on December 15, 1955, in Kenton, Ohio to the late Warren J. and Betty R. (Decker) Fisher. Warren is survived by his five siblings:...
Residents: What’s next for Memorial Hall?
ALLEN COUNTY — Residents throughout the city of Lima wonder what will happen with Memorial Hall. The building remains standing after being built more than 100 years ago. In recent meetings, Allen County commissioners received inquiries about the future of Memorial Hall. Commissioner Cory Noonan weighed in on the facility.
Kenton Rotary Hears About KOPA
Kenton Rotary Club heard from two board members from the newly formed Kenton Ohio Port Authority. Jacqualine Fitzgerald and Jerry Pfister are two of seven uncompensated board members that serve at the pleasure of Kenton City Council. The picture and the following story were submitted:. Kenton Rotary Club welcomed Jacqualine...
Prosecutor to Jury: “This case is about justice”
BUCYRUS—Opening statements in the murder trial of Timothy Montgomery began on Tuesday in the Crawford County Common Pleas Courtroom. Judge Sean Leuthold is presiding over the trial. Crawford County Prosecutor Dan Stanley outlined the state’s interpretation of the events that led to the beating Death of Michael “Mikey” Benedict...
KES Invites Community to Leadership Day
Kenton Elementary School Students are inviting members of the community to their annual Leadership Day held March 22, 2023. Leadership Day is an opportunity to go on building tours, watch town halls, learn about leadership clubs, and talk with a student panel. Through this experience, students are able to practice...
Wyandot County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Denounces Homeschool Network
The Wyandot County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors issued a statement recently strongly denouncing the so-called Dissident Homeschool network that is said to be operated by a couple in Upper Sandusky. In the statement, the Board went further by denouncing and condemning any intolerant actions or teachings. The Board...
Ada Booster Groups Holding In Person Raffle Event
The 11th Annual Ada Academic Booster and Ada Music Booster In Person Raffle Event will be held on Sunday February 19. It will start at 2pm in MacIntosh Center at Ohio Northern University with doors opening at 1. There will be 15 games for Purses, Raffle Baskets by Chance, Quarter...
Marion Troopers Investigating a Fatal Crash
Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on February 7, 2023, at approximately 7:15 PM, on Marion-Cardington Road (County Road 136) east of State Route 423 in Marion County. The crash involved a 2007 Dodge Dakota driven by Richard W. Congrove Jr,...
Kenton High School Coed Varsity Wrestling falls to Shawnee High School 64-18
The Lima Shawnee wrestling team travelled to Kenton last night to face the Wildcats in the last WBL dual meet before conference championships this coming weekend. Shawnee, 4-4 in conference duals, defeated Kenton 64-18. Before the dual meet started, Kenton recognized its’ senior wrestlers Aaron Modd, Gavin Manns, Antonio Pettit...
FPD Announces Hiring of New Police Officer
The Findlay Police Department announced the hiring of a new police officer. Samuel Weihrauch was sworn in on Monday. The 26 year old Weihrauch is a graduate of the Building on a Rock Academy. He served in the United States Army and currently serves in the Army Reserves. Weihrauch worked...
Voices Together Closing Reception at Bluffton University
BLUFFTON, Ohio—The closing reception of the “Voices Together” art exhibit will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 with an artist talk at 1:20 p.m. from Gwen M. Stamm, whose artwork is featured. The reception will be at the Grace Albrecht Gallery in the Sauder Visual Art...
Remnants of 'Shawshank' tree in Mansfield at center of lawsuit
What's left of the famous "Shawshank Tree" that was once located in Mansfield is now at the center of a civil lawsuit.
HN Students Celebrate Completion of D.A.R.E. Program
Hardin Northern 5th & 6th grade students celebrated the completion of their D.A.R.E. program on Monday. The program was taught by Hardin Northern’s Resource Officer. As part of the celebration, the students went bowling Monday morning. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office provided the pizza and bowling for the students....
New career “clicks” for Galion photographer
GALION–Taylor Price has been behind the camera for years, but now she’s taking photography to a whole new level. Price, 21, is the photographer and owner of TPrice Photos, the business she launched just over two years ago. She loves capturing moments of love and happiness. And, for many of her clients, memories they can cherish for years to come.
One Killed, Two Others Injured in Marion County Crash
A two vehicle crash in Marion County Tuesday evening claimed the life of one person and injured two others. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 41 year old Richard Congrove Jr. drove left of center while traveling west on Marion-Cardington Road. The...
Bluffton University Winter Instrumental Concert
BLUFFTON, Ohio— Bluffton University Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. Roy Couch, will perform a varied concert of originals and arrangements at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Yoder Recital Hall. The band is comprised of Bluffton University students and area community members. Musical selections include...
