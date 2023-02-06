Earl Morris Lowe, age 91, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He. passed away at Hardin Memorial Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Morris was born to the late John and Marjorie (Parthemore) Lowe on March 26, 1931. He married June Pember on February 9, 1958. She preceded him in death on May 2, 2002. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia, and a son, Edwin Lowe; brothers, Neil (Jeannie) Lowe, Richard (Suzanne) Lowe, and Ted (Rosalie) Lowe; and sister, Joan (David) Kerns and grandson, Cody Trent. Morris married Marilyn Hord on May 20, 2020, and she survives.

KENTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO