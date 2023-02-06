Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wktn.com
Obituary for Donald Mulligan
A memorial service for Donald Mulligan was held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, February 06, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Donald died on January 31, 2023 at the Prestige Gardens in Marysville. He was born on December 18, 1924 in Pomeroy, Ohio to the late Thomas and Ruby (Bell) Mulligan.
wktn.com
Obituary for Kevin S. Argabright
A celebration of life for Kevin S. Argabright will be held at a later date. The Price-mcElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Kevin passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his residence in Kenton. He was born on December 3, 1962 in Lima to the late Herbert and Sharon (Campbell) Argabright. He married Linda Raines and they later divorced.
wktn.com
Obituary for Earl Morris Lowe
Earl Morris Lowe, age 91, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He. passed away at Hardin Memorial Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Morris was born to the late John and Marjorie (Parthemore) Lowe on March 26, 1931. He married June Pember on February 9, 1958. She preceded him in death on May 2, 2002. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia, and a son, Edwin Lowe; brothers, Neil (Jeannie) Lowe, Richard (Suzanne) Lowe, and Ted (Rosalie) Lowe; and sister, Joan (David) Kerns and grandson, Cody Trent. Morris married Marilyn Hord on May 20, 2020, and she survives.
wktn.com
Obituary for Carolyn L. Rex
Carolyn L. Rex, age 84, of LaFayette, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Vancrest of Ada. Our angel on earth is now our angel in heaven. She was born on April 3, 1938 in Lima, Ohio to the late Robert and Diamond (Shrider) Klingler. On June 8, 1957, Carolyn married Jack M. Rex and he survives in LaFayette.
wktn.com
Obituary for Jason Lee Brown
Jason Lee Brown, age 42, died at 7:14pm on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his brother’s home in Forest surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer. He was born on February 17, 1980, in Kenton, Ohio to Wesley R. Brown and Linda L. (McQuistion) Brown. His father and stepmother Teri Brown survive in Dunkirk and his mother survives in Athens, Ohio.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Support local art at The Met from 6 to 9 p.m. today, as the downtown venue will host an exhibition featuring local artist Rachel Hellman. Hellman is a student at Bluffton University. The event is free and open to the public. Lima Land Poetry Slam. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Poets, musicians,...
Residents: What’s next for Memorial Hall?
ALLEN COUNTY — Residents throughout the city of Lima wonder what will happen with Memorial Hall. The building remains standing after being built more than 100 years ago. In recent meetings, Allen County commissioners received inquiries about the future of Memorial Hall. Commissioner Cory Noonan weighed in on the facility.
wktn.com
Obituary for Frances R. Conn
Frances R. Conn age 81 of Upper Sandusky died Fri. Feb. 3, 2023 in her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1941 in Upper Sandusky to the late Claude E. and Edna (Taylor) Taylor Sr. Her biological mother died and she was raised by her step mother Neva (Hare) Taylor.
wktn.com
Kenton Rotary Hears About KOPA
Kenton Rotary Club heard from two board members from the newly formed Kenton Ohio Port Authority. Jacqualine Fitzgerald and Jerry Pfister are two of seven uncompensated board members that serve at the pleasure of Kenton City Council. The picture and the following story were submitted:. Kenton Rotary Club welcomed Jacqualine...
wktn.com
Voices Together Closing Reception at Bluffton University
BLUFFTON, Ohio—The closing reception of the “Voices Together” art exhibit will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 with an artist talk at 1:20 p.m. from Gwen M. Stamm, whose artwork is featured. The reception will be at the Grace Albrecht Gallery in the Sauder Visual Art...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Gregory Reynolds and Mari Andrews, both of Lima; Nhu Tran of Adrian, Michigan, and Chia Tsai of Lima; Sarah Bales and Shauna Firstenberger, both of Lima; William Bernier and Ivy Young, both of Lima; Robert Hough and Diana Henderson, both of Lima; Larry Fett and Shirley Drew, both of Lima; Robert Smith and Debbie Gilbert, both of Lima; Kenneth Barnett and Sara Fish, both of Lima; Devyn McVicker and Danielle Carmack, both of Delphos; and Logan Jones and Jordan Williams, both of Lima.
westbendnews.net
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Nick
Nicholas Schlueter, a student at Paulding Exempted Village Schools is currently in ICU. He was diagnosed with a very rare 5cm (large) arachnoid cyst with a subdural hematoma. He has had two surgeries to correct this. The family will be dealing with time off work and other expenses for the foreseeable future.
wktn.com
Ada Booster Groups Holding In Person Raffle Event
The 11th Annual Ada Academic Booster and Ada Music Booster In Person Raffle Event will be held on Sunday February 19. It will start at 2pm in MacIntosh Center at Ohio Northern University with doors opening at 1. There will be 15 games for Purses, Raffle Baskets by Chance, Quarter...
hometownstations.com
Court News from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court For February 8, 2023
Joseph Mohr, 46, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 2/22/23 @ 8:00 a.m. Christopher Spanos, 53, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F1 – released on surety bond with electronic house arrest; pre-trial set for 3/1/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
hometownstations.com
Upcoming clinic wants to assist eligible individuals with sealing of records and expungement
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you are finding it difficult to find employment or a place to live due to a conviction on your record, you may want to attend an upcoming clinic. In an effort to improve the quality of life for eligible individuals that have a criminal record, the City of Lima is teaming up with local agencies to provide a "sealing of records and expungement clinic". The J Williamson Law Firm is heading it up and encourages individuals looking to have their record cleared to apply for the clinic to see if they qualify.
Paulding County Progress
Community rallies behind boy with rare brain disorder
PAULDING – Nicholas Schlueter clutched the shoe rack and squeezed it as hard as he could. “PAIN. PAIN. MY EYE” were the only words the seventh grader could muster, as he pointed to his left eye and held the top of his head. Nicholas always had an unusual,...
hometownstations.com
Briggs waives his right to a preliminary hearing
45-year-old Phillip Briggs waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court, and now his case is heading to a higher court. He has hired his own attorney to represent him. He is facing one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, his case will more than likely be presented to the Allen County Grand Jury to see if additional charges will be filed against him.
wktn.com
FPD Announces Hiring of New Police Officer
The Findlay Police Department announced the hiring of a new police officer. Samuel Weihrauch was sworn in on Monday. The 26 year old Weihrauch is a graduate of the Building on a Rock Academy. He served in the United States Army and currently serves in the Army Reserves. Weihrauch worked...
wktn.com
Reservations Being Accepted for Camping Season at Saulisberry Park
The City of Kenton is taking reservations for the 2023 camping season. Reservations can be made on the city of kenton.com website. You can also call campground managers at 567-674-6318 to reserve your seasonal spot. Spots with water, electricity and sewer or just water and electricity is $1200. Spots with...
Retro candy store to open in Tipp City
Mark Underwood, the owner of the store, said it will be a retro candy store that is "reminiscent of the late 80s and early 90s.
