The month of February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Heartbeat of Hardin County Executive Director Julie Zaring said she speaks to kids in the classroom on this subject, “I’ve had kids come in and they’ll say ‘I broke up with my boyfriend last night,’ and I’m like wait a minute, I didn’t tell you to do that, and they say ‘no but I realized they were an abuser.’ That’s all I can ask for. I helped one child. I’m not going to save every kid, but every kid I can is one more that doesn’t have to go through all the trials.”

1 DAY AGO