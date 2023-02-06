Read full article on original website
Obituary for Donald Mulligan
A memorial service for Donald Mulligan was held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, February 06, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Donald died on January 31, 2023 at the Prestige Gardens in Marysville. He was born on December 18, 1924 in Pomeroy, Ohio to the late Thomas and Ruby (Bell) Mulligan.
Obituary for Earl Morris Lowe
Earl Morris Lowe, age 91, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He. passed away at Hardin Memorial Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Morris was born to the late John and Marjorie (Parthemore) Lowe on March 26, 1931. He married June Pember on February 9, 1958. She preceded him in death on May 2, 2002. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia, and a son, Edwin Lowe; brothers, Neil (Jeannie) Lowe, Richard (Suzanne) Lowe, and Ted (Rosalie) Lowe; and sister, Joan (David) Kerns and grandson, Cody Trent. Morris married Marilyn Hord on May 20, 2020, and she survives.
Obituary for Warren E. Fisher
Warren E. Fisher, age 67, of Lima, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:15 PM at his residence, surrounded by family. He was born on December 15, 1955, in Kenton, Ohio to the late Warren J. and Betty R. (Decker) Fisher. Warren is survived by his five siblings:...
Voices Together Closing Reception at Bluffton University
BLUFFTON, Ohio—The closing reception of the “Voices Together” art exhibit will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 with an artist talk at 1:20 p.m. from Gwen M. Stamm, whose artwork is featured. The reception will be at the Grace Albrecht Gallery in the Sauder Visual Art...
Ada Booster Groups Holding In Person Raffle Event
The 11th Annual Ada Academic Booster and Ada Music Booster In Person Raffle Event will be held on Sunday February 19. It will start at 2pm in MacIntosh Center at Ohio Northern University with doors opening at 1. There will be 15 games for Purses, Raffle Baskets by Chance, Quarter...
Kenton Rotary Hears About KOPA
Kenton Rotary Club heard from two board members from the newly formed Kenton Ohio Port Authority. Jacqualine Fitzgerald and Jerry Pfister are two of seven uncompensated board members that serve at the pleasure of Kenton City Council. The picture and the following story were submitted:. Kenton Rotary Club welcomed Jacqualine...
Bluffton University Winter Instrumental Concert
BLUFFTON, Ohio— Bluffton University Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. Roy Couch, will perform a varied concert of originals and arrangements at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Yoder Recital Hall. The band is comprised of Bluffton University students and area community members. Musical selections include...
Wyandot County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Denounces Homeschool Network
The Wyandot County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors issued a statement recently strongly denouncing the so-called Dissident Homeschool network that is said to be operated by a couple in Upper Sandusky. In the statement, the Board went further by denouncing and condemning any intolerant actions or teachings. The Board...
ONU Heterick Memorial Library Project to Highlight Black Voices in Community
In February 2019, Heterick Memorial Library staff began a project to highlight Black voices from the Ohio Northern University community that are documented in the ONU Archives. The staff hopes that this work will serve as a useful resource for all ONU students and community members who are interested in...
FPD Announces Hiring of New Police Officer
The Findlay Police Department announced the hiring of a new police officer. Samuel Weihrauch was sworn in on Monday. The 26 year old Weihrauch is a graduate of the Building on a Rock Academy. He served in the United States Army and currently serves in the Army Reserves. Weihrauch worked...
Reservations Being Accepted for Camping Season at Saulisberry Park
The City of Kenton is taking reservations for the 2023 camping season. Reservations can be made on the city of kenton.com website. You can also call campground managers at 567-674-6318 to reserve your seasonal spot. Spots with water, electricity and sewer or just water and electricity is $1200. Spots with...
HN Students Celebrate Completion of D.A.R.E. Program
Hardin Northern 5th & 6th grade students celebrated the completion of their D.A.R.E. program on Monday. The program was taught by Hardin Northern’s Resource Officer. As part of the celebration, the students went bowling Monday morning. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office provided the pizza and bowling for the students....
Forest Village Council to Meet this Evening
The Village of Forest Council will meet in regular session this evening. The meeting will start at 7 in the Council Chambers of the Village Offices. The agenda is posted on the Village of Forest Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064472238790. It is subject to change dependent on issues that may require council’s...
Kenton Civil Service Board Schedules Meeting
The City of Kenton Civil Service Board will meet this Thursday. The Board will meet in the Kenton City Building to discuss the results from police testing. The Entry Level Examination was held on January 24. This is to establish an eligibility list for Patrol Officer for the Kenton Police...
Beatitudes Sponsoring Free Movie Night Saturday
Beatitudes in Ada is sponsoring a free “Family Fun Film” this Saturday February 11. The movie Sing 2 will start at 1 that afternoon at the Ada Theatre. Popcorn, water and a treat bag will be included.
USV Ambulance District Chief Promotes Levy at Alger Village Council Meeting
The Chief of the Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District spoke to Alger Village Council members at their Tuesday evening meeting. Aunee Helton talked about the ambulance district’s levy that will be on the ballot in May. She said a goal of the levy is to move the ambulance district...
One Killed, Two Others Injured in Marion County Crash
A two vehicle crash in Marion County Tuesday evening claimed the life of one person and injured two others. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 41 year old Richard Congrove Jr. drove left of center while traveling west on Marion-Cardington Road. The...
HN Ag Class Visits Repair Business in Ada
The Hardin Northern Ag Mechanics class recently visited Ada Automotive. The visit capped off their lessons on car maintenance. At the business, a mechanic showed the students a workup of a vehicle from start to finish. The main focus was an oil change. The students learned details such as tire...
Heartbeat Executive Director Teaches About Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
The month of February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Heartbeat of Hardin County Executive Director Julie Zaring said she speaks to kids in the classroom on this subject, “I’ve had kids come in and they’ll say ‘I broke up with my boyfriend last night,’ and I’m like wait a minute, I didn’t tell you to do that, and they say ‘no but I realized they were an abuser.’ That’s all I can ask for. I helped one child. I’m not going to save every kid, but every kid I can is one more that doesn’t have to go through all the trials.”
USHS Schedules Spring Sports Parent Meeting
Upper Sandusky High School will be hosting a spring sports parent meeting on Tuesday, February 21. It will start at 7 that evening. Parents of all spring sport athletes are expected to attend. There will be individual sport meetings for baseball, softball, boys tennis and boys and girls track. For...
