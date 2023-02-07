Read full article on original website
Related
boothbayregister.com
Bobcats race past Seahawks
The Richmond Bobcats improved to 14-3 with a 62-23 win over the visiting Boothbay Region Seahawks Wednesday night, Feb. 8. The loss dropped the Seahawks’ record to 3-14 with one game to play. Boothbay is scheduled to host Telstar tonight, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. It will be the final home game for senior Kathryn Hibbard, who led Boothbay with seven points against Richmond.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay takes down Telstar
The Boothbay Region Seahawks won their fifth straight game and second in as many nights, defeating the Telstar Rebels, 64-22, in Bethel Tuesday, Feb. 7. Gryffin Kristan led the 12-5 Seahawks with 18 points, followed by Luke Morley with 16 and Finn Harkins with 10. Kayden Ames had 10 assists in the easy win.
boothbayregister.com
Bristol defeats Boothbay in Busline League tourney
Boothbay Region Elementary School boys Wildcats played a hard game, but could not stop Bristol from winning the Busline League playoff game, 56-35, Feb. 6 at Bristol. BRES played hard and made some headway in the second half, but it just was not enough. “We knew what to do, but...
boothbayregister.com
BRHS girls game to begin at 4 p.m. today
Due to impending freezing rain and sleet inland later, today’s girls game at Boothbay Region High School vs. the Telstar Rebels will now tip off at 4 p.m. rather than the regularly scheduled time of 5, according to BRHS Athletic Director Allan Crocker.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS Senior Night for boys basketball, indoor track
Nine Boothbay Region High School seniors – seven basketball players, a team manager and an indoor track athlete – were recognized and honored “for their commitment, dedication and sacrifice” before the boys final regular season home basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8. As is tradition at...
boothbayregister.com
BRHS cheerleaders perform on Senior Night
At Wednesday night’s boys basketball game, the Boothbay Region High School basketball cheerleading team, coached by Michelle Barter, performed its routine for the upcoming state competition on Saturday, Feb. 11. The routine received great applause and cheers. BRHS students were handy to help roll out the mats and roll...
boothbayregister.com
Of goffering irons and a parrot called Stanley
So, you might ask, “What the heck is a goffering iron?” If you ask Midcoast Humane Thrift Shop Manager Barry Hustins, he will tell you it was used many years ago to iron pleats in shirts. Hustins knows this because it is one of the unusual items donated...
boothbayregister.com
Wiscasset valentine
V is for the volunteers who help Wiscasset’s government on committees like those discussed on page 4 and online this week. A is for Al, as in Big Al’s, gone as the Super Values mecca on Route 1, but still selling fireworks and with a local business owner who is another of those longtime town committee volunteers, besides other help he has long given the community.
boothbayregister.com
Feb. 9 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
A Celebration of Wayne Closson’s Life
Please join us tomorrow, Saturday, February 11 from 3 to 6 PM at Brady’s for a celebration of J. Wayne Closson Jr.’s life. Wayne was a treasured member of our community, and all are welcome to join. If you are unable to be there in person but would...
boothbayregister.com
Register now for summer fun at Merry Barn
With the Arctic blast behind us, it’s time to start dreaming of summer. Registration is open for the Merry Barn’s Summer Adventures in writing, acting, and art. Each day at camp includes lots of time outdoors, as well as art, music, yoga, mindfulness, performance, and play. There’s time to browse our on-site library and read books we love. Kids work as writers do, choosing topics, genres, and presentations for their writing. Time is devoted daily to independent work with personalized feedback. We learn from children’s authors, and professional artists and actors. We share our creative projects and create a collection to take home. Family and friends join us at our Authors’ Tea to celebrate our works-in-progress.
boothbayregister.com
AOS 98 approves 1-year contract extension with BTR for financial services
Despite a hefty price increase, Alternative Organizational Structure 98 approved a one-year contract extension with Berry, Talbot, and Royer to provide accounting services. On Feb. 6, the board made up of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Southport, Edgecomb and Georgetown school boards voted 10-3 with one abstention to extend the contract. AOS 98 contracted with BTR for $224,550.
boothbayregister.com
CSD committee holds special meeting on school closure
During an emergency meeting, Community School District Superintending Committee members officially heard how administrators planned on handling the elementary school flooding. On Feb. 7, school officials provided initial plans for handling the school’s closure. Beginning, Feb. 13, the plan calls for pre-kindergarten to grade five students to attend daily classes at the high school. Sixth through eighth graders will attend classes at Boothbay Region YMCA. And on Feb. 9, high school students were to begin remote learning.
Comments / 0