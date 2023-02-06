ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southjerseyobserver.com

Authorities Searching For Missing Adult From Lanning Square

The Camden County Police Department recently requested the public’s assistance with locating a missing adult from Lanning Square. The post has since been taken down and no further information is available. Thank you to everyone who shared the post. *Post has been updated.
CAMDEN, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Authorities Searching For Missing 12-Year-Old From Fairview

The Camden County Police Department recently asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old from Fairview. The post has since been taken down and no further information is available. Thank you to everyone who shared the post. *Post has been updated.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning

Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Driver, passenger killed in South Jersey car crash, police say

The driver and passenger of car died early Friday morning in a crash at a Vineland intersection, police said. At 6:52 a.m., a 2019 Dodge Durango being driven by a 27-year-old Vineland resident was traveling south on South Delsea Drive when it struck a 2014 Ford Taurus driving north on South Delsea Drive and was attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive, according to a statement from the Vineland Police Department.
VINELAND, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

PEDESTRIAN MVC- Route 40/46 Franklin Twp. Gloucester County NJ

PEDESTRIAN MVC – Route 40/47 – Malaga, Franklin Township- 2/10/2023 at 7:34 AM – In the area of Pegasus Restaurant and Malaga Diner. The owners and employees at the Malaga Diner have posted on their facebook page that “We regret to inform everyone our Ozzy was hit by a car in front of the Diner while coming to work we would like prayers for Ozzy and we will keep everyone updated.”
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

Camden man, 25, faces multiple charges in Marlton

EVESHAM – On Dec. 12, 2022, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Evesham Township Patrol Bureau, and extensive investigative work conducted by the township’s investigative bureau identified a...
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge

PEMBERTON, NJ – A Browns Mills man who stabbed a Pemberton police officer in January has been set free by a judge following his pre-trial hearing, in accordance with New Jersey’s Bail Reform Act. Chief Jay Watters said prosecutors sought to keep Alfred Desole behind bars, but learned that the suspect who stabbed a police officer had already been released. Pemberton Township Police Department officers were stabbed in the line of duty on January 26th, 2023. At the time of the incident, the officer was working a plain-clothes detail in Browns Mills in Pemberton Township. As reported on social media, The post Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy