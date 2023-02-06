Read full article on original website
southjerseyobserver.com
Authorities Searching For Missing Adult From Lanning Square
The Camden County Police Department recently requested the public’s assistance with locating a missing adult from Lanning Square. The post has since been taken down and no further information is available. Thank you to everyone who shared the post. *Post has been updated.
southjerseyobserver.com
Authorities Searching For Missing 12-Year-Old From Fairview
The Camden County Police Department recently asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old from Fairview. The post has since been taken down and no further information is available. Thank you to everyone who shared the post. *Post has been updated.
2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning
Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
Driver, passenger killed in South Jersey car crash, police say
The driver and passenger of car died early Friday morning in a crash at a Vineland intersection, police said. At 6:52 a.m., a 2019 Dodge Durango being driven by a 27-year-old Vineland resident was traveling south on South Delsea Drive when it struck a 2014 Ford Taurus driving north on South Delsea Drive and was attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive, according to a statement from the Vineland Police Department.
thenjsentinel.com
PEDESTRIAN MVC- Route 40/46 Franklin Twp. Gloucester County NJ
PEDESTRIAN MVC – Route 40/47 – Malaga, Franklin Township- 2/10/2023 at 7:34 AM – In the area of Pegasus Restaurant and Malaga Diner. The owners and employees at the Malaga Diner have posted on their facebook page that “We regret to inform everyone our Ozzy was hit by a car in front of the Diner while coming to work we would like prayers for Ozzy and we will keep everyone updated.”
Trentonian
Camden man, 25, faces multiple charges in Marlton
EVESHAM – On Dec. 12, 2022, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Evesham Township Patrol Bureau, and extensive investigative work conducted by the township’s investigative bureau identified a...
Galloway Twp., NJ, Police Save Homeless Man From Overdose
The cops at the Galloway PD and members of the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office have spent the last week combing through areas in the county in an attempt to count the homeless population. Members of the county's Hope One task force help came upon a homeless man that was non-responsive....
Man Shot During Attempted Gas Station Robbery in Lindenwold, NJ
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a shooting during an attempted gas station robbery in Lindenwold Monday night. The incident happened around 10:00 at the Gastrol station at 500 East Gibbsboro Road. At the scene, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Lindenwold Police located a 50-year-old Marlton...
Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge
PEMBERTON, NJ – A Browns Mills man who stabbed a Pemberton police officer in January has been set free by a judge following his pre-trial hearing, in accordance with New Jersey’s Bail Reform Act. Chief Jay Watters said prosecutors sought to keep Alfred Desole behind bars, but learned that the suspect who stabbed a police officer had already been released. Pemberton Township Police Department officers were stabbed in the line of duty on January 26th, 2023. At the time of the incident, the officer was working a plain-clothes detail in Browns Mills in Pemberton Township. As reported on social media, The post Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Officer Injured & Police Cruiser hit Head On by 16-Year-Old During Car Chase
One officer was injured after a cruiser was hit head on, and a 16-year-old driver was arrested following a car chase in Windham late Wednesday night. The Bridgeton Police Department were searching Wednesday night for a 16-year-old male who was missing from Massachusetts. Police located the youth in a vehicle...
southjerseyobserver.com
Burlington County Jury Convicts Man in Connection With 2020 Mt. Laurel Medical Office Shooting
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced that a Burlington Township man has been found guilty of fatally shooting an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in the summer of 2020. After deliberating for approximately five hours over three days, a Superior Court jury returned...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man Wanted For Absecon Armed Robbery Arrested
A surveillance operation by members of the Atlantic City Police Department resulted in the arrest of a man wanted for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last October. Per a press release from the ACPD, on February 2nd,. Detectives were aware Jaquil Reynolds was a wanted fugitive...
6 Arrested, Drugs and Cash Seized Following Police Operation in Atlantic City, NJ
Six more people have been arrested following yet another police investigation in Atlantic City. On Thursday, the Atlantic City Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies conducted surveillance operations in the areas of the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue and the 1300 to 1600 blocks of Atlantic Avenue. Police...
24-year-old Woman With Only Minor Injuries After Demolishing Pole in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a 24-year-old woman suffered only minor injuries after demolishing a utility pole in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:40 on Ocean Heights Avenue near Barnett Avenue in Scullville. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Tahreem Rajput was driving...
4 suspects sought after brutal beating, robbery in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects after a person was brutally beaten and robbed in Center City last weekend.
southjerseyobserver.com
25-Year-Old Atlantic City Man Sentenced to Prison Term in Connection With Shooting Death at Madison Hotel
On February 9, 2023, Keshawn Faulkner, 25, of Atlantic City was sentenced to 19 years in New Jersey State Prison for the August 12, 2020 shooting death of victim W.B. at the Madison Hotel in Atlantic City. The charges stem from a botched armed robbery. In December 2022, Faulkner plead...
Vineland, NJ, Police Seek Those Responsible For Damage at Historic Cemetery
Officials in Vineland are asking for your help as they investigate damage at a local historic cemetery. Police say several headstone markers and property at Siloam Cemetery on North Valley Avenue were toppled and/or displaced. Siloam Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in the city, dating back over 150 years. Officials...
Trenton, NJ student on the run considered armed & dangerous
TRENTON — An adult high school student is on the run after he was found with a gun and ammo in his book bag on Wednesday afternoon. Trenton Central High School went into a shelter-in-place at 1 p.m. in an effort to find student Breion Crayton, who was reported to Trenton police as having a weapon in the building.
southjerseyobserver.com
Teens Reported Missing From Camden; Contact Authorities With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department is looking for two teenagers who have been reported missing from Camden. Sanayah Reddick, 14, has been reported missing from her home on the 800 block of Galindez Court. She is described as a black female, 5’3”, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Driver killed after car veers off N.J. road, hits tree, police say
A Vineland man was killed Saturday when his car ran off a roadway and struck a tree in Cumberland County, police said. Dillon Nash, 29, was driving west on Route 548/ Weatherby Road in Maurice River shortly before 4 a.m. when his car left the road near Franckles Lane, according to a State Police spokesman.
