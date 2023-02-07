ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 1

250R ATC GUY
3d ago

lmao, you go, girl. It looks like she took a bite out of crime, right from his cheek. She better go get a tetanus shot and some antibiotics.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Man convicted of 21 felonies arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder inside Dunnellon residence

A convicted felon from Ocala was arrested and charged with the murder of a 41-year-old man who was found deceased inside a Dunnellon residence in November. On November 28, 2022, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in Dunnellon at the request of the local police department to assist with a homicide investigation.
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested twice in one week for possessing fentanyl

A 45-year-old Ocala woman was arrested twice in one week for possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. On Thursday, January 26, a Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team agent executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 6800 block of SW 85th Street in Ocala. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team proceeded to enter the residence and also detained several individuals who were outside the property.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested for attacking man with golf club

A 63-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking a man with a golf club. On Friday, February 3, an MCSO deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a physical altercation. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the male victim who advised that he was battered by Michael Leroy Dougherty, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield man arrested on DUI charge after crashing into fence

A Summerfield man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing into a fence at the Oxford Storage center. Raymond William Kenniston, 57, was driving a red 2017 Nissan truck at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when bystanders called 911 after he drove over a concrete barrier and through shrubs and a chain link fence at the storage facility, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
ocala-news.com

Two wanted by Ocala police for debit card fraud

The Ocala Police Department is asking the public for help to identify two individuals who are wanted in connection with the fraudulent use of a debit card. According to OPD, a man and woman (pictured below) are suspected of fraudulently using a victim’s debit card to withdraw money from an ATM located in northeast Ocala.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested for shooting in Deltona

A 25-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting that wounded a man in Deltona last year. On May 18, 2022, shortly after 12:30 a.m., VCSO deputies responded to the 3200 block of Partridge Street in Deltona after receiving reports of a shooting in the area, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
DELTONA, FL
villages-news.com

Suspiciously tinted windows lead to arrest of unlicensed driver with marijuana

Suspiciously tinted windows led to the arrest of an unlicensed driver with marijuana. Christopher Alexander Simmons, 24, of Eustis, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Optima in the wee hours Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an office noticed the vehicle’s “overly” tinted side windows, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
EUSTIS, FL
villages-news.com

Villager who excelled in batterer’s intervention class jailed after new domestic brawl

A Villager sent to a batterer’s intervention class after a 2021 attack on her husband has been arrested after another domestic brawl at their home. Gail Beth Iosue, 63, was arrested Monday at her home on Pickering Path in the Village of Dunedin after knocking her husband’s eyeglasses off his face and attempting to kick him in the groin area while battling over a cell phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She fell during the altercation. Her husband told deputies that Iosue “had been drinking all night.”
DUNEDIN, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist arrested after road rage incident at Lake Deaton Plaza

A motorcyclist has been arrested in a road rage incident at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. A man said he was driving his rented 2022 Dodge Ram pickup at about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Morse Boulevard and State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While traveling north of Morse Boulevard, the man in the pickup and the motorcyclist, later identified as 61-year-old Frederick Charles Nelson of Wildwood, “were involved in a verbal road rage incident,” the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy