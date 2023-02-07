Read full article on original website
250R ATC GUY
3d ago
lmao, you go, girl. It looks like she took a bite out of crime, right from his cheek. She better go get a tetanus shot and some antibiotics.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
Man convicted of 21 felonies arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder inside Dunnellon residence
A convicted felon from Ocala was arrested and charged with the murder of a 41-year-old man who was found deceased inside a Dunnellon residence in November. On November 28, 2022, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in Dunnellon at the request of the local police department to assist with a homicide investigation.
Marion County man shoots, kills another man sleeping on couch in unprovoked attack, deputies say
Marion County deputies said they arrested a man after a deadly shooting inside of a home.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested twice in one week for possessing fentanyl
A 45-year-old Ocala woman was arrested twice in one week for possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. On Thursday, January 26, a Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team agent executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 6800 block of SW 85th Street in Ocala. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team proceeded to enter the residence and also detained several individuals who were outside the property.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested for attacking man with golf club
A 63-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking a man with a golf club. On Friday, February 3, an MCSO deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a physical altercation. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the male victim who advised that he was battered by Michael Leroy Dougherty, according to the MCSO report.
14-year-old driver involved in fatal Flagler County crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Flagler County that took one person’s life Thursday afternoon.
villages-news.com
Summerfield man arrested on DUI charge after crashing into fence
A Summerfield man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing into a fence at the Oxford Storage center. Raymond William Kenniston, 57, was driving a red 2017 Nissan truck at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when bystanders called 911 after he drove over a concrete barrier and through shrubs and a chain link fence at the storage facility, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Two wanted by Ocala police for debit card fraud
The Ocala Police Department is asking the public for help to identify two individuals who are wanted in connection with the fraudulent use of a debit card. According to OPD, a man and woman (pictured below) are suspected of fraudulently using a victim’s debit card to withdraw money from an ATM located in northeast Ocala.
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for thefts at two Circle K gas stations in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who is wanted in connection with two thefts that occurred at Circle K gas stations in northwestern Marion County. On Tuesday, February 7, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested for shooting in Deltona
A 25-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting that wounded a man in Deltona last year. On May 18, 2022, shortly after 12:30 a.m., VCSO deputies responded to the 3200 block of Partridge Street in Deltona after receiving reports of a shooting in the area, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
Hernando deputies respond to armed robbery
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office arrived at a Chevron on Cortez Boulevard on Friday to respond to the robbery.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man with five prior theft convictions arrested for shoplifting at Walmart
A 58-year-old man who has been convicted of five previous thefts in Marion County was arrested last week after he allegedly attempted to steal merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Friday, February 3, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 34 Bahia Avenue in...
Clay County deputies investigating after person stabbed in Keystone Heights
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an “active investigation” in Keystone Heights.
villages-news.com
Suspiciously tinted windows lead to arrest of unlicensed driver with marijuana
Suspiciously tinted windows led to the arrest of an unlicensed driver with marijuana. Christopher Alexander Simmons, 24, of Eustis, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Optima in the wee hours Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an office noticed the vehicle’s “overly” tinted side windows, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Gainesville police investigating suicide at student housing complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are investigating a death at an apartment complex in Gainesville. GPD officials say at around 5:40 p.m on Thursday evening, they responded to Varsity House Apartments on SW 37th street, where they found one person dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
FHP investigating deadly accident in Bunnell
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Flagler County that took the life of one person Thursday afternoon.
villages-news.com
Villager who excelled in batterer’s intervention class jailed after new domestic brawl
A Villager sent to a batterer’s intervention class after a 2021 attack on her husband has been arrested after another domestic brawl at their home. Gail Beth Iosue, 63, was arrested Monday at her home on Pickering Path in the Village of Dunedin after knocking her husband’s eyeglasses off his face and attempting to kick him in the groin area while battling over a cell phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She fell during the altercation. Her husband told deputies that Iosue “had been drinking all night.”
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist arrested after road rage incident at Lake Deaton Plaza
A motorcyclist has been arrested in a road rage incident at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. A man said he was driving his rented 2022 Dodge Ram pickup at about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Morse Boulevard and State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While traveling north of Morse Boulevard, the man in the pickup and the motorcyclist, later identified as 61-year-old Frederick Charles Nelson of Wildwood, “were involved in a verbal road rage incident,” the report said.
ocala-news.com
Marion County sheriff seeks help in finding man wanted for construction fraud
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate a 32-year-old man who is wanted for construction fraud. During his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, Sheriff Woods asked for assistance with finding Alan George Blair III. Sheriff Woods stated that...
2 wounded in Brooksville shooting; Suspect still at large
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot two people in Brooksville on Tuesday night.
Comments / 1