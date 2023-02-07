As of Wednesday morning, the city office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management counted 99% of AE customers with their power back – meaning about 2,600 without (almost 1,000 of those in the 78757 and 78758 ZIP codes in North Central Austin). Outages on critical load circuits have all been restored; those still in the dark have the most complicated outages that will require the most time to fix. Rain and high winds this week have added to that burden.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO