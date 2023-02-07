Read full article on original website
Thousands lose power again Friday morning, Austin Energy says ‘isolated incident’ caused by circuit lockout
Austin Energy said a circuit lockout is like a safety switch. The utility said the trigger of the lockout was unknown but tweeted that crews were on site making necessary repairs.
fox7austin.com
About 7,500 Austin Energy customers lost power in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - This morning, Austin Energy had around 3 dozen homes without power, but around by 5:25 a.m. that number jumped to 7,772. That's because there was a large outage in South Austin that impacted nearly 7,500 customers and traffic lights in the area. It started around 5:25 a.m....
Home generator installers expect demand spike following ice storm
Just like it did after the epic winter storm of 2021, demand is expected to spike for home generators in Central Texas after a tree-snapping, blackout-inducing ice storm left more than 100,000 Austin-area customers dark and cold in early February.
Why does Austin Energy transfer millions back to the city’s general budget?
As a city-owned, nonprofit utility, Austin Energy isn't allowed to maintain any excess revenues it acquires during a fiscal year, officials said.
newsradioklbj.com
Power Restoration Continues for Austin Energy Customers
For thousands of Austin Energy customers, Wednesday marked the start of a full week of power outages. At the height of those outages, the utility reported upwards of 170,000 customers affected. Over the past 24 hours, the number of outages has come down considerably. By early Tuesday morning there were...
Austin Energy: Roughly 200 customers need electrical equipment repairs
Still, there are a few hundred left in the dark. They said some of them have electrical repairs preventing from turning their power on.
Austin Chronicle
How Bad Was the "Ice Hurricane," Really?
As of Wednesday morning, the city office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management counted 99% of AE customers with their power back – meaning about 2,600 without (almost 1,000 of those in the 78757 and 78758 ZIP codes in North Central Austin). Outages on critical load circuits have all been restored; those still in the dark have the most complicated outages that will require the most time to fix. Rain and high winds this week have added to that burden.
Where to find homelessness resources in Austin
Whether it is finding access to food or programs aimed to get you back into the workforce and/or housing, there are plenty of local resources to go around.
CBS Austin
How to get large piles of downed tree limbs picked up ASAP by City of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Getting rid of the massive piles of storm debris stacked all over Austin is going to take until at least April. Austin Resource Recovery says there is more debris from this ice storm than any other recent weather event. “Staff members that have been on my...
fox7austin.com
Record amount of storm debris picked up throughout Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is busy picking up a record amount of limbs and debris from the aftermath of the ice storm. They’re expecting it to take months. About 70 crews with Austin Resource Recovery and contractors are busy collecting storm debris in Austin. Richard McHale,...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Austin small businesses severely impacted by major power outage
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a long road back for small businesses in Austin impacted by the ongoing power outages. Some of them say they’ve lost tens of thousands of dollars. For restaurants, the costs are really adding up: from lost revenue, to spoiled food, to employees who are now out of a week’s pay.
Round Rock, Austin ISDs expected to pay teachers for winter storm school closures
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Now that last week's ice storm has come and gone, Central Texas school districts are looking to make sure teachers will still get paid for the days that the storm canceled class. Round Rock ISD's Board of Trustees is expected to adopt an emergency resolution...
Disaster declaration extended to May for Lakeway
Lakeway leaders extended the city's emergency declaration through May 3. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) The city of Lakeway issued a disaster declaration through midnight May 3 to allow Lakeway residents time to file damage claims and for the city to receive outside help from the city of Austin and Travis County, Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore said.
32 restaurants to visit this year in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Looking for a new restaurant to try in San Marcos, Buda or Kyle? The following eateries opened in 2022 or are set to open in 2023. These listings are not comprehensive.
Travis County approves $3M contract for 200 shelters in Southeast Austin
Esperanza Community is a transitional shelter complex in Southeast Austin for people experiencing homelessness. (Courtesy The Other Ones Foundation) Travis County commissioners approved a $3 million supportive housing contract with The Other Ones Foundation at a Feb. 7 voting session. The contract provides funding for TOOF and people living on-site...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Frustrated Austin Energy customers pack up and leave town
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents have gone nearly a week without power. Two of them are Judy Evans and her husband, who live in North Austin. "There is something seriously wrong with what’s going on with the power here. It is not appropriate," Evans said. As...
fox7austin.com
Leander family loses everything in house fire during Texas ice storm
LEANDER, Texas - It’s Thursday afternoon and Robert Harris is working his shift at Twin Liquors in Central Austin. He has a friendly demeanor and wears a badge that says, ‘Stay Positive.’. Customers he interacts with would never know what he’s carrying. "Work is a distraction," said...
Report: City of Austin ordered to pay $90M to operator of airport's South Terminal
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in August 2022, when the operator of LoneStar Airport Holdings initially sued the City of Austin. The City of Austin has been ordered to pay the operator of the airport's South Terminal $90 million in damages, according to a report from KUT.
hellogeorgetown.com
Namaste Dine-In Coming to Georgetown, TX
February 7, 2023 – Namaste Dine-In is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The new restaurant will offer a fusion of Indian and Nepali food, and will be located at 103 N. Austin Ave. Owner Dinesh Mishra, an army veteran from Nepal, said he and his wife made the decision to open a restaurant in Georgetown in order to give back to the neighborhood after having a fruitful restaurant experience in North Dakota and south Austin, Texas.
APD: No threat from reported ‘suspicious package’ downtown, Congress Bridge reopened
Officers responded to 111 E. Caesar Chavez St., where The LINE is located, for a call about a suspicious package, according to a tweet from APD.
