Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

About 7,500 Austin Energy customers lost power in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - This morning, Austin Energy had around 3 dozen homes without power, but around by 5:25 a.m. that number jumped to 7,772. That's because there was a large outage in South Austin that impacted nearly 7,500 customers and traffic lights in the area. It started around 5:25 a.m....
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Power Restoration Continues for Austin Energy Customers

For thousands of Austin Energy customers, Wednesday marked the start of a full week of power outages. At the height of those outages, the utility reported upwards of 170,000 customers affected. Over the past 24 hours, the number of outages has come down considerably. By early Tuesday morning there were...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

How Bad Was the "Ice Hurricane," Really?

As of Wednesday morning, the city office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management counted 99% of AE customers with their power back – meaning about 2,600 without (almost 1,000 of those in the 78757 and 78758 ZIP codes in North Central Austin). Outages on critical load circuits have all been restored; those still in the dark have the most complicated outages that will require the most time to fix. Rain and high winds this week have added to that burden.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Record amount of storm debris picked up throughout Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is busy picking up a record amount of limbs and debris from the aftermath of the ice storm. They’re expecting it to take months. About 70 crews with Austin Resource Recovery and contractors are busy collecting storm debris in Austin. Richard McHale,...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Disaster declaration extended to May for Lakeway

Lakeway leaders extended the city's emergency declaration through May 3. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) The city of Lakeway issued a disaster declaration through midnight May 3 to allow Lakeway residents time to file damage claims and for the city to receive outside help from the city of Austin and Travis County, Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore said.
LAKEWAY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Frustrated Austin Energy customers pack up and leave town

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents have gone nearly a week without power. Two of them are Judy Evans and her husband, who live in North Austin. "There is something seriously wrong with what’s going on with the power here. It is not appropriate," Evans said. As...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Leander family loses everything in house fire during Texas ice storm

LEANDER, Texas - It’s Thursday afternoon and Robert Harris is working his shift at Twin Liquors in Central Austin. He has a friendly demeanor and wears a badge that says, ‘Stay Positive.’. Customers he interacts with would never know what he’s carrying. "Work is a distraction," said...
LEANDER, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Namaste Dine-In Coming to Georgetown, TX

February 7, 2023 – Namaste Dine-In is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The new restaurant will offer a fusion of Indian and Nepali food, and will be located at 103 N. Austin Ave. Owner Dinesh Mishra, an army veteran from Nepal, said he and his wife made the decision to open a restaurant in Georgetown in order to give back to the neighborhood after having a fruitful restaurant experience in North Dakota and south Austin, Texas.
GEORGETOWN, TX

