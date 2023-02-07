ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver pleads not guilty to attempted murder in cliff plunge

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla driver accused of trying to kill his wife and two young children by driving off a Northern California cliff pleaded not guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and domestic violence. A judge ordered Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, held without bail. Patel...
CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Winds have diminished below advisory levels. ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM. PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara...
