Florida State

Kim Reimer
3d ago

Renamed to DeSantisburg, or DeSantis World, or The Santa DeSantis?

allears.net

Important Update on the Florida Bill That Would Change Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District could be changing very soon. First, a quick 101. The District was formed many years ago and basically functions like a county government, having lots of powers over the land within the District. Disney is the majority landowner and selects the individuals that manage the District through the Board of Supervisors. But following a battle between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Disney’s response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, things with Reedy Creek became uncertain. A bill was ultimately passed to dissolve the District in June of 2023, leaving its future (and the future of its obligations) unclear. But now we have a better idea of where things are headed.
Albany Herald

As Ron DeSantis remakes education, many look to the long-term impact it’ll have on Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ multifaceted reshaping of education in Florida is accelerating, with implications that could last for generations. When he’s finished, the cumulative effect of his effort to imbue conservative practices and philosophy from the first day of kindergarten through college graduation will be felt long after he’s done as governor — and long after he leaves the presidency, if he makes it that far.
Florida Phoenix

‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
Washington Examiner

DeSantis calls the bureaucrats' bluff

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has a plan for freeing public universities from the stranglehold of their diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucracies. Before DeSantis launched this effort, it was widely believed, even among those who recognized the dangers of DEI, that there was really nothing public officials could do about the problem. Just like the weather, it was simply something we would all have to learn to live with. Public universities were thought to be outside of political control, and academic culture was thought to be too committed to DEI goals. But DeSantis is proving that something can be done. His plan is likely to make significant progress in dismantling DEI in higher education.
The Free Press - TFP

Florida House Panel Backs Bill On Renter Fees

As Florida grapples with affordable-housing problems, lawmakers started moving forward Thursday with a proposal that could lead to renters paying non-refundable monthly fees instead of security deposits. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 13-4 to approve the bill (HB 133), with supporters saying it would
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Is Totally Ignorant of Why New College Is So Special

Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to play rough. He also likes to pander by sticking it to the pointy heads. In New College of Florida, the honors college of the State University System of Florida, he surely thought he had the perfect target for his latest campaign to own the news cycle for a few days.He wasn’t wrong. Once he appointed six new members to the college’s board, and once they got busy making mischief, the news stories followed, both locally and nationally. The new board majority forced the college’s president out, replacing her with a DeSantis ally, and immediately...
