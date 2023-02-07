Read full article on original website
allears.net
Important Update on the Florida Bill That Would Change Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District could be changing very soon. First, a quick 101. The District was formed many years ago and basically functions like a county government, having lots of powers over the land within the District. Disney is the majority landowner and selects the individuals that manage the District through the Board of Supervisors. But following a battle between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Disney’s response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, things with Reedy Creek became uncertain. A bill was ultimately passed to dissolve the District in June of 2023, leaving its future (and the future of its obligations) unclear. But now we have a better idea of where things are headed.
As Florida House passes Reedy Creek changes, DeSantis nears takeover of Disney government in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved closer to taking over Walt Disney World’s self-governing district Thursday after House Republicans approved legislation meant to punish the company over its opposition to the law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”
Albany Herald
As Ron DeSantis remakes education, many look to the long-term impact it’ll have on Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ multifaceted reshaping of education in Florida is accelerating, with implications that could last for generations. When he’s finished, the cumulative effect of his effort to imbue conservative practices and philosophy from the first day of kindergarten through college graduation will be felt long after he’s done as governor — and long after he leaves the presidency, if he makes it that far.
floridapolitics.com
Rick Scott wants ‘better understanding’ of Ron DeSantis’ Disney government changes
Florida’s former Governor would like more details on changes Gov. Ron DeSantis is spearheading on Disney’s unique governance structure. Among his specific questions: what really will change, and how will local governments be protected?. Just hours after the Florida House passed HB-9B, legislation that materially alters the Reedy...
‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
DeSantis vs. Disney: Florida governor declares 'there's a new sheriff in town'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis swiped at Disney again on Wednesday morning, telling reporters at a press conference that there's a "new sheriff in town."
Florida Department Of Health Fines TV Station After Denying In-Person Candidate Debate Over COVID Vax
Prior to the 2022 midterm elections, Republican Congressional District 9 candidate Scotty Moore was denied entry into WESH-2’s television studio to debate his Democrat opponent due to WESH’s vaccine requirement. Shortly after, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF), in conjunction with the Moore campaign,
Ron DeSantis Makes Two Judicial Appointments, Including Ashley Moody’s Chief of Staff
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced two judicial appointments: one to the Hamilton County Court and one to the Hillsborough County Court. Jamie Tyndal, of Jasper, to serve as a judge on the Hamilton County Court. Tyndal has been the owner of the Law Office of Jamie L. Tyndal, P.A....
Group asks how African American course violates Florida law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The organization that created a high school African American studies program rejected by Florida said Thursday it’s still waiting for specifics from the state about how the course violates state law. The College Board also disputed what it said were Florida’s claims it had...
Florida’s Concealed Carry Proposal Drawing Fire From Some on the Right
State Reps. Chuck Brannan, R-Macclenny, and Bobby Payne, R-Payne, are championing the “Concealed Carry of Weapons and Firearms Without a License” proposal, a pro-Second Amendment bill that supporters call “constitutional carry.”. The bill would allow Floridians to carry a gun without a concealed carry permit. The legislation...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
DeSantis Looks To Expand Florida State Guard
The recently revived Florida State Guard would more than triple in size and add aviation and maritime equipment, with funding going from $10 million to more than $95 million, under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed budget. DeSantis last year pushed to reactivate the volunteer state guard
unfspinnaker.com
Editorial: DeSantis wants to scrub diversity from Florida’s education. Pay attention.
Releasing memo after memo and proposal after proposal, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is attempting to change Florida’s education system, erase history’s hard truths and suppress the voices of those who don’t conform to his traditional, white American values. Escalating each week, DeSantis’s “woke” offensive is the culmination...
White House knocks DeSantis as Biden visits Florida: 'I would not get into a fight with Mickey Mouse'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre teased Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, questioning his administration's ongoing feud with the Walt Disney Company.
Washington Examiner
DeSantis calls the bureaucrats' bluff
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has a plan for freeing public universities from the stranglehold of their diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucracies. Before DeSantis launched this effort, it was widely believed, even among those who recognized the dangers of DEI, that there was really nothing public officials could do about the problem. Just like the weather, it was simply something we would all have to learn to live with. Public universities were thought to be outside of political control, and academic culture was thought to be too committed to DEI goals. But DeSantis is proving that something can be done. His plan is likely to make significant progress in dismantling DEI in higher education.
Florida House Panel Backs Bill On Renter Fees
As Florida grapples with affordable-housing problems, lawmakers started moving forward Thursday with a proposal that could lead to renters paying non-refundable monthly fees instead of security deposits. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 13-4 to approve the bill (HB 133), with supporters saying it would
DeSantis Is Totally Ignorant of Why New College Is So Special
Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to play rough. He also likes to pander by sticking it to the pointy heads. In New College of Florida, the honors college of the State University System of Florida, he surely thought he had the perfect target for his latest campaign to own the news cycle for a few days.He wasn’t wrong. Once he appointed six new members to the college’s board, and once they got busy making mischief, the news stories followed, both locally and nationally. The new board majority forced the college’s president out, replacing her with a DeSantis ally, and immediately...
Florida bill aims to give job promotion preference to veterans & their relatives
A Florida bill filed in the state Senate Thursday would require the state and its political subdivisions to give promotional preference to some veterans or their relatives.
