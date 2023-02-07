Authorities ask for public’s help solving murder of Sayreville council member

Members of law enforcement are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for killing a council member from Sayreville.

Eunice Dwumfour was shot multiple times outside of her apartment complex while she was inside of her SUV. It happened on Feb. 1.

Witnesses have stated that they saw a man dressed in black run to the woods in the rear of the complex toward the Garden State Parkway after the shooting.

Police are asking anyone in the area to check their home security cameras in case they happened to catch a glimpse of the shooter or a getaway vehicle.

Dwumfour was very active in the Nigerian-based Champions Royal Assembly church in Newark. She was recently married. Her husband is a pastor within that church and is based in Nigeria. She also has a daughter.

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in Dwumfour's honor.

Police have posted digital road signs in Sayreville asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is urged to call the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3477 .