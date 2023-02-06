ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, NC

WITN

POLICE: No charges in deadly Rocky Mount motel shootout

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police said no charges will be filed in a deadly shootout Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel. Police said Damien Williams was killed when he and two other men forced their way into a room at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard to rob the two men inside.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

4 charged with attempted murder in Chatham County shooting

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City. Once they got to the scene,...
SILER CITY, NC
cbs17

Man charged in stabbing, carjacking in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in the face and had his vehicle stolen Tuesday night, Roanoke Rapids police said. Around 8:23 p.m., police were sent to the 400 block of Chockoyotte Street in reference to a bloodied man on a porch. Upon arrival, police saw a person with blood on his face in the roadway flagging them down.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Man surrenders after seven-hour standoff in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies have released more information on a seven-hour standoff last night. It started Monday night on Ridgewood Road, southeast of Tarboro, where deputies were called for shots being fired. When deputies say they arrived, they saw Anthony Council standing in a window holding...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Video of police shocking Raleigh man will be made public

A judge on Wednesday ruled that the Raleigh Police Department can release body cam footage from the death of a man in Raleigh police custody. A judge on Wednesday ruled that the Raleigh Police Department can release body cam footage from the death of a man in Raleigh police custody.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Fatal motorcycle crash in Johnston County Wednesday night

A motorcycle crash in Johnston County killed one person Wednesday. According to officials at the scene, the call for the crash went out at 9:30 p.m. regarding a crash near the Cleveland Dreaft House on North Carolina Highway 42. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials at the...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Lansing Daily

Mom Accused of Murdering Two Kids Left in Hot Car: ‘Careless Mistake’

A North Carolina mother facing two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of her daughters after she allegedly left the two girls in a hot car. Launice Battle, 29, was arrested inside Duke Raleigh Hospital on Saturday after police were informed about the two deceased children. Battle appeared in court on Monday where she was denied
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Sunday deadly shooting victim identified as Durham man

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday. Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
DURHAM, NC

