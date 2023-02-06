Read full article on original website
Nash County grandmother charged with murder of 8-year-old granddaughter appears in court
Patricia Ricks is charged with murder after the severely injured child was pronounced dead at a hospital on Tuesday.
cbs17
Franklin County man charged after gun pointed at water corporation workers, police say
LAKE ROYALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged after Lake Royale Company police said he pointed a gun at water corporation employees. Police were dispatched Monday to a disturbance on Mahto Drive where water corporation employees were attempting to shut off service to a home. That’s when...
Burlington woman accused of stealing financial cards from 2 in assisted living facility
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee of an assisted living facility in Burlington is facing fraud charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office On Jan. 27, deputies took a report of financial card theft at an assisted living facility in Alamance County. The two victims said that their financial cards were missing. Investigators later […]
WITN
Deputies don’t have motive in beating death of 8-year-old; grandmother charged
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Nash County said they are still trying to determine a motive in the beating death of an 8-year-old girl whose grandmother has been charged with the murder. Deputies say that shortly after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, they were alerted that a child was taken...
WRAL
Deputies say child was beaten to death, deadly shooting investigation underway in Nash County
Two major investigations are underway in Nash County. A shooting that killed one man and injured another. The other scene, an 8-year-old dies after suffering a brutal beating. Two major investigations are underway in Nash County. A shooting that killed one man and injured another. The other scene, an 8-year-old dies after suffering a brutal beating.
7 men involved in Rocky Mount man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large
The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night.
WRAL
Wake County IDs suspect in threat against Zebulon Middle School on same day two others are locked down
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office has filed a juvenile petition against a suspect in the threats made last week against Zebulon Middle School. Investigators made that announcement on the same day that two other Wake County schools saw the school day disrupted by a Code Red lockdown.
WITN
POLICE: No charges in deadly Rocky Mount motel shootout
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police said no charges will be filed in a deadly shootout Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel. Police said Damien Williams was killed when he and two other men forced their way into a room at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard to rob the two men inside.
cbs17
4 charged with attempted murder in Chatham County shooting
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City. Once they got to the scene,...
cbs17
Man charged in stabbing, carjacking in Roanoke Rapids
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in the face and had his vehicle stolen Tuesday night, Roanoke Rapids police said. Around 8:23 p.m., police were sent to the 400 block of Chockoyotte Street in reference to a bloodied man on a porch. Upon arrival, police saw a person with blood on his face in the roadway flagging them down.
Grandma charged after beating 8-year-old girl to death, North Carolina sheriff’s office says
The grandmother of an 8-year-old girl has been charged with first-degree murder after beating her to death and leaving her on the side of the road in Nash County, its sheriff's office confirmed late Tuesday night.
WITN
Man surrenders after seven-hour standoff in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies have released more information on a seven-hour standoff last night. It started Monday night on Ridgewood Road, southeast of Tarboro, where deputies were called for shots being fired. When deputies say they arrived, they saw Anthony Council standing in a window holding...
'Disgusting! Awful!' Hit-and-run damages Wilson's oldest African-American cemetery
Wilson Police Department is looking for the people responsible for a Saturday hit-and-run at the Rest Haven Cemetery.
WRAL
Video of police shocking Raleigh man will be made public
A judge on Wednesday ruled that the Raleigh Police Department can release body cam footage from the death of a man in Raleigh police custody. A judge on Wednesday ruled that the Raleigh Police Department can release body cam footage from the death of a man in Raleigh police custody.
North Carolina woman charged in overdose death of high school student
A Spring Lake woman has been charged in connection to an overdose death of a teen in January.
Spring Lake man charged in Harnett County drug overdose death
A man was arrested after another man was found dead from a drug overdose, according to Harnett County deputies.
WRAL
Fatal motorcycle crash in Johnston County Wednesday night
A motorcycle crash in Johnston County killed one person Wednesday. According to officials at the scene, the call for the crash went out at 9:30 p.m. regarding a crash near the Cleveland Dreaft House on North Carolina Highway 42. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials at the...
Lansing Daily
Mom Accused of Murdering Two Kids Left in Hot Car: ‘Careless Mistake’
A North Carolina mother facing two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of her daughters after she allegedly left the two girls in a hot car. Launice Battle, 29, was arrested inside Duke Raleigh Hospital on Saturday after police were informed about the two deceased children. Battle appeared in court on Monday where she was denied …
cbs17
Sunday deadly shooting victim identified as Durham man
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday. Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
WRAL
One dead, another shot in front of Cummins engine plant on US 301 in Nash County
Two people were shot near the Cummins plant along Highway 301 in Whitakers on Tuesday. Two people were shot near the Cummins plant along Highway 301 in Whitakers on Tuesday.
