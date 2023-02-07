Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in DelawareKristen WaltersMilford, DE
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of DelawareEden ReportsNewark, DE
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itselfRoger MarshElkton, MD
Related
firststateupdate.com
Two Carjacking Attempted Within Five Minutes, Shots Fired
The Delaware State Police are investigating two attempted carjackings that took place in a Claymont-area Wawa parking lot Thursday night. Officials said the first incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., February 9, 2022, in the parking lot of the Wawa, located at 2621 Philadelphia Pike in Claymont. The investigation determined a 57-year-old female victim and a 28-year-old female victim who were traveling in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, parked their vehicle in the rear parking lot of the Wawa and entered the business. As they returned to the Jeep and entered it, they were approached by four unknown suspects. The suspects attempted to open the rear doors on both the driver’s side and the passenger’s side of the vehicle but were unsuccessful. One of the suspects then tapped a black handgun on the passenger side window. The victims were able to quickly drive off from the scene back to their residence. No one was injured.
fox29.com
State Police: Man, teens arrested after gun discharges during fight at Delaware high school basketball game
MIDDLETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police say they have made an arrest in connection with the discharge of a gun at a Delaware high school sporting event. The incident occurred on Monday evening, just after 7:15 p.m., at Appoquinimink High Schoo in Middletown. Authorities say troopers responded to the school...
firststateupdate.com
15-Year-Old Charged With Stealing Vehicle, Resisting Arrest
Wilmington Police have arrested a 15-year-old and recovered a stolen vehicle. On February 3 at approximately 8:53 a.m., police officers on patrol in the 200 block of West 8th Street observed an occupied stolen vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled but was later located unoccupied. Police located the driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old male, a short time later in the 500 block of North Madison Street. He attempted to flee but was taken into custody without incident.
Troopers Arrest Three Teens for Possessing a Stolen Car
Yesterday the Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyion George of New Castle, Delaware and two other teenagers after they were found to be in possession of a stolen car. On […] The post Troopers Arrest Three Teens for Possessing a Stolen Car appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have arrested one adult male and two teens in connection with a stolen vehicle on Thursday outside a Wilmington Wawa. Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyion George of New Castle, Delaware and two other teenagers yesterday after finding them in possession of a stolen vehicle. It was approximately 5:07 a.m. on February 9, 2023, when a 39-year-old Wilmington woman parked her white 2023 Kia Sportage rental car at the Wawa in Wilmington, located at 400 Wilson Road. A black 2020 GMC Terrain circled the parking lot and then stopped while the woman was inside the store. The post Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
Four People Arrested in Camden on Drug Dealing, and Gun Charges
Delaware State Police have arrested four people who were then taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on drug dealing and gun charges. The individuals arrested include 23-year-old John Wyatte of Dover, 28-year-old Ronald Maddray, 21-year-old Briana Winder and 28-year-old Marvin Farlow. Troopers conducted a traffic stop at Redner’s Market on South Dupont Highway in Camden yesterday afternoon, which led to their arrests.
WMDT.com
Drug investigation leads to four arrests in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Four people were arrested after a drug investigation wrapped up Wednesday afternoon. Just before 2:30 p.m., troopers observed a subject, identified as 33-year-old John Wyatte, participating in a drug transaction in the Dover area. Wyatte then got into a silver 2022 Toyota Rav4 and traveled to the Redner’s Market in Camden. Troopers stopped the vehicle in the parking lot, but the driver, identified as 28-year-old Ronald Maddray, fled from the car on foot. Troopers chased Maddray and eventually took him into custody.
firststateupdate.com
Wilmington Police Investigating Yet Another Shooting, One In Stable Condition
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Union Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when...
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify Woman Gunned Down In Triple Shooting Saturday
Wilmington Police have identified the woman shot and killed on Saturday as Danielle Hallmon. Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 4:32 p.m. in the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police located three gunshot victims; a 29-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to...
firststateupdate.com
Two Found Dead In Smyrna Believed To Be Father And Son
Smyrna Police officials say the suspicious deaths reported on Monday are being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide incident. Officers who responded to the home for a check on the welfare call located two deceased males in the upstairs living area. Officials said both males, believed to be a father and...
WBOC
Murder-Suicide Investigation in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. - Police believe a father and son are the victims of an apparent murder-suicide incident. The Smyrna Police Department say officers reported to a home in the 2000 block of Providence Drive on Feb. 6 for a welfare check and found 2 dead men upstairs. Police say both...
Police Sting Catches Two Men Meeting Prostitutes In Lancaster County Motel Room: Authorities
Two men were arrested after they found an undercover police officer— not the prostitutes they were hoping for— in a Lancaster motel, authorities announced in two releases on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. An undercover female officer met 25-year-old Shawn M. Stauffer, Jr. around 12:30 p.m. and 54-year-old David...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Police: Four sought after turning off power transformer
Rehoboth Beach Police are searching for four people they say damaged a local business by turning off a power transformer. Police said the act caused about $1,800 in damage to the business. Police are searching for a male of no particular ethnicity wearing a gray hoodie, ripped jeans, a red...
17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza
NEW CASTLE, DE – A 17-year-old male was robbed at gunpoint by multiple teenage suspects outside the Dollar Tree store in the parking lot of Beaver Brook Plaza on Monday. Detectives with the Delaware State Police said the teen was approached by four unknown teenagers. The teenage suspects accosted the victim and demanded property from him. One of the teens pointed a handgun at the victim, who complied with the group’s demands. The four suspects then ran away towards an unknown location. He was not injured during the armed robbery. Police have not made any arrests and no suspects have The post 17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
21-year-old charged with first-degree murder in 2018 shooting of Kristian Marche
Taron Small shot and killed Marche in August 2018, just one day before Marche was expected to start at Penn State University on a track and field scholarship. Small will be sentenced in May and could face the rest of his life in prison.
WBOC
Smyrna Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths
SMYRNA, Del. - Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. According to the Smyrna Police Department, investigators are on the scene with two dead people. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more details will be released as they become available and next of kin or notified.
firststateupdate.com
Drive-By Shooting In Pennrock Sends One To Hospital Late Monday
Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating a shooting in the Pennrock community in Wilmington, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said on Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:04 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W Holly Oak Road...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN PENNROCK – WILMINGTON
(Wilmington, DE 19809) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating a shooting in the Pennrock community–Wilmington. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:04 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W Holly Oak Road in reference to a shooting...
41-year-old man arrested, charged for setting his own house on fire
A Talbot County man has been arrested and charged after investigators determined he was responsible for setting his own house on fire.
WGMD Radio
18-Year Old Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges
Dover Police have found an 18-year-old who had several warrants out for his arrest. Members of the Street Crimes Unit and Probation And Parole Safe Streets Officers contacted Khalil Smith inside of a business on Fulton Street. Among the items Smith had in his possession include a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, 3.8 grams of crack cocaine and 11 bags of heroin. Officers took Smith into custody without incident. He faces the following charges:
Comments / 0