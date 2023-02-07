Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
WDBJ7.com
Construction underway for Danville’s first splash pad
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville will soon have its first ever splash pad for the community to enjoy. Construction for the new splash pad on Third Avenue began last month as a result of community voices. “We’ve heard, over the years, people have wanted some sort of water feature in...
WSET
PHOTOS: Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke rescues baby bobcat
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — In some of the cutest pictures you will see all day, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke shares that they have admitted a baby bobcat kitten from Giles County. The kitten was found on the side of the road, dazed and circling, and was...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Councilmembers question where Gun Violence Prevention Funding is going
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — One Roanoke City Council Member expressed concerns about funding from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission. In 2021 the commission gave the non-profit group, “Better Agreements,” $32,000 to train individuals in conflict resolution to try to reduce gun violence in Roanoke. So far only five people have completed the program. Now councilwoman Stephanie Moon-Reynolds says she believes the money needs to go back to the city.
WSET
Henry County, Martinsville looking to hire spanish-speaking community health workers
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The United Way of Henry County and Martinsville has announced plans to hire a Spanish-speaking Community Health Worker (CHW) with the support of a $25,000 grant from the Harvest Foundation. The new position is aimed at addressing health disparities within the Hispanic/Latino/Latinx communities in the...
WSET
'Love & Happiness:' Lynchburg Humane Society holding Valentine's Day adoption special
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're feeling the love this February, the Lynchburg Humane Society wants to remind you there are plenty of pets needing love too. LHS is holding a "Love and Happiness $14 Adoption Special" for Valentine's Day. The special begins Friday and will end next Tuesday.
WSET
Lynchburg Planning Commission greenlights Jones Memorial Library renovation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A library on Rivermont Avenue is another step closer to getting a new life. According to a Lynchburg Planning Commission liaison, the old Jones Memorial Library on Rivermont Avenue received a stamp of approval from the commission to be renovated into a hotel. The proposed...
Dobbins-Heights native recognized as an nationwide influence in local government
DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Robert David Sr., a motivational speaker and youth and gang violence prevention director who grew up in Dobbins Heights, has been recognized as a “Top 100 Influencers in Local Government” by the nonprofit Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL). His nomination read, “his work, along...
WSET
Two residents taken to the hospital from smoke in a Roanoke apartment
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two people were taken to the hospital after smoking materials were improperly discarded in a Roanoke apartment building, the fire department said. On Friday morning around 5:45 a.m. the Roanoke Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Hawthorne Road at Ridgeview Apartments. Arriving units discovered that there was heavy smoke coming from a room on the sixth floor.
Danville housing redevelopment project seeks proposals
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Housing Division is now accepting proposals to develop residential properties in the Monument Street and Berryman Avenue area. In partnership with the Redevelopment and Housing Authority, the project is accepting proposals until 2 p.m. on February 17. City representatives say the area is around 17 acres and can include […]
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
WSLS
Roanoke bus station nears completion, riders happy with new facility
ROANOKE, Va. – After years of planning, the new Valley Metro bus station on Third Street in downtown Roanoke is nearing competition. The new location is on the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue. Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said construction is ahead of schedule. “We’ve finished...
WSLS
Hidden History: Explore once-undiscovered hidden elements of Black history in Southwest Virginia
Celebrate our region’s Black History in Hidden History, narrated by Brittny McGraw and Duke Carter. This WSLS 10 News special presentation, in documentary style, explores once-undiscovered hidden elements of Southwest Virginia. Discover why the way of life for the enslaved people at Buffalo Forge in Virginia’s Rockbridge County stood...
WSET
Parade in Bedford will honor 116th Infantry soldiers returning from the horn of Africa
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A big celebration is happening this weekend in Bedford honoring those who have served our nation. The Bedford Boys Tribute Center is hosting a welcome home parade for Alpha Company First Battalion 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. They were deployed in November 2021 for a...
WSET
Traffic light planned at intersection of Bishop Road and Memorial Drive in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Relief is coming to drivers near the Caesars Virginia site. Danville leaders are looking to add a traffic light. It will go in at the intersection of Bishop Road and Memorial Drive. Danville's City Manager Ken Larking said a traffic study showed a traffic light...
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducing
Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies are a problem again. Last summer the Virginia Department of Forestry warned citizens in the Commonwealth about the spotted invasive lantern butterflies and residents of Bedford Virginia were specifically told to be aware. Now the VDF is offering tips on how to destroy this species and keep it from reproducing. Things have gotten so bad that residents in Central and Southwest Virginia are being encouraged by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to destroy any flies they encounterby “stomping it, smashing it, or scraping it.”
WSLS
Two hurt after structure fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Two residents were hospitalized following an early morning structure fire in Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Officials say around 5:45 a.m., crews responded to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road for the report of a commercial structure fire at Ridgeview Apartments. Upon...
WSLS
Franklin County couple continues search for dogs, answers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County couple is searching for answers and their dogs after they were stolen. Rhonda Michel’s husband was out on a walk with their two black labs, Colby and Caleb, when suddenly the two dogs broke away and chased after a squirrel. Michel said all of the sudden, two men lured them into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
WSET
Satisfy your sweet tooth! Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new place in the Hill City where you can satisfy your sweet tooth!. Crumbl Cookies has arrived off of Wards Road right next to Mission BBQ. The store held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning. "We want to bring people...
WSET
Fort Avenue reopening after temporary fire closure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The 4000 block of Fort Avenue was closed for traffic as of noon on Wednesday but by 1 p.m. crews were working to get the road back open. There were no injuries reported but officials told ABC13 that an upstairs apartment in a two-story building had caught fire.
