Danville, VA

wfxrtv.com

Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Construction underway for Danville’s first splash pad

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville will soon have its first ever splash pad for the community to enjoy. Construction for the new splash pad on Third Avenue began last month as a result of community voices. “We’ve heard, over the years, people have wanted some sort of water feature in...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City Councilmembers question where Gun Violence Prevention Funding is going

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — One Roanoke City Council Member expressed concerns about funding from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission. In 2021 the commission gave the non-profit group, “Better Agreements,” $32,000 to train individuals in conflict resolution to try to reduce gun violence in Roanoke. So far only five people have completed the program. Now councilwoman Stephanie Moon-Reynolds says she believes the money needs to go back to the city.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Two residents taken to the hospital from smoke in a Roanoke apartment

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two people were taken to the hospital after smoking materials were improperly discarded in a Roanoke apartment building, the fire department said. On Friday morning around 5:45 a.m. the Roanoke Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Hawthorne Road at Ridgeview Apartments. Arriving units discovered that there was heavy smoke coming from a room on the sixth floor.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Danville housing redevelopment project seeks proposals

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Housing Division is now accepting proposals to develop residential properties in the Monument Street and Berryman Avenue area. In partnership with the Redevelopment and Housing Authority, the project is accepting proposals until 2 p.m. on February 17. City representatives say the area is around 17 acres and can include […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke bus station nears completion, riders happy with new facility

ROANOKE, Va. – After years of planning, the new Valley Metro bus station on Third Street in downtown Roanoke is nearing competition. The new location is on the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue. Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said construction is ahead of schedule. “We’ve finished...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducing

Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies are a problem again. Last summer the Virginia Department of Forestry warned citizens in the Commonwealth about the spotted invasive lantern butterflies and residents of Bedford Virginia were specifically told to be aware. Now the VDF is offering tips on how to destroy this species and keep it from reproducing. Things have gotten so bad that residents in Central and Southwest Virginia are being encouraged by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to destroy any flies they encounterby “stomping it, smashing it, or scraping it.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Two hurt after structure fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two residents were hospitalized following an early morning structure fire in Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Officials say around 5:45 a.m., crews responded to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road for the report of a commercial structure fire at Ridgeview Apartments. Upon...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Franklin County couple continues search for dogs, answers

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County couple is searching for answers and their dogs after they were stolen. Rhonda Michel’s husband was out on a walk with their two black labs, Colby and Caleb, when suddenly the two dogs broke away and chased after a squirrel. Michel said all of the sudden, two men lured them into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Fort Avenue reopening after temporary fire closure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The 4000 block of Fort Avenue was closed for traffic as of noon on Wednesday but by 1 p.m. crews were working to get the road back open. There were no injuries reported but officials told ABC13 that an upstairs apartment in a two-story building had caught fire.
LYNCHBURG, VA

