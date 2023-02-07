The legendary quarterback shared his thoughts on the endless debates on whether he or his former coach was most responsible for the Patriots’ success. Debates over whether quarterback Tom Brady or coach Bill Belichick is most responsible for the Patriots dynasty have raged for over a decade at this point. While many used Brady’s success after leaving New England for the Buccaneers—with whom he won his seventh Super Bowl in 2020–21—as evidence that he supersedes Belichick, he dismisses the entire argument.

2 DAYS AGO