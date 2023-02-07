Read full article on original website
Migrants have cost Denver $5 million so farDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver police training difficult to track, oversight chair saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Rock could add more traffic calming measuresMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
WRIC TV
Tom Brady Tries to Put End to ‘Brady vs. Belichick’ Debate
The legendary quarterback shared his thoughts on the endless debates on whether he or his former coach was most responsible for the Patriots’ success. Debates over whether quarterback Tom Brady or coach Bill Belichick is most responsible for the Patriots dynasty have raged for over a decade at this point. While many used Brady’s success after leaving New England for the Buccaneers—with whom he won his seventh Super Bowl in 2020–21—as evidence that he supersedes Belichick, he dismisses the entire argument.
WRIC TV
Rihanna Shares Message to Patrick Mahomes After Brandon Marshall’s Prank
Marshall pulled a fast one on Mahomes, but Rihanna came to the rescue. The time in between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl can feel interminable—for fans, of course, but especially for players. Anything that can help a player’s mental state in the intervening weeks is a plus, and a compliment can go a long way toward boosting somebody’s state of mind.
WRIC TV
Super Bowl LVII Predictions: Staff Picks for Eagles-Chiefs
Our writers and editors each pick a champion, a final score and an MVP, plus one bold prediction for the big game. Super Bowl LVII is finally upon us! After 22 weeks of buildup, it’s time to play the final game. The Eagles and Chiefs enter a matchup of No. 1 seeds, and the point spread indicates that we should be in for a close game.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WRIC TV
Prescott pays tribute to late mother while accepting award
PHOENIX (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott used his platform as the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient for an emotional tribute to his mother, whom he called his “moral compass” and his inspiration. The two-time Pro Bowl selection lost his mother,...
WRIC TV
Damar Hamlin put prayer in football back in the spotlight
PHOENIX (AP) — When medical personnel rushed onto the field to save Damar Hamlin’s life after the Buffalo Bills’ defensive back collapsed during a game last month in Cincinnati, many people witnessing the horrifying scene did the only thing they could to help. They prayed. Players and...
WRIC TV
Damar Hamlin Wins NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award
The Bills safety went into cardiac arrest last month, and in wake of his medical emergency, donations poured in for the Chasing M’s Foundation toy drive. Damar Hamlin received the NFLPA’s highest honor Wednesday when the union announced he is the recipient of this year’s Alan Page Community award.
WRIC TV
57 Fantasy Fun Facts Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
From Tom Brady’s record-setting performances to Craig Morton’s minus-6.44 points in one game, here are some of the most notable fantasy numbers in Super Bowl history. It’s Super Bowl week! Will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take home another title, or will Jalen Hurts and the favored Philadelphia Eagles hoist the Lombardi Trophy? It should be one heck of a game, as we get a matchup of the two best teams in the NFL. Currently, the spread is just 1.5, so Vegas likes a close one!
WRIC TV
SI:AM | LeBron’s Scoring Record Might Never Be Broken
Here’s who could stand a chance. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I think it might take the creation of a four-point shot for someone to break LeBron’s new record. 🏀 Why he’s the greatest all-around player ever. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can...
WRIC TV
Here’s how Super Bowl squares work
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that the Super Bowl is set and anticipation builds, you may see friends or coworkers passing along Super Bowl squares. What may seem like a complex grid of numbers is actually a fairly straightforward scoring system and by participating you could stand to win a decent amount of cash. Plus, it’s a lot more random than a March Madness bracket where some knowledge of the sport definitely gives participants an edge.
