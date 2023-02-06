From Tom Brady’s record-setting performances to Craig Morton’s minus-6.44 points in one game, here are some of the most notable fantasy numbers in Super Bowl history. It’s Super Bowl week! Will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take home another title, or will Jalen Hurts and the favored Philadelphia Eagles hoist the Lombardi Trophy? It should be one heck of a game, as we get a matchup of the two best teams in the NFL. Currently, the spread is just 1.5, so Vegas likes a close one!

2 DAYS AGO