prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
UPMATTERS
49ers’ Brock Purdy Scheduled for Elbow Surgery, per Report
San Francisco’s star rookie quarterback suffered an injury to his right elbow in the NFC championship game against the Eagles. The 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy have explored multiple options for how to treat the torn ulnar collateral ligament in the rookie’s right elbow. On Wednesday, the team and Purdy finally decided on a path forward.
UPMATTERS
Report: Sean Payton Didn’t Want to Coach Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
The new Broncos coach reportedly had no desire to work with the two-time Pro Bowler. Before Sean Payton finalized a deal with the Broncos to become the franchise’s new head coach, his name was linked to several NFL jobs, including the Texans, Cardinals and Panthers. However, as the dust...
UPMATTERS
Chiefs’ Andy Reid Was Asked to Pick the Greatest Rappers Ever
Kansas City’s coach knows hip hop. It's a fruitful time of year for music criticism. The Grammys are mere days in the rearview mirror, and Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show performance Sunday evening figures to draw a huge television audience. Well, add Chiefs coach Andy Reid to the...
UPMATTERS
Brandon Marshall Pranked Mahomes With Fake Rihanna Quote
Patrick Mahomes got hit with a pretty great prank during his press conference leading up to the Super Bowl LVII weekend. I Am Athlete’s Brandon Marshall asked the Chiefs quarterback, “Rihanna came out and said you were the greatest quarterback ever. Hearing that, how does that make you feel?”
UPMATTERS
Damar Hamlin Wins NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award
The Bills safety went into cardiac arrest last month, and in wake of his medical emergency, donations poured in for the Chasing M’s Foundation toy drive. Damar Hamlin received the NFLPA’s highest honor Wednesday when the union announced he is the recipient of this year’s Alan Page Community award.
UPMATTERS
57 Fantasy Fun Facts Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
From Tom Brady’s record-setting performances to Craig Morton’s minus-6.44 points in one game, here are some of the most notable fantasy numbers in Super Bowl history. It’s Super Bowl week! Will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take home another title, or will Jalen Hurts and the favored Philadelphia Eagles hoist the Lombardi Trophy? It should be one heck of a game, as we get a matchup of the two best teams in the NFL. Currently, the spread is just 1.5, so Vegas likes a close one!
