Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw

Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
Top AEW Star And Others React To Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Segment

Fans and wrestlers alike are still in awe of the interaction between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes on last night's "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. Although the segment began with the two men showering each other with praises, it took a drastic turn when Heyman reminded Rhodes that unlike Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch who sat under the learning tree with Dusty Rhodes at WWE's Performance Center, Cody himself — the son of the late, great "American Dream" — never actually trained with his father at WWE's training facility. Heyman made things even more personal by referring to Reigns as "the son he [Dusty] always wanted."
JBL Walks Out On Baron Corbin During WWE RAW

Baron Corbin honed his craft in Triple H’s version of NXT. The three-time Golden Gloves winner got a major push on the main roster that saw an unfortunate ending. It appears that his alliance with JBL may be over as well. Baron Corbin squared off against Dexter Lumis on...
Arn Anderson Reflects On Cody Rhodes' Decision To Leave AEW

Cody Rhodes moved one step closer to achieving the dream he's always strived for by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match and punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. "The American Nightmare" now aims to become the first Rhodes to hold the WWE Championship, a goal he outlined after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Despite shocking the world by leaving AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE, Rhodes' comeback felt like a homecoming. Since his departure, however, Rhodes' former manager Arn Anderson and his son Brock have been in "limbo," with Rhodes' absence leaving them without a spot on weekly television.
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Damage From Jacy Jayne’s Stiff Kick On NXT

Gigi Dolin provides a look at her face less than 24 hours after Jacy Jayne kicked her head through a door on NXT. Bayley hosted a special edition of “Ding Dong Hello” alongside Toxic Attraction on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The “Role Model” used her influence to resolve the escalating tensions between the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Cody Rhodes Addresses Ricky Starks Joining Him At WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes has commented on the interesting photo with him and AEW’s Ricky Starks backstage at WWE’s Royal Rumble. There was an interesting photo that made its way online recently featuring AEW’s Ricky Starks walking into the Royal Rumble with Cody Rhodes and WWE’s John Cone of Talent Relations (a former referee). The site of an active, contracted AEW wrestler appearing backstage at a major WWE show surprised a lot of people.
Paul Heyman Confronts Cody Rhodes On Raw, Makes Match With Roman Reigns Personal

Paul Heyman appeared on this week’s WWE Raw and addressed Cody Rhodes, making the latter’s WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns personal in the process. Monday night’s show saw Heyman come out to interrupt a promo by Rhodes, during which Rhodes had wished Sami Zayn the best of luck in his match with Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Heyman congratulated Rhodes on his Royal Rumble win on behalf of himself and Reigns, after which Rhodes said his dad Dusty had a nickname for Heyman but that Rhodes respects the former ECW owner because he gave Dusty a spot on an ECW show and gave the late Hall of Famer his confidence back.
WWE Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Championship Plans

Before The Rock told WWE that he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for the company. It was previously reported that WWE was planning...
Cody Rhodes is Focused on Roman Reigns And Not The Rock’s Potential WWE Return

The winner of the Royal Rumble is guaranteed a world championship match at WrestleMania. In the past, the road to WrestleMania was pretty simple for whoever won the Royal Rumble match. You pick the world champion of your choosing, and the match is set. This year is a little different, though. Technically Roman Reigns is the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. Although Reigns has both belts around his shoulders, that doesn’t mean he’ll always defend them as one. You can’t count out Cody Rhodes.
WWE Abandoned Plans For New Title At WrestleMania 39

A new report has suggested WWE has scrapped potential plans to create a major new championship at WrestleMania 39. For months – if not years – it had been rumoured that The Rock could be the one to come back to WWE and finally settle Roman Reigns’ claims about who sits at The Head of The Table once and for all. A major match between the two stars had been mooted for WrestleMania 39 as the event returns to Los Angeles, CA but that bout is now off the table.
Matches Announced For 2/10/23 AEW Rampage

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the card for this Fridays AEW Rampage was announced featuring the likes of Jungle Boy, Ruby SoHo, Blackpool Combat Club and Mark Briscoe. You can see the full card below. AEW Rampage 2/10:. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler YUTA and Jon Moxley vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher and The...
Thunder Rosa Was Backstage At This Week’s AEW Dynamite

The former AEW Women’s Champion has been working hard rehabbing her injuries and clearly, she is feeling much better now. She still appears backstage at shows despite her injury hiatus. According to PW Insider, Thunder Rosa was present backstage at the February 8 taping of Dynamite, which took place...
Backstage News On Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Plans For Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes may have promised to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns during his promo exchange with Paul Heyman last night on "WWE Raw," but at one point in time WWE had other plans for him in regard to WrestleMania 39, according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio."
Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Loves Sponsored WWE Matches

WWE has achieved all-time levels of success under Chief Content Officer Triple H, breaking multiple records during his brief tenure. The most recent example came at WWE Royal Rumble, recording the biggest live gate in show history, and also garnering a 52% increase in viewership from last year's show. The Rumble, boosted by Sami Zayn turning on Roman Reigns, also smashed its previous merchandise sales record with a 135% increase.
Montez Ford Qualifies For The Elimination Chamber

Tonight on RAW, the final two qualifiers for the men’s United States Championship Elimination Chamber took place. Damien Priest won the first one, but in the second, Montez Ford and Elias went to battle and Montez walked out on top. Montez Ford had a stare down with Austin Theory after the match before Seth Rollins attacked Theory and left laughing like only he can.

