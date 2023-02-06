Read full article on original website
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
Top AEW Star And Others React To Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Segment
Fans and wrestlers alike are still in awe of the interaction between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes on last night's "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. Although the segment began with the two men showering each other with praises, it took a drastic turn when Heyman reminded Rhodes that unlike Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch who sat under the learning tree with Dusty Rhodes at WWE's Performance Center, Cody himself — the son of the late, great "American Dream" — never actually trained with his father at WWE's training facility. Heyman made things even more personal by referring to Reigns as "the son he [Dusty] always wanted."
Mandy Rose Squashes Idea That WWE Warned Her About Premium Content Before Releasing Her
That being said, Mandy Rose managed to make $1 million from FanTime last year and fans were really happy for her. However, more details regarding her release have been revealed. While speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Mandy Rose talked about her release from WWE. Rose revealed that WWE...
JBL Walks Out On Baron Corbin During WWE RAW
Baron Corbin honed his craft in Triple H’s version of NXT. The three-time Golden Gloves winner got a major push on the main roster that saw an unfortunate ending. It appears that his alliance with JBL may be over as well. Baron Corbin squared off against Dexter Lumis on...
Arn Anderson Reflects On Cody Rhodes' Decision To Leave AEW
Cody Rhodes moved one step closer to achieving the dream he's always strived for by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match and punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. "The American Nightmare" now aims to become the first Rhodes to hold the WWE Championship, a goal he outlined after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Despite shocking the world by leaving AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE, Rhodes' comeback felt like a homecoming. Since his departure, however, Rhodes' former manager Arn Anderson and his son Brock have been in "limbo," with Rhodes' absence leaving them without a spot on weekly television.
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Damage From Jacy Jayne’s Stiff Kick On NXT
Gigi Dolin provides a look at her face less than 24 hours after Jacy Jayne kicked her head through a door on NXT. Bayley hosted a special edition of “Ding Dong Hello” alongside Toxic Attraction on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The “Role Model” used her influence to resolve the escalating tensions between the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Cody Rhodes Addresses Ricky Starks Joining Him At WWE Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes has commented on the interesting photo with him and AEW’s Ricky Starks backstage at WWE’s Royal Rumble. There was an interesting photo that made its way online recently featuring AEW’s Ricky Starks walking into the Royal Rumble with Cody Rhodes and WWE’s John Cone of Talent Relations (a former referee). The site of an active, contracted AEW wrestler appearing backstage at a major WWE show surprised a lot of people.
Ric Flair, WWE Universe come together to wish Jerry Lawler well after medical emergency
When news that “The King” Jerry Lawler had suffered a medical emergency initially characterized as a stroke before later being characterized as a blood blockage to the right side of his brain by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, it sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling world. While...
Paul Heyman Confronts Cody Rhodes On Raw, Makes Match With Roman Reigns Personal
Paul Heyman appeared on this week’s WWE Raw and addressed Cody Rhodes, making the latter’s WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns personal in the process. Monday night’s show saw Heyman come out to interrupt a promo by Rhodes, during which Rhodes had wished Sami Zayn the best of luck in his match with Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Heyman congratulated Rhodes on his Royal Rumble win on behalf of himself and Reigns, after which Rhodes said his dad Dusty had a nickname for Heyman but that Rhodes respects the former ECW owner because he gave Dusty a spot on an ECW show and gave the late Hall of Famer his confidence back.
The Rock and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin reportedly declined offers to compete at Wrestlemania 39
On Saturday night, WWE fans watched the Royal Rumble, eagerly anticipating an appearance from The Rock and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. However, they were left disappointed when neither of the two greats turned up to the event. This is contrary to reports that the pair were scheduled to...
WWE Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Championship Plans
Before The Rock told WWE that he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for the company. It was previously reported that WWE was planning...
Cody Rhodes is Focused on Roman Reigns And Not The Rock’s Potential WWE Return
The winner of the Royal Rumble is guaranteed a world championship match at WrestleMania. In the past, the road to WrestleMania was pretty simple for whoever won the Royal Rumble match. You pick the world champion of your choosing, and the match is set. This year is a little different, though. Technically Roman Reigns is the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. Although Reigns has both belts around his shoulders, that doesn’t mean he’ll always defend them as one. You can’t count out Cody Rhodes.
WWE Abandoned Plans For New Title At WrestleMania 39
A new report has suggested WWE has scrapped potential plans to create a major new championship at WrestleMania 39. For months – if not years – it had been rumoured that The Rock could be the one to come back to WWE and finally settle Roman Reigns’ claims about who sits at The Head of The Table once and for all. A major match between the two stars had been mooted for WrestleMania 39 as the event returns to Los Angeles, CA but that bout is now off the table.
Live AEW Dynamite Results – 2/8/23 – Guevara, Garcia Gauntlet And Two Title Matches
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is sure to be an exciting one as once again several championships will be on the line, with major segments in other storylines also. This article will be updated from 8PM EST as the show airs. MJF defeats Konosuke Takeshita. After the match MJF beat Takeshita...
HoodSlam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together Results – 2/5/23
Hoodslam held its Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together event on February 5th from DNA Lounge in San Francisco, CA. The event aired on FITE. Full results are below. Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together Results (2/5) Vipress & James C def. El Chupacabra & Masha...
Matches Announced For 2/10/23 AEW Rampage
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the card for this Fridays AEW Rampage was announced featuring the likes of Jungle Boy, Ruby SoHo, Blackpool Combat Club and Mark Briscoe. You can see the full card below. AEW Rampage 2/10:. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler YUTA and Jon Moxley vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher and The...
Thunder Rosa Was Backstage At This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The former AEW Women’s Champion has been working hard rehabbing her injuries and clearly, she is feeling much better now. She still appears backstage at shows despite her injury hiatus. According to PW Insider, Thunder Rosa was present backstage at the February 8 taping of Dynamite, which took place...
Backstage News On Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Plans For Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes may have promised to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns during his promo exchange with Paul Heyman last night on "WWE Raw," but at one point in time WWE had other plans for him in regard to WrestleMania 39, according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio."
Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Loves Sponsored WWE Matches
WWE has achieved all-time levels of success under Chief Content Officer Triple H, breaking multiple records during his brief tenure. The most recent example came at WWE Royal Rumble, recording the biggest live gate in show history, and also garnering a 52% increase in viewership from last year's show. The Rumble, boosted by Sami Zayn turning on Roman Reigns, also smashed its previous merchandise sales record with a 135% increase.
Montez Ford Qualifies For The Elimination Chamber
Tonight on RAW, the final two qualifiers for the men’s United States Championship Elimination Chamber took place. Damien Priest won the first one, but in the second, Montez Ford and Elias went to battle and Montez walked out on top. Montez Ford had a stare down with Austin Theory after the match before Seth Rollins attacked Theory and left laughing like only he can.
