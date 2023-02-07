Whataburger to open Maumelle Blvd. location

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Whataburger is continuing its expanse across central Arkansas with a third location soon to open.

Officials with the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce confirmed with the Arkansas Times on Monday a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Whataburger on Maumelle Boulevard.

Chamber Officials said the ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 in a vacant lot in front of the Walmart Supercenter, also located just off Maumelle Boulevard.

Two Whataburger locations were announced back in August and September for 7520 Alcoa Road in Benton and 17100 Chenal Parkway in west Little Rock.

The Texas-based company already has eight restaurants opened in cities along the western portion of Arkansas.

