The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels owner Arte Moreno discusses Shohei Ohtani's future

Shohei Ohtani’s long-term future has been a marquee storyline in the game for the past couple of years. He’s now a season away from the open market, where he presently seems on track for a record-setting contract. There’s already been plenty of speculation among rival fan bases and presumably within other front offices about the possibility of Ohtani signing elsewhere after five seasons with the Angels.
ANAHEIM, CA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out

Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Valdez Skipping World Baseball Classic To Focus On Astros

Framber Valdez will not be pitching in the World Baseball Classic beginning in March, according to a report in the Houston Chronicle. The ultra-talented left-hander was advised by new general manager Dana Brown. “He really wanted to pitch, but we recommended that he not,” Brown told the Houston Chronicle.
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire

The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres

The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
SAN DIEGO, CA
msn.com

Christian McCaffrey explains what makes Kyle Shanahan such an impressive coach

For as successful as Christian McCaffrey has been during his NFL career, this past season was only his second playoff run. McCaffrey, who turns 27 this June, had never played with an established offensive coaching mind in Carolina. Sure, Matt Rhule has that label, but he went 11-27 and wound up back at the college level after three seasons.
Mission Local

SF fans revel in return of Gary Payton ll to Warriors

The conversations on Twitter, sports podcasts and the counter at Nice Kicks on Valencia St. Thursday afternoon all revolved around a late trade earlier in the day that brings the gritty and enormously popular Gary Payton II back to the Golden State Warriors. No matter that the Warriors record of...
VALENCIA, CA

