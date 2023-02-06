Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner is "mobile" and "laughing," according to Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly
While promoting Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have shared an update on Jeremy Renner after the fellow Avengers: Endgame actor was injured in a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. Renner reportedly sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” which he later confirmed to be “30 plus broken bones.” As he works to get back into fighting/Rennervating shape, the Hawkeye star has been supported by his fellow Marvel heroes.
Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight inspired Jonathan Majors to go to drama school, and the rest is history
In 2008, a new era of comic book movies began with the releases of The Dark Knight and Iron Man. Now, as Jonathan Majors launches his big screen debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Devotion star has opened up about how Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance as the Joker sparked his own career.
Spider-Man Noir is getting his own television show
Not to be outdone by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ever-expanding roster of Disney+ shows or DC Studios’ new plan for film and television synergy, Sony is forging ahead with its own TV plans. Sony is the owner of Spider-Man and his friends and foes, otherwise known as the SSU (Sony Spider-Man Universe, apparently). But while the blockbuster Peter Parker continues to have one foot in the SSU and one in the MCU, a different version of Spider-Man is set to storm the small screen over at Prime Video.
Ghostface stalks the streets of NYC in new Scream VI Super Bowl TV spot
As we learned in the 1996 meta slasher Scream, horror films are built around a set of de-facto rules. Surviving, dying a gory death, or figuring out who could be the killer all depend on knowing and living by those rules, even if they switch up once in a while. Case in point, a franchise means a new killer is just around the corner (or the bodega) as we see in Scream VI’s new TV spot for the Super Bowl with Ghostface returning in their masked glory.
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart to star in cryogenically frozen rom-com
After doing the Groundhog Day thing with Palm Springs in 2020, Andy Samberg has signed on to another high-concept romantic comedy movie. Titled 42.6 years, the movie stars Samberg as a man who had to be cryogenically frozen in an experimental procedure in order to save his life, and he wakes up nearly 43 years later to discover that everything from his old life is gone… except for his ex-girlfriend, who is now physically older than him (by about 42 years or so). With no one else to turn to, the two will (presumably) get back together in a way that is both romantic and comedic. Jean Smart will play the ex-girlfriend.
Elijah Wood has had it up to here with this AMC preferred seating nonsense
AMC is up their old tricks again. Hot off of Regal Cinemas filing for bankruptcy and shuttering 39 theaters, the only other game in town decided to make the moviegoing experience that much worse: Higher prices for “better” seats. Nothing says “come to the movies” quite like “we’re more outrageously expensive than ever.” Thankfully, one person who disapproves is national treasure and the ring bearer in all our hearts, Elijah Wood, and he has a big platform.
Spirited Away stage show is going from the Spirit Realm to US theaters
Do you hear the people? Singing a song of No Face on the train? It is the music of the people who will not be kids again. GKids announced earlier today that Spirited Away would be the next anime classic from Hayao Miyazaki to tread the boards, courtesy of Tony-winner John Caird, whose landmark production Les Misérables explains the stupid parody above. The announcement follows the stage adaptation of Miyazaki’s My Neighbor Totoro and answers the prayers of Miyazaki-obsessed theater kids.
Rupert Grint and Ben Aldridge talk coffins, ouija boards, and Dave Bautista in horror-themed Q&A
Rather than assemble two of the stars of Knock At The Cabin for a traditional interview, BuzzFeed UK decided to give its sit down with Rupert Grint and Ben Aldridge an appropriately Shyamalan-style twist, inviting the pair to play a few, horror-themed rounds of “would you rather?”. The premise...
25 DC characters we really want to see in the DCU
At the end of January, after months of speculation, new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran finally announced the ambitious first phase of their new DC film and TV slate. Officially titled Chapter One: “Gods And Monsters,” it’s a massive list of projects, including everything from a new Superman film to a Creature Commandos series, and many other things in between.
Skylar Astin thinks "time is on our side" for another Pitch Perfect sequel
When Skylar Astin isn’t busy solving crimes on CBS’s So Help Me Todd or committing them in his recent starring turn as Seymour in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop Of Horrors, he’s ruminating about a return to the franchise that truly launched his Hollywood career: Pitch Perfect.
Despite not being on James Gunn’s DC slate, Constantine 2 is still happening
When DC Studios co-bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran announced their initial slate of DC comic book movies at the end of January (while throwing some unfair shade in the direction of the Arrowverse), they made it clear that existing projects like Joker: Folie À Deux and the continuation of Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe would still be happening, but that they would be “labeled clearly”as “Elseworlds” projects to set them apart from the rest of the inter-connected MCU-style thing they would be building. With the specificity in Gunn and Safran’s announcement, though, it was notable that another previously confirmed project—Keanu Reeves’ Constantine sequel—was completely absent.
Owen Wilson goes full Bob Ross in the trailer for Paint
In a world where no one appreciates Bob Ross’ perm anymore comes the trailer for Paint, a new comedy in which soft-spoken actor Owen Wilson does his best to teach people the joy of painting. With a voice that sounds like a warm bath and a pipe that just won’t quit, Wilson plays Ross-like surrogate Carl Nargle, the host of Vermont’s beloved public television series. As the synopsis states, Nargle’s got it all: “a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke.”
Zachary Levi lands new role in Not Without Hope
Brief Twitter controversy notwithstanding, Zachary Levi remains booked and busy. The Shazam! Fury Of The Gods star recently faced some criticism from fans for his anti-Pfizer tweet (and subsequent resurfacing of old appearances on The Joe Rogan Experience and the Christian Broadcasting Network). Moving past the brief media firestorm, the actor has a new project on the way from Highland Film Group called Not Without Hope, written and directed by Joe Carnahan (The Grey).
Hogwarts Legacy is the video game J.K. Rowling fans want, and maybe the video game they deserve
There’s some whimsical alternate universe in which author J.K. Rowling had not dedicated years of her time, energy, and considerable resources to waging a rhetorical and practical war on the rights of trans people, where Warner Bros. Games’ new Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy would be a fascinating curiosity. What happens, the game asks (underneath all the other questions that it screams, simply by existing, with this kind of massive corporate support, in 2023) when you run one of most iconic pop culture franchises of the 21st century through the shredder of big-budget video game design? How much charm can survive the apparently inevitable procession of open world map icons, endless “loot” management, repetitive chores, mandatory combat, an infinity of little puzzles that serve more as roadbumps than brainteasers? Can the sheer weight of the Harry Potter brand overcome a hundred little irritations apparently endemic to this particularly lifeless brand of game design?
Your Place Or Mine
Can you successfully build out a romantic comedy wherein your central couple spend the bulk of your film thousands of miles apart, meaning your A-list stars split-screen their way through much of their interactions, romantic and otherwise? Your Place Or Mine, the directorial debut of Aline Brosh McKenna (the writer behind The Devil Wears Prada and the CW’s charming musical series My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) seems to have taken that challenge as more than a mere screenwriting 101 prompt. It is the entire raison d’etre behind Netflix’s latest rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Unsurprisingly—if dispiritingly so, given everyone involved!—the end result is a mixed-bag.
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Mike takes to the stage again, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can't refuse.
Somebody I Used To Know
“You’re not gonna pull off some Julia Roberts/My Best Friend’s Wedding shit are you?” With that one line, Somebody I Used To Know both tips its hat to its most obvious inspiration and establishes enough winking distance to keep this latest Dave Franco/Alison Brie collaboration from feeling like a toned-down remake of that classic rom-com. Whereas that 1997 film brimmed with broad slapstick comedy as Roberts’ Jules attempted to foil a wedding (in order to bag the groom for herself), Franco’s 2023 twist aims for a more melancholy register.
Vin Diesel agrees: The Fast And The Furious is "TheLord Of The Rings of action movies"
Never let it be said that Vin Diesel, the thick, muscle-y heart of the automotively improbable Fast And Furious franchise, is not still also a huge ol’ nerd. Diesel’s long and abiding love for all things elvish and orcish has been a huge part of his particular pop culture charms for decades at this point, and it was on full display earlier tonight, at the “trailer launch” for this May’s Fast X. (Not the actual premiere, mind you; the trailer premiere.)
Oscar-nominee Paul Mescal knows he could be back to selling sausages in an instant
Before he was the Oscar-nominated Paul Mescal of Aftersun, the Irish actor was a working sausage pitchman like the rest of us. And he hasn’t forgotten his roots. Mescal landed his breakout role on the BBC romance series Normal People in 2019, but only a few short months prior, he was hocking hog in a commercial for the Irish sausage sellers Denny & Sons.
Michael Keaton swooped in and scavenged John Leguizamo's role as the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming was warmly welcomed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe upon its release in 2017, thanks to its refreshing, John Hughes-inspired take on the webhead. However, it could have looked very different, with John Leguizamo playing antagonist Adrian Toomes, also known as the Vulture, instead of Michael Keaton. Talks between the Dopesick actor and Sony had dragged on for so long that the studio secured another star.
