Poker Face's guest starsmake for a damn delightful case of the week
Natasha Lyonne is, without a doubt, Poker Face’s ace. Rian Johnson’s drama does have another obvious trick up its sleeve: each episode’s enviable guest cast. The show boasts an adept roster of actors, including last week’s Judith Light and S. Epatha Merkerson; the duo’s performance helped save a relatively mediocre outing. So far, all the other guest stars have been equally great, including Lil Rel Howrey, Chloë Sevigny, and Adrien Brody. The sixth episode is no different. Ellen Barkin and Tim Meadows elevate an already solid ep.
What to watch if the Super Bowl isn't for you
Who doesn’t love a rebel? If you don’t want to join most of the country by tuning into the Super Bowl on February 12, or if you’re understandably watching only the 13-minute Rihanna halftime show (that’s unskippable, we’re afraid), then here are some alternate Sunday offerings and TV shows to catch up on if the Super Bowl isn’t for you.
Michael Jackson's estate moves to sell a piece of his music catalog for nearly $1 billion
In the last year, Sony has been involved in high-dollar purchases regarding the publishing rights and recorded-music catalogs of prominent artists, including the record-making price tag for Bruce Springsteen’s work. Now, the company is looking to pen the largest deal yet for an artist’s catalog, with a $800-900 million dollar offer reportedly made to Michael Jackson’s estate.
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart to star in cryogenically frozen rom-com
After doing the Groundhog Day thing with Palm Springs in 2020, Andy Samberg has signed on to another high-concept romantic comedy movie. Titled 42.6 years, the movie stars Samberg as a man who had to be cryogenically frozen in an experimental procedure in order to save his life, and he wakes up nearly 43 years later to discover that everything from his old life is gone… except for his ex-girlfriend, who is now physically older than him (by about 42 years or so). With no one else to turn to, the two will (presumably) get back together in a way that is both romantic and comedic. Jean Smart will play the ex-girlfriend.
Spirited Away stage show is going from the Spirit Realm to US theaters
Do you hear the people? Singing a song of No Face on the train? It is the music of the people who will not be kids again. GKids announced earlier today that Spirited Away would be the next anime classic from Hayao Miyazaki to tread the boards, courtesy of Tony-winner John Caird, whose landmark production Les Misérables explains the stupid parody above. The announcement follows the stage adaptation of Miyazaki’s My Neighbor Totoro and answers the prayers of Miyazaki-obsessed theater kids.
Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight inspired Jonathan Majors to go to drama school, and the rest is history
In 2008, a new era of comic book movies began with the releases of The Dark Knight and Iron Man. Now, as Jonathan Majors launches his big screen debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Devotion star has opened up about how Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance as the Joker sparked his own career.
Owen Wilson goes full Bob Ross in the trailer for Paint
In a world where no one appreciates Bob Ross’ perm anymore comes the trailer for Paint, a new comedy in which soft-spoken actor Owen Wilson does his best to teach people the joy of painting. With a voice that sounds like a warm bath and a pipe that just won’t quit, Wilson plays Ross-like surrogate Carl Nargle, the host of Vermont’s beloved public television series. As the synopsis states, Nargle’s got it all: “a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke.”
Dominque Fishback takes stanning to a deadly level in teaser for Donald Glover's Swarm
In the age of the internet, the power of stan culture is immeasurable. They take on ticket conglomerates, get their favorite artists top status on Billboard charts, and in more sinister instances can utilize their military-like forces to attack whoever denounces their icon. That latter instance of unrelenting dedication is the center of Amazon Studios’ first eerie trailer for Swarm, starring Dominique Fishback (Judas And The Black Messiah) as a pop diva disciple whose loyalty takes a deadly turn.
You season 4 review:A muddled British whodunit
Anyone who’s watched You knows that Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) can’t help but attract murderous drama. The man is drawn to it, whether he’s living in a New York City walkup, an affluent Los Angeles suburb with his family, or a spacious London loft by himself. He’ll always find someone to spy on, stalk, save, and slash while narrating his incredulous thoughts in a deep voice. It’s the show’s amusing selling point but also its repetitive downfall. Season four, which is divided into two parts, kicks off with five episodes that, while overstuffed, are engaging because of Badgley’s committed performance and the script’s dark humor.
Jeremy Renner is "mobile" and "laughing," according to Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly
While promoting Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have shared an update on Jeremy Renner after the fellow Avengers: Endgame actor was injured in a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. Renner reportedly sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” which he later confirmed to be “30 plus broken bones.” As he works to get back into fighting/Rennervating shape, the Hawkeye star has been supported by his fellow Marvel heroes.
With Toy Story 5, Disney could undermine yet another perfectly good ending
The Toy Story films used to have the rare distinction of being one of the few franchises that got better with each installment, at least when it came to the original trilogy. Back in 2010, Toy Story 3 ended with Andy heading off to college and handing down his toys—including his best pals Woody and Buzz—to a new kid, Bonnie, after one last tearful play session. It was a perfect way for Andy, and for us, to say goodbye to these characters we’ve loved for so long.
American Born Chinese
While Everything Everywhere All At Once has returned to theaters following its whopping 11 Oscar nominations, fans of last year’s indie hit can also look forward to seeing its cast back together again on the small screen this spring. James Hong was just confirmed to be reuniting with his previous onscreen family members Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu in American Born Chinese.
Star Trek: Picard season 3 review: A sendoff that's much more than a nostalgia trip
Among the upper echelons of sci-fi television, is there a series as beloved as Star Trek: The Next Generation? Maybe. But the classic franchise is on a pretty short list. Some 35 years after the premiere of that show, audiences are apparently no less thirsty for Picard, Riker, and the rest of the Enterprise-D crew, as seen in Paramount Plus’ ambitious legacy series Star Trek: Picard, which reunites those heroes for a third and final season. Though early episodes may struggle to shake the writing and tonal tendencies that bogged the first two batches, Picard season three is, without question, the show’s strongest yet, recapturing a bit of that magic of The Next Generation and nicely utilizing its talented cast.
Spider-Man Noir is getting his own television show
Not to be outdone by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ever-expanding roster of Disney+ shows or DC Studios’ new plan for film and television synergy, Sony is forging ahead with its own TV plans. Sony is the owner of Spider-Man and his friends and foes, otherwise known as the SSU (Sony Spider-Man Universe, apparently). But while the blockbuster Peter Parker continues to have one foot in the SSU and one in the MCU, a different version of Spider-Man is set to storm the small screen over at Prime Video.
Skylar Astin thinks "time is on our side" for another Pitch Perfect sequel
When Skylar Astin isn’t busy solving crimes on CBS’s So Help Me Todd or committing them in his recent starring turn as Seymour in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop Of Horrors, he’s ruminating about a return to the franchise that truly launched his Hollywood career: Pitch Perfect.
Elizabeth Banks knows that her story about Thor: Ragnarok will become clickbait
Elizabeth Banks isn’t one to shy from action: the very title of her next project, Cocaine Bear, cements that. But sometimes, as she plainly admits, it’s the action that shines from her. In a new conversation with Variety’s Adam B. Vary, Banks reveals that the last project she was really excited about the possibility of directing was Thor: Ragnarok—but “nothing ever happened.”
Magic Mike's Last Dance review: Abs-ence makes the heart grow fonder
In a world of ingenious digital trickery, Channing Tatum may be one of cinema’s best special effects. During the sequence that kicks Magic Mike’s Last Dance into gear—a $6,000 lap dance for overstressed arts patron Max (Salma Hayek Pinault)—Tatum’s physique flows into shapes not physically possible for most humans. Ironically, he’s more of an action figure here than he was in the G.I. Joe movies, with the musculature of He-Man and the liquidity of the T-1000. Both left and right brain are engaged in the viewer, who may be turned on while also intellectually pondering how the hell he just did that one pose.
Rupert Grint and Ben Aldridge talk coffins, ouija boards, and Dave Bautista in horror-themed Q&A
Rather than assemble two of the stars of Knock At The Cabin for a traditional interview, BuzzFeed UK decided to give its sit down with Rupert Grint and Ben Aldridge an appropriately Shyamalan-style twist, inviting the pair to play a few, horror-themed rounds of “would you rather?”. The premise...
Elijah Wood has had it up to here with this AMC preferred seating nonsense
AMC is up their old tricks again. Hot off of Regal Cinemas filing for bankruptcy and shuttering 39 theaters, the only other game in town decided to make the moviegoing experience that much worse: Higher prices for “better” seats. Nothing says “come to the movies” quite like “we’re more outrageously expensive than ever.” Thankfully, one person who disapproves is national treasure and the ring bearer in all our hearts, Elijah Wood, and he has a big platform.
Zachary Levi lands new role in Not Without Hope
Brief Twitter controversy notwithstanding, Zachary Levi remains booked and busy. The Shazam! Fury Of The Gods star recently faced some criticism from fans for his anti-Pfizer tweet (and subsequent resurfacing of old appearances on The Joe Rogan Experience and the Christian Broadcasting Network). Moving past the brief media firestorm, the actor has a new project on the way from Highland Film Group called Not Without Hope, written and directed by Joe Carnahan (The Grey).
