Improved surveillance caught Chinese balloon; Fox sells out Super Bowl ads; N.Y. funeral home finds woman breathing | Hot off the Wire podcast

By Lee Digital Content Center, The Associated Press
Channel 3000
 4 days ago
Channel 3000

The last surviving Blockbuster has an ad timed for the Super Bowl

When you're the last lone surviving store in any industry, you've earned the right to have fun and hype it up. That's exactly what the only remaining store of the Blockbuster video rental chain is doing, and it's during the Super Bowl. And it helps if you still have a VCR, of course.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Lawyer dies after his hidden gun goes off during MRI scan

A lawyer was accidentally shot by his own gun after he failed to remove it before going into hospital MRI scanning room. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother for a scan at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, on 16 January, Jam Press reports. The 40-year-old is said to have failed to tell hospital workers that he had a gun on him after being told to remove all metal objects before entering the scanning room.The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the pro-gun lawyer’s weapon was pulled from his waistband and went off, shooting him in the...
Channel 3000

More than half of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers stopped spending on platform, data show

More than half of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers in September were no longer spending on the platform in the first weeks of January, according to data provided to CNN by digital marketing analysis firm Pathmatics, in a striking sign of how far reaching the advertiser exodus has been following Elon Musk's acquisition of the company.

