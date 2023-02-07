Improved surveillance caught Chinese balloon; Fox sells out Super Bowl ads; N.Y. funeral home finds woman breathing | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
The last surviving Blockbuster has an ad timed for the Super Bowl
When you're the last lone surviving store in any industry, you've earned the right to have fun and hype it up. That's exactly what the only remaining store of the Blockbuster video rental chain is doing, and it's during the Super Bowl. And it helps if you still have a VCR, of course.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Lawyer dies after his hidden gun goes off during MRI scan
A lawyer was accidentally shot by his own gun after he failed to remove it before going into hospital MRI scanning room. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother for a scan at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, on 16 January, Jam Press reports. The 40-year-old is said to have failed to tell hospital workers that he had a gun on him after being told to remove all metal objects before entering the scanning room.The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the pro-gun lawyer’s weapon was pulled from his waistband and went off, shooting him in the...
Arrest made in the death of a 'beloved' New Jersey kindergarten teacher found buried in a shallow grave, prosecutors say
An arrest has been made in the death of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher found buried in a shallow grave, and a warrant has been issued for a second person in connection with her death, prosecutors said Friday. Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning...
More than half of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers stopped spending on platform, data show
More than half of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers in September were no longer spending on the platform in the first weeks of January, according to data provided to CNN by digital marketing analysis firm Pathmatics, in a striking sign of how far reaching the advertiser exodus has been following Elon Musk's acquisition of the company.
