Morristown, NJ

Morristown's Imani Glover Found

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe.The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located." Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8.&…
MORRISTOWN, NJ
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
The Best Restaurant In Each Town of Middlesex County

Here in the Garden State, we have such a rich and diverse culture, that we get to experience authentic and delicious food from around the world. That other states may not be able to fully experience. Though one may run into the issue and let me clarify. It’s a good...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket worth $540,754 sold in Somerset County

BERNARDS TOWNSIP, NJ (Somerset County) – One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $540,754 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Tuesday, February 7, drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Krauszer’s Convenience Store, located at 19 Church St., in Bernards Township. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
This Belmar Staple will be featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives”

BELMAR, NJ — Flavortown has stretched to Belmar because 10th Ave. Burrito Co., a restaurant staple in the community, will be featured in an upcoming episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.”  10th Ave. Burrito, located at 801 Belmar Plaza, has been dishing up delicious Mexi-Cali food items for years now. The joint offers more than just burritos, including tacos, flautas, wings, a menagerie of cocktails, and a whole lot more. The place is owned by Brian Katz, who learned to cook Mexi-Cali dishes when he worked in California.  “We are super grateful, fortunate, and honored to be featured on the...
BELMAR, NJ
Northfield NJ
