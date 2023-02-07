Read full article on original website
Theme Park Fans Speculate That Dorney Park Might Add a Dive CoasterBethany LathamAllentown, PA
New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Some are known worldwide. Some are local leaders. They shared experiences (and pizza) with Easton kids.
Stephen Schleig grew up on Easton’s South Side. When he was a boy at Cheston Elementary School he remembers looking up with awe at local police officers who walked the halls. They were his role models.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages Bethlehem pizza shop, apartments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pizza shop in Bethlehem is condemned after a fire damaged the restaurant and the apartments above it. The City of Bethlehem Fire Department says they first got a call about smoke in the area of New Street between Broad and Walnut streets around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
wrnjradio.com
Two dogs, birds die in Sussex County house fire
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Two dogs and birds died after a fire at a Newton home Wednesday morning, the Newton fire department said in a Facebook post. The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. after the Newton Water Department noticed smoke coming from a house on Townsend Street.
Bethlehem pizzeria damaged by fire ahead of busy Super Bowl. Apartment tenants left homeless.
A Bethlehem restaurant gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday was damaged Thursday morning in a two-alarm blaze, a city fire official said. Flames ignited sometime around 6:30 a.m. at Paranormal Pizza, 554 N. New St. in Bethlehem. Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Craig Hoffert told lehighvalleylive.com everyone evacuated safely, including approximately...
Spending money on ‘gateway arch’ for Easton’s West Ward is a lousy idea | Letter
Whose bonehead idea was it to spend a fair part of the $450,000 Choice Neighborhoods’ planning grant to newly construct a 20-by-55-foot “gateway arch” to Easton’s West Ward? We all understand the need for affordable housing but nothing says “Welcome to the ghetto” like this archway.
Reading, Pa. church vandalized 'beyond comprehension'
Chairs were tossed, sound equipment was thrown to the ground, piano keys were severely broken, and the church's television was punctured.
Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run
Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills. On...
Business associate accused of murdering Pennsylvania mother found in shallow grave
Investigators said that Blair Watts killed Jennifer Brown on Jan. 3 before reporting her missing one day later. Brown's body was found in a shallow grave on Jan. 18.
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
lehighvalleynews.com
Bethlehem is deep in a housing crisis, officials tell community members
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Bethlehem officials shared the city’s work toward making housing more affordable during a community meeting Wednesday night. More than 60 residents, housing advocates and other stakeholders showed up at Northampton Community College’s Fowler Center for an update from the city’s consultants. Bethlehem city...
Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car
MILFORD, NJ – A second New Jersey councilman was shot and killed inside their vehicle. A week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor was shot and killed inside her car outside her home, Milford Councilman Russel Heller was shot and killed outside his workplace in the parking lot of PSE&G in Franklin Township. Police are investigating the possible murder-suicide involving two PSE&G workers in Franklin Township. According to police Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington Township, shot and killed Russell D. Heller, 51 of Milford in the PSE&G Parking lot on Weston Canal Road in Somerset. Police reported the shooting occurred The post Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
Boy, 9, missing in Bethlehem is found, police say (UPDATE)
Bethlehem police Tuesday night asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 9-year-old boy from West Bethlehem, then said he’d been found. The boy is diagnosed with autism, police said in requesting assistance via the department’s Facebook page. Police had asked anyone with information on his...
Eagle soars onto coaster track at Pennsylvania amusement park
Sometimes, nature has a funny sense of humor.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Found Hiding in Chicken House After Invading Home in Berks County
A Schuylkill County man is facing charges for being involved in a home invasion in Berks County earlier this week. According to the Bethel Township Police, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, just before midnight, Bethel Township Police were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Camp Swatara Road for a burglary in progress.
Lehigh Valley church service collects aid for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria (PHOTOS)
This week’s massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria has killed thousands and affected many more. St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in Allentown is among those in the Lehigh Valley mobilizing aid. The church held a service on Wednesday evening to accept donations for victims of the earthquake. The Associated...
Business associate arrested in death of missing Royersford mom Jennifer Brown
The investigation began after the suspect reported Jennifer Brown missing, saying she never arrived to get her 8-year-old son off the school bus.
pennrecord.com
Nesquehoning woman says local police officers kicked in her door and struck her body
SCRANTON – A Nesquehoning woman alleges that local police officers serving a warrant at her apartment kicked down her front door, a door which struck the plaintiff and caused her a series of severe injuries. Shana Ramos first filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District...
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown
An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
Car Bursts Into Flames After Slamming Into Montgomery County Home
A vehicle burst into flames after crashing into a Montgomery County home in the middle of the night, authorities say. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the home in the 1400 block of Woodwell Road around 1 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
PSP: Bethlehem man accused of urinating on video rental machine at Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Luzerne County – A 79-year-old Bethlehem man is facing a disorderly conduct charge, accused of relieving himself on the Redbox machine. State Police said they were called to the Hazle Township Walmart on Airport Road around 8pm Tuesday night. Troopers said they discovered a man, Charles Tommor,...
LehighValleyLive.com
