Charleston South Carolina Doctor Paul Drago, MD Gives Back to Students Studying Medicine. Charleston, SC, South Carolina, United States – February 7, 2023 — Education is the process of learning more about a wide range of topics to use that learning in practical ways in one’s everyday life. Book learning has limits, but education may also be augmented through real-world experience. Education is a lifeline that can never be taken from you. If you want to advance in your job and broaden your horizons, getting a college degree is one of the best things you can do for yourself. With this in mind, Dr. Paul Drago then announced a scholarship opportunity for medical students. If you are a medical student aspiring to be one of the best in the medical field, this scholarship is for you.

