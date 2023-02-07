Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Inspirational speaker Chris Singleton visits Charleston elementary school
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Inspirational speaker Chris Singleton stopped at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School on Wednesday for a chat with students about everything from chasing their dreams to heroes of the Black community. “I do a lot of events, but anytime I get to do something in my hometown it means so much more to me and […]
live5news.com
Lowcountry church hopes to provide girls with prom attire
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prom is just around the corner, and a church wants to help high school girls look beautiful for the big night. You can help by donating wardrobe items to the Tiana’s Closet project. Tiana’s Closet will open to girls on March 4, from noon to...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School District hears feedback during Acceleration Schools event
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District hosted its last community night of the month on Thursday. Families attended Hunley Park Elementary for the district’s third and final community event for its Acceleration Schools. The initiative focuses on equipping students for the next grade level and in the real world.
live5news.com
Lockdown at Moncks Corner elementary school lifted
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes have resumed at a Moncks Corner elementary school after a Thursday morning lockdown. Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner says out of caution H.E. Bonner Elementary was placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. During the lockdown, law enforcement was conducting an investigation behind...
live5news.com
Black Business Extravaganza in Berkeley Co. to bring owners together
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of Black History Month, the Berkeley County Library Systems are hosting a Black Business Extravaganza on Saturday. Any local Black-owned businesses are encouraged to sign up and attend to meet other professionals in the industry and to share and brainstorm ideas. The event...
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, SC Doctor, Paul Drago Launches Scholarship Fund For Medical Students
Charleston South Carolina Doctor Paul Drago, MD Gives Back to Students Studying Medicine. Charleston, SC, South Carolina, United States – February 7, 2023 — Education is the process of learning more about a wide range of topics to use that learning in practical ways in one’s everyday life. Book learning has limits, but education may also be augmented through real-world experience. Education is a lifeline that can never be taken from you. If you want to advance in your job and broaden your horizons, getting a college degree is one of the best things you can do for yourself. With this in mind, Dr. Paul Drago then announced a scholarship opportunity for medical students. If you are a medical student aspiring to be one of the best in the medical field, this scholarship is for you.
holycitysinner.com
College of Charleston to Celebrate Darwin Week
Every year, the College of Charleston celebrates Charles Darwin on February 12th, the anniversary of this renowned naturalist and explorer’s birth in 1809. But one day a year isn’t enough to properly honor the biologist – at least not for the faculty in the School of Sciences and Mathematics, and Engineering (SSME), who are spending an entire week celebrating and examining Darwin’s life and scientific contributions.
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. Schools approves first phase of renovation plans
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry school district is renovating the old and building new facilities to keep up with growth they’re seeing in schools. The Berkeley County School Board has approved phase one of their capital building program, which includes immediate steps on constructing new schools and renovating current buildings.
live5news.com
Robotic-assisted surgery program comes to Georgetown hospital
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A new pair of hands are helping doctors perform surgery at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital. Doctors are now using robotic-assisted arms during laparoscopic procedures that include hernia, colon, gallbladder, urological and gynecological operations and even hysterectomies. Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital says robotic-assisted surgery is now preferred...
WVNT-TV
Community mourning death of local public figure, former delegate
On February 6, 2023, a man who created the regional jail system and was able to work with both sides of the aisle in Charleston passed away. Community mourning death of local public figure, …. On February 6, 2023, a man who created the regional jail system and was able...
FOX Carolina
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
live5news.com
BLOG: Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh takes stand
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Alex Murdaugh’s closest friends took the stand Thursday morning in the Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County property. Attorney Chris Wilson, who gave emotional testimony when asked...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Charleston-based Asian fusion restaurant to open Forest Acres location
A Charleston-based chain of Asian fusion restaurants will open its sixth location in Forest Acres later this year, according to reports. CO Restaurant, part of the Collected Hospitality group, will be moving to Trenholm Plaza, occupying the space vacated by Italian eatery Rosso Trattoria in 2019. CO Restaurant has five...
live5news.com
Trident Tech offering free dental services for children this month
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dental students at Trident Technical College are offering free dental checkups and services for children as part of National Children’s Dental Month. Trident officials said these services benefit students just as much as they benefit the community. The Little Smiles for the Heart program...
live5news.com
Charleston Police hold community discussion on safety of traffic stops
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials say they never want what happened to Tyre Nichols to happen to someone in our city. So, on Thursday night there was an open conversation about policing in the Lowcountry from the Charleston Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission. Charleston Police Department...
Coconut Joe’s coming to Folly Beach this spring
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- A new Coconut Joe’s Beach Grill location is coming to Folly Beach this spring. According to President Perry Freeman, Perry Hospitality Group (PHG) purchased the property at 11 Center Street for $5.2 million, the current site of St. James Gate Irish Pub. Freeman said the group plans to complete extensive renovations […]
Local Beaufort SC musician to perform Valentine’s Day concert…at Waffle House
Yes, you read that headline correctly. A local Beaufort SC musician is set to play all of his best inside of a local Beaufort SC Waffle House restaurant on Valentine’s Day to celebrate with folks who are “tired of the same old holiday plans.”
live5news.com
School bus driver, 6 students hurt in bus crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say seven have been taken to a hospital following a crash involving a school a school bus. The crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road at 7:04 a.m., Charleston Police say. The right southbound lane of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard is blocked because of the crash.
holycitysinner.com
SOL Southwest Kitchen’s Galentine’s Day Event to Benefit My Sister’s House
SOL Southwest Kitchen in Mount Pleasant and Summerville are both spreading the love this Galentine’s Day with dinner and drink specials for a good cause. Ten-percent of profits from Monday night (February 13th) will go towards local nonprofit My Sister’s House and their mission to break the cycle of domestic violence.
holycitysinner.com
Rockabillaque Festival Returning to Park Circle for 10th Anniversary
Vive Le Rock Productions is bringing their popular Rockabillaque Charleston event back for its 10th Anniversary from November 16th to 19th. Organizers says this will be the “most action-packed festival yet.”. The main event will be held on Saturday, November 18th in the Park Circle neighborhood of North Charleston...
