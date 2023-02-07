Read full article on original website
Related
Tracking bug uncovered in flawed Apple iPhone software
A glitch in Apple's iOS could be compromising your privacy and safety. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains what the glitch is and how you can keep yourself safe.
Windows 11: a spyware machine out of users' control?
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. WTF?! For the past few years, Microsoft has been accused of regularly violating user privacy. Compared to the classic NT-based systems, Windows 10 and especially Windows 11 are two completely different beasts in this regard.
Google AI chatbot Bard dishes up wrong answer in first demo
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Editor's take: It's been a big week for artificial intelligence but a misstep out of the gate highlights the danger associated with moving too quickly and pushing tech to the masses before it is fully vetted. Such is especially true of AI systems that dole out information that some could interpret as fact.
TechSpot
Android 14's first developer preview is available now
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Forward-looking: Android 13 has been out for barely half a year, and Android 12's market share still hasn't leveled off, but Google is already laying the foundations for Android 14. Google's statement announcing the first preview of its next mobile operating system indicates an increased focus on multiple form factors and noteworthy changes regarding legacy software.
Google releases Chrome 110, parts ways with Windows 7
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. What just happened? Windows 7 was initially released to manufacturing on July 22, 2009, and is no longer officially supported by Microsoft. And now, one of the most popular operating systems for PC is losing support from yet another extremely popular application - Google Chrome.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
Recent Windows update wants to snoop through users' Office data
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: A patch recently released via Windows Update scared Office users away, as Microsoft was seemingly going after data about older Office versions. Now the company explains: it's for your own good, privacy is paramount, etc.
Catching Someone Spying On Your Text Messages.
Hi-Tech Peeping Toms(Going Crazy) Spying On Text Messages. Hi-Tech makes the world go around, right. Very convenient. Technology changed the world we live in. But it carry many dangerous twists and turns when you least suspect.
The world's most popular PDF reader is coming to Microsoft Edge
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Microsoft Edge is getting more than just AI enhancements; the Adobe Acrobat PDF rendering engine is being integrated directly into the browser, replacing the current PDF reader. Adobe says the change will result in more accurate colors and graphics in documents, improved performance, and better security.
The internet is about to change forever – and Google might lose
Artificial intelligence might be about to change the way the internet works forever, according to its proponents.The mainstream popularity of conversational AI system ChatGPT, and its integration into Microsoft’s Bing, are a peek at the kinds of changes that supporters of artificial intelligence have long suggested are coming.For now, the systems are focused primarily on helping people to find information, by quickly searching through a vast corpus of text and creating an answer. Both ChatGPT and the new Bing are about gathering information from the internet and presenting it to users in a sometimes new, sometimes old form.For years, however,...
The Best AMD X670E Motherboards
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Over the past few months we've been gathering as many AMD X670 motherboards as we could to test their VRM...
Malware delivery through Microsoft OneNote files is growing in a post-macro world
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. A hot potato: Threat actors are including OneNote attachments in their phishing emails to infect victims with remote access malware that can be used to steal passwords or even access cryptocurrency wallets. Malicious Word and Excel attachments that launch macros to download and install malware have been used by attackers to distribute malware through emails for years. However, Microsoft finally disabled macros by default in Office documents in 2022, rendering this technique of virus distribution ineffective.
TechSpot
Nvidia releases automatic update for Discord bug, but users aren't sure how it works
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In a nutshell: If the Discord bug was capping your Nvidia GPU's memory speed (or maybe you didn't notice?), you should test performance again to see if Nvidia already fixed the problem for you. If not, try restarting your system and installing this week's graphics drivers. The company claims to have resolved the issue, but their wording is confusing some users.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Android OS consumes 60GB of storage
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. WTF?! While phones are advertised as having a specific amount of storage, many new buyers are shocked to find that a significant chunk is already taken up. This is especially true of the Galaxy S23, which, thanks to Samsung's version of Android, comes with 60GB of storage already filled. That's four times what the stock version of Android consumes on the Pixel 7 phones and around double what Windows 11 takes up on a PC.
New ransomware campaign targets old VMware flaw patched two years ago
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. PSA: If you are an ESXi server administrator, be sure you are running the latest EXSi software. This advice normally goes without saying, but hackers are currently running a ransomware campaign that exploits an ancient (in tech terms) bug in the system. This problem would not happen if ESXi admins were practicing proper security hygiene, says VMware.
Warning for all parents with an iPhone – you must do Apple’s ‘triple check’ today
APPLE has reminded iPhone owners of some important tips to keep kids safe. The tech giant has long had a number of free tools available on iOS to help parents protect their children. But now the firm is warning adults once more to mark Safer Internet Day. “At Apple, our...
ZDNet
Did an SOS satellite icon just appear on your iPhone? Here's why
A couple of readers got in touch with me the other day wondering why a satellite icon and the words SOS suddenly appeared on their iPhones, in the status bar at the top. They'd not seen it before and were worried that their iPhone was making an emergency SOS call and they could be billed for it, or get into trouble.
Researchers discover AI models generate photos of real people and copyrighted images
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. What just happened? Researchers have found that popular picture creation models are susceptible to being instructed to generate recognizable images of real people, potentially endangering their privacy. Some prompts cause the AI to copy a picture rather than develop something entirely different. These remade pictures might contain copyrighted material. But what's worse is that contemporary AI generative models can memorize and replicate private data scraped up for use in an AI training set.
Arm CPUs forecast to capture a quarter of laptop market by 2027
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: Global PC shipments dipped more than 16 percent last year and the outlook for the majority of 2023 isn't much better, but there is at least one ray of hope in an otherwise stormy sky.
TechSpot
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0