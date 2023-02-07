Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Denny Kellington didn’t score a touchdown or record a tackle. Here’s why he got NFL MVP vote
Patrick Mahomes took home the NFL’s MVP Award during Thursday night’s NFL Honors show and it wasn’t close. The Chiefs quarterback had a total of 490 points on the AP Ballot while second-place finisher, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, finished second with 193. Eagles facing another allegation that...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
What is Jerry Jones talking about in referencing Eagles’ future? ‘I have no idea,’ his ex-coach says
PHOENIX — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some comments about the Eagles that left Jimmy Johnson scratching his head. Speaking to reporters at the Senior Bowl last week, Jones suggested the Cowboys — who failed to reach the NFC championship game for the 27th straight season — somehow have better long-term prospects than the Eagles.
Micah Parsons, son Malcom shine at NFL Honors show. Here’s how he did in NFL DPOY race
Micah Parsons doesn’t often come up short when he sets his mind on something, but Thursday was one of those times. The former Harrisburg High and current Dallas Cowboys star linebacker was a finalist for the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year. San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa...
NFL Honors awards show: How to watch, time, channel
The NFL world might have its eyes set on Sunday evening for Super Bowl LVII, but before Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes battle for the Lombardi Trophy, some other hardware must be doled out. That will happen Thursday night, as the NFL’s 12th NFL Honors award show will take place...
BetMGM Super Bowl LVII: First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets for you
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our BetMGM promo code, sports fans betting on this weekend’s game between the Chiefs and Eagles can obtain a First Bet Offer Up...
