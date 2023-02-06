ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Players Who Will Replace Stars: SEC

By Luke Brumm
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qaip9_0keYmv1200

Luke Brumm drops his list for SEC players who could step into a star role next season.

This article dives into the SEC and predicts which young players could step up to replace the production of departing stars for their respective teams.

Stetson Bennett -> Carson Beck - Georgia QB

Stetson Bennett is leaving Athens with two national championships. If I would have told you that back in 2017 when he was a walk-on freshman, you would have called me crazy. There might not be bigger shoes to fill in the whole country, and Carson Beck is the one who will have to do it. He is a strong-arm quarterback with a good frame. He played sparingly in 2022 and put up 310 yards and 4 touchdowns. I believe it is his time to shine now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrgQx_0keYmv1200
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Hendon Hooker -> Joe Milton - Tennessee QB

Hooker was a huge part of Tennessee's turnaround and he will now be leaving for the NFL. Michigan transfer, Joe Milton , will come in and start next season. He struggled at Michigan but looks to have improved. He has a super strong arm and can be a real threat if he can get his accuracy improved. He looked great in Tennessee's blowout Orange Bowl win vs Clemson. He had 251 yards and 3 touchdown passes. Is that the new Joe, or was it a one-time thing? Only time will tell.

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker.

© Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Will Anderson Jr. -> Dallas Turner - Alabama EDGE

Dallas Turner has been a beast for a while now, but now he doesn't have Will Anderson Jr . lining up next to him to relieve some of the pressure. This is his defense now, and one where he is the best player. He will be looked at as the guy who will keep this Alabama defense elite. He accumulated 16 solo tackles and 4 sacks in 2022. Look for those numbers to increase significantly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmXII_0keYmv1200
Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

© Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young -> Jalen Milroe or Ty Simpson - Alabama QB

Staying in Tuscaloosa, their quarterback and former Heisman winner, Bryce Young is also leaving. There are two kids who could take his place. Jalen Milroe , who got some time last season and looked average at best, and Ty Simpson , the redshirt freshman who hasn't played much at all, but has all the hype from the Alabama fans. Maybe it's because they didn't like what they saw from Milroe, or maybe Simpson is the real deal. We'll know a lot more after spring ball and through the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3dUr_0keYmv1200
Alabama QB Bryce Young.

© Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Kayshon Boutte -> Malik Nabers - LSU WR

Kayshon Boutte is heading to the draft and Malik Nabers looks like he's next up in Baton Rouge. Quarterback Jayden Daniels returning should help out Nabers a lot next season. Nabers had 72 receptions for 1,017 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2022 and was the MVP of their bowl game domination vs Purdue, with Boutte not playing I might add. He caught 9 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. His longest reception was 75 yards. If he can produce like that next season, watch out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pgETw_0keYmv1200
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte.

© John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

