ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Will Texas lawmakers play ball on legalizing online sports betting this session?

By Monica Madden
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBg43_0keYmOKP00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Two state Republicans filed bills on Monday that would legalize and regulate online sports betting in the Lone Star State.

Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, and Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, both filed two bills for their respective chambers, citing the need to regulate an illegal online betting market. Their legislation would amend the Texas Constitution to “legalize and regulate mobile sports betting in Texas.”

“It makes sense to reign in all of the illegal offshore betting and keep sports wagering funds here in Texas,” Kolkhorst said in a statement from the Texas Sports Betting Alliance. “[The bills] will promote integrity through transparent licensing, permitting, and reporting requirements.”

Both online sports betting and casinos are illegal in Texas — with the exception of three casinos operating legally on Native American territory in the Lone Star State due to federal law. Despite casino-lobbying groups pouring millions of dollars into policymakers’ pockets in recent years, state lawmakers failed to move forward on legalizing either during the 2021 legislative session.

Opponents of betting legislation have raised concerns about gambling addictions and the social consequences of gambling. During his re-election campaign, Gov. Greg Abbott expressed openness to at least legalizing casinos, but with limitations.

In November, former Gov. Rick Perry threw his support behind legalizing mobile sports betting, joining the Texas Sports Betting Alliance as a spokesperson.

“Revenue from legal mobile sports betting in Texas could bring in more than a quarter billion in the first biennium alone,” Perry said in the press release. “Our neighboring states are cashing in on Texans’ bets and a smart, efficient legal framework will keep that revenue here to go towards much-needed property tax relief.”

The alliance consists of major professional Texas sports teams like the Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys, as well as other sports leagues, racetracks, and betting platforms.

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Texas Gambling: State lawmakers consider gaming bills in 88th session

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As lawmakers work in Austin, some Texans are hoping the 88th legislature will be their lucky session, where multiple gambling and sports betting bills have been filed. The new bills would open the door for casinos in Bexer, Dallas, El Paso, Galveston and Harris counties. They...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Saturday’s Lotto Texas jackpot at $41M

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Lotto has players once again crossing their fingers for a chance to win one of the largest prizes this weekend with the jackpot at $41 million. The Feb. 11 drawing stands at an estimated annuitized $41 million, which ranks as the second-largest jackpot up for grabs in North America […]
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Recreational marijuana use could be legalized by Texas cities, counties if new bill passes

AUSTIN, Texas - Recreational marijuana could be legalized by some cities and counties across the state if a newly filed bill passes the Texas legislature. State Representative Jessica Gonzalez (D-Dallas) filed House Bill 1937, which would allow for counties and municipalities to make their own decisions on the use of the recreational use of cannabis for Texans 21 and older.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

New legislation seeks to change Texas Constitution, legalize casino gambling, sports betting

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas could ultimately be home to seven casino destination resorts, including two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area under new legislation filed by State Representative Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth.He filed HJR 97, which lays out a framework that would lead to a change to the Texas Constitution.Geren said, "I think it's something we need. We're losing billions of dollars to Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Nevada."His joint resolution would also allow for two casino resorts in the Houston area and one such resort in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and McAllen.Geren said, "Not just casinos, but fabulous hotels,...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas DPS provides safety tips for Super Bowl Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the Super Bowl upon us, the Texas Department of Safety reminded communities to drive responsibly as parties will be underway on Sunday. According to the department, DPS Troopers will increase patrol from 12:00 a.m. until midnight on Sunday as part of the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) initiative. Troopers […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott’s Committee To Support The Military releases 2022 Report

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Governor’s Committee to Support the Military released its 2022 report with recommendations for policy changes and legislative action. According to the release, the committee recommends legislative action to improve education, health care, quality of life, workforce development, encroachment, and infrastructure. “Texas is the […]
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Governor Abbott responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott tonight issued the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday:. “Tonight, President Joe Biden illustrated that states like Texas are leading the nation, and Washington follows. He announced initiatives to lessen the flow of deadly fentanyl into this country, yet Texas has been fighting this surge ever since he opened our southern border to the dramatically increased influence of Mexican drug cartels.
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Top 5 Reasons People Hate Living In The State Of Texas

We have a million reasons to love Texas but like anywhere, it has room for improvement. I combed through a Quora Question, and it was a bit of an eye-opener, especially comments from some of the people who still live here. Myself, I really can't think of a better place to live. I did not spend the last 40+ years here by accident. I am perfectly happy here even though I will on occasion cuss the wind. Still, if I moved into a house with a lot of junk in the backyard, I'd try to get rid of some of that junk. We can improve most of the things on this list, except for the last one.
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Abbott announces a statewide plan to ban TikTok in Texas

Today, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a statewide plan to ban TikTok, the popular social media platform facing mounting criticism for its ties to China. According to Abbott's office, this is part of an ongoing effort "to protect Texans from the Chinese Communist Party's covert efforts to steal user data and other personal information."
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy