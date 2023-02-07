Class A Basketball blog: Mount Vernon’s boys hit No. 1 at good time of the season

Mount Vernon’s 61-46 victory against top-ranked Mount Bethel on Friday in its last regular-season game propelled the Mustangs to the top of the Class A Division I rankings in the latest poll.

And as region tournament play begins next week for most Class A teams, it’s a pretty good time to be on top.

Three players scored in double-figures to lead Mount Vernon past Bethel. Junior Xavier Shegog scored a team-leading 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting, with junior Dennis Scott III and senior Kenneth Southall each scoring 12 points.

The Mustangs, 17-8 overall and 7-2 in Region 6 play, lost 53-52 to No. 8 Paideia on Jan. 24. Since then, Mount Vernon has beaten No. 6 St. Francis (66-58 on Jan. 27), Weber (65-40 on Jan. 31) and Bethel.

Shegog is averaging 15 points with 10 rebounds and one assist this season. Scott III is averaging 13 points with nine rebounds and two assists. Senior Keith Williams adds 11 points with nine rebounds per game, and Southall scores 10 points with three rebounds and two assists per game.

Mount Bethel dropped to No. 2 following the loss and is ahead of Mount Pisgah, King’s Ridge and Darlington in the top-5. St. Francis, Social Circle, Paideia, Dublin and Savannah round out the Division I top-10 this week.

Note: Check here for results throughout the region tournaments. In Division I, Region 7 begins tournament play Wednesday at Armuchee, and Region 6 begins Saturday. Most teams begin tourney next week.

Class A top-10s

Division I Boys

1. Mount Vernon (17-8)

2. Mount Bethel Christian (17-6)

3. Mount Pisgah Christian (17-7)

4. King’s Ridge Christian (16-8)

5. Darlington (21-3)

6. St. Francis (11-13)

7. Social Circle (13-10)

8. Paideia (9-13)

9. Dublin (17-4)

10. Savannah (18-6)

Class A Division II Boys

1. Greenforest Christian (15-7)

2. Christian Heritage (21-1)

3. Portal (22-1)

4. Macon County (23-2)

5. Wilkinson County (19-6)

6. Calhoun County (21-4)

7. Mitchell County (21-3)

8. Charlton County (21-2)

9. Manchester (18-4)

10. Chattahoochee County (19-5)

Class A Division I Girls

1. St. Francis (19-6)

2. Galloway (21-4)

3. Rabun County (21-1)

4. Elbert County (20-4)

5. Woodville-Tompkins (19-5)

6. Lamar County (19-4)

7. Bacon County (17-1)

8. Mount Pisgah Christian (13-5)

9. Bryan County (18-4)

10. Darlington (20-5)

Class A Division II Girls

1. Turner County (19-2)

2. Lake Oconee County (20-2)

3. Taylor County (22-1)

4. Montgomery County (21-1)

5. Clinch County (18-3)

6. Mt. Zion-Carroll (20-5)

7. Towns County (16-7)

8. Manchester (15-7)

9. Schley County (17-4)

10. Jenkins County (17-5)

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.