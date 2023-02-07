Read full article on original website
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Emerging market bond and equity funds received heavy inflows in January after a dry patch last year, aided by China's reopening and softening inflation pressures worldwide.
The way people pay for things is changing as the nature of money itself transforms. Fearing they may one day be left behind as digital, crypto and other currencies not backed by national governments continue encroaching on the use of physical, native fiat, the central banks of over 100 countries around the world have been undertaking a variety of investigative programs meant to research the technical feasibility of launching their own sovereign, virtual currencies backed by a federal banking system.
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:. Prices: What's next for crypto prices? Traders are waiting for a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before they make their next moves. In Japan, one digital assets company wants to build the market for NFT trading in yen.
Enigma and Alloy have partnered to help financial institutions (FIs) better understand small businesses. The collaboration adds Enigma’s intelligence about the financial health and identity of U.S. businesses to Alloy’s onboarding and transaction monitoring platform for banks and FinTechs, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Norwegian energy company Equinor said Thursday it made an oil discovery near the existing Troll field in the North Sea, its seventh find in the area since 2019.
Electric scooters are a fun and practical way to get around the city. However, they have one major drawback—you have to stay standing for the whole duration of the trip. Sure, there are e-bikes, but they tend to be much bigger, heavier, and more expensive. Oh, let's not forget the fact that you need to pedal.
Mazepay has raised 4 million euros (about $4.3 million) to expand its corporate spend management solution across Europe. The procurement and B2B payments platform is already used by customers in 21 countries on five continents, Mazepay said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release. “With the increased uncertainty that many...
Finzly now enables developers at platforms, FinTechs and financial institutions to access the FedNow Service. The banking and payment technology firm, which is a pilot participant in the FedNow Service, said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release that it has launched an application programming interface (API) connection that enables developers to access the new U.S. instant payment rail.
Emkan Finance and IBM have developed a digital financing product for small businesses in Saudi Arabia. In announcing the collaboration on Thursday (Feb. 7), IBM stated that the partnership would enable Emkan Finance to provide small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with financial support digitally. The self-service digital financing product leverages...
Britain’s iwocaPay says its integration with Quickbooks lets thousands of businesses buy now, pay later. The business-to-business buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider announced the integration Wednesday (Feb. 8), noting that it followed a similar integration with WooCommerce. The integration will let business customers offer BNPL without worrying about...
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- NOX Corporation (CEO Dan Koh), a global luxury vinyl tile (LVT) manufacturer, won the ‘Best of Surfaces 2023 Award’ for its leadership in sustainability at the International Surface Event 2023 (TISE 2023), the largest flooring exhibition in the United States, which was held in Las Vegas from January 31 to February 2, 2023 (local time). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005657/en/ NOX Corporation recognized by taking the sustainability of flooring to the next level at TISE 2023 (photo: NOX Corporation)
Carrefour has enabled facial recognition as a means of verifying payments in the UAE. The retailer, which is operated as a franchise by Majid Al Futtaim in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced on Friday (Feb. 10) that it has teamed up with Network International and biometric technology firm PopID to launch the latter’s “Face Pay” verification platform in the country.
At its third annual developer conference on Wednesday, NBCUniversal introduced a range of new products and capabilities aimed at enhancing the media company’s appeal to advertisers. Among them: a new “content quality index” partnership with MarketCast; an expansion of in-scene advertising capabilities; and the certification of 29 new measurement partners. The One23 event in New York is named after NBCU’s One Platform, which unifies the company’s many advertising venues, across streaming, digital, social and linear TV. This year’s confab features appearances by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon. With an emphasis on technology, it is designed to...
Deliveroo is laying off 9% of its global workforce. In an open message published on the company’s website on Thursday (Feb. 9), Deliveroo CEO and founder Will Shu said that approximately 350 roles would be affected. However, he added that the company expects the final tally to be closer to 300 once redeployments are accounted for.
Mastercard and Network International have partnered to create a public transport payment system in Jordan. In a Wednesday (Feb. 7) press release, Mastercard announced that it has teamed up with the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and Network International to roll out a new system that will enable seamless digital payments across the municipality’s public transport network.
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
Consumers in China are reportedly reining in spending and borrowing less due to economic uncertainty. Chinese consumers borrowed the equivalent of $564 billion last year, a more than 50% drop from 2021 and the lowest level in eight years, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Feb. 8), citing government data.
A mysterious Russian satellite of unknown purpose is breaking up in low-Earth orbit, US officials confirmed this week. Back in 2013 and 2014, Russia launched several satellites into space. One of these was an object that space watchers designated as Cosmos 2499. No one knows exactly what Cosmos 2499 is, but it was launched along with communication satellites. It wasn’t on the launch manifest and was thought to be debris until it started maneuvering in orbit. Speculation at the time proposed that it was possibly a spy satellite, or an experimental anti-satellite weapon.
