2023 spring music festivals for every music fan near JacksonvilleDebra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
Grants Pass Police manhunt of ex-convict who tortured and killed victims finally endsRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Benjamin Foster: The Accused Southern Oregon Torturer, Killer, and Standoff SuspectChristopher ShanksGrants Pass, OR
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
A very risky Kidnapping suspect in Oregon dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with policeSherif SaadGrants Pass, OR
Related
ijpr.org
Fri 9:40 | Back to the garden with Lynn Kunstman, in Garden for Life
Things are just a bit dormant in the plant world these days. The heart of the growing season is months away for most of us, though a few things--like the garlic you planted last fall--might be sprouting. Lynn Kunstman from Jackson County Master Gardeners returns with her green-thumb insights in...
KTVL
Medford Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its doors
MEDFORD, Ore. — Bed Bath & Beyond released an updated list of stores expected to close, and the Medford location is on the list. According to the company website, Medford's Bed Bath & Beyond at 1600 North Riverside Avenue is one of 149 stores expected to close. The list...
KDRV
Medford Bed, Bath, & Beyond among closures
MEDFORD- Bed, Bath, & Beyond is closing 149 stores, and Medford is among those getting cut. Two other Bed, Bath, & Beyond stores are closing in Oregon along with the one located at 1600 North Riverside Ave. in the Rogue Valley Mall. Over the past several months the company has been in the process of closing 400 stores nationwide.
KTVL
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KDRV
Investigation into Olsrud Family Community Playground fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police continue to investigate a community playground fire that happened early this morning. At 1:01 a.m. Medford Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the Olsrud Family Community Playground at Bear Creek Park. Police say that witnesses in the area saw an unidentified figure who was playing with a butane torch on the structure.
thatoregonlife.com
This Oregon Tackle Shop Offers Some Of The Best Sandwiches Ever
For over 20 years, The Fishin’ Hole has been fishing and guiding the majestic upper Rogue River. It’s a great place to learn fly fishing, whether you’re an amateur or an expert. The shop also offers waders, boots, rods, and reels, as well as clothing for all seasons. If you’re interested in booking a trip with one of their guides, you can do so here. You’ll get everything you need to fish on the Rogue River on your heart pumping fishing adventure.
basinlife.com
D & R Auto and Industrial – “We’ve Got a Part for That”!
Serving Klamath Falls for over 50 years! D & R Auto and Industrial! We work hard to provide you with the best parts and supplies for automotive, farm and agriculture and industrial needs. Open 7:30AM-5:30PM weekdays, Saturdays 8AM-1PM. Call 541-882-4619. Find us on the corner of South 6th and Oak,...
ijpr.org
Wed 9:40 | Medford's other newspaper goes live: The Rogue Valley Tribune
Medford's time as a "news desert" was short. The century-old Mail Tribune stopped putting out even its virtual paper after the edition of Friday, the 13th of January. By then, the Daily Courier of Grants Pass was already filling subscriptions in Jackson County, and quickly hired three former MT staffers to cover more Medford-area news.
kpic
Ashland senior in hospice care facing eviction by new facility owners
ASHLAND, Ore. — The family of a 65-year-old woman who is in hospice care and lives in an assisted living facility in Ashland said the new company running the housing is going to evict her based on an old complaint. Dottie Apperson and DeAnna Quesada said their sister, Becky...
Klamath Falls News
Longtime employee Sherry Preston retires from Pacific Crest FCU
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union is saying a fond farewell to longtime employee Sherry Preston. Preston retired from her role as the Home Equity Loan Specialist in late January. During her 28 years of service Preston held many positions and gained a reputation for “doing right”...
KDRV
Expect delays driving south on I-5
MEDFORD,Ore-- the Oregon Department of Transportation says a car crash has happened on Interstate 5 near the Rogue Valley Mall and Target around 6pm. O-Dot says drivers should expect at least a 20 minute delay- -and it is asking drivers to slow down as workers try to clear the area.
kpic
Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...
KDRV
Medford playground fire becomes criminal investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is treating Thursday morning’s playground fire at Bear Creek Park as a criminal investigation. 20% of the Olsrud Family Playground was destroyed after a fire started early Thursday morning. The Medford Fire Department responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. and were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the playground.
mybasin.com
Late Klamath Falls couple Pat and Terry Boyer provide generous financial support to Oregon Tech students
February 3, 2023, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Institute of Technology is honored to announce a generous gift from the Boyer Living Trust to support student-athlete scholarships and enhance funding of low-interest student loans through the Boyer Loan Fund at Oregon Tech. In the late 1940s, Patricia “Pat” and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Klamath Falls local honored with Cal Poly students at California State Capitol
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Nineteen Cal Poly students were recognized for their awards, hard work and other accomplishments by California state lawmakers Jan. 30 on the floors of the state Assembly and Senate in Sacramento. Among those students was Klamath Falls resident Jacob Schlottmann-McGonigle, a political science senior...
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (February 9, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:15 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Ford Mustang, traveling northbound on...
KTVL
Ask the Expert: Identifying signs of heart attack
SOUTHERN OREGON — News10’s Ask the Expert segment enlists the help of healthcare professionals at Valley Immediate Care to bring answers to questions about various health topics. In this edition, Valley Immediate Care Medical Director Dr. Mona McArdle spoke about the ways to identify a heart attack, which...
KDRV
Britt Festival Orchestra 2023 season line-up announced, ticket sales start Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- The Britt Music and Arts Festival says today its orchestra is returning to this summer's performance line-up with a film score and four guest artists. The Britt Festival Orchestra (BFO) today announced its 2023 season. BFO says it is "anchoring Oregon’s Britt Music and Arts Festival with three weeks of exciting open-air programming in historic Jacksonville, Oregon."
KTVL
Grants Pass High School announces first female principal
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass School District 7 announced the first female principal of Grants Pass High School. According to a press release, Michele Napier is a third-generation Grants Pass High School graduate. Napier received her master's in teaching from Southern Oregon University before returning to Grants Pass High School to teach health, PE, and AVID.
