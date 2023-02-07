Read full article on original website
wgan.com
Windham police officer hurt in chase involving 16-year-old
A Windham police officer was hurt in a chase on Route 302 Wednesday night. Police had been looking for a 16-year-old from Massachusetts. According to CBS 13, he was located at about 9 p.m. in a vehicle near McDonald’s. When officers approached the vehicle, police say the suspect backed...
WMTW
41 months in prison for Mainer in connection with large drug bust: Hundreds of pills found
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — A man from Greene will spend 41 months in federal prison following a 2018 drug raid in Androscoggin County. Tyler Poland was sentenced after pleading guilty to three felonies including possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and removal of property to prevent seizure.
WMTW
'Get me out of this car'; Police Sergeant trapped in cruiser after crash ends chase
WINDHAM, Maine — Dispatchers at the Cumberland County Communications Center have confirmed a serious crash has shut down a section of Route 302 in Windham. Windham Police Chief Kevin Schofield confirmed to WMTW that the crash ended a high-speed chase with a juvenile driving a maroon car that started Wednesday afternoon.
wabi.tv
Officer trapped in cruiser after crash ends chase in Windham
WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A police chase through multiple Maine towns end when a Massachusetts teen hit a police car in Windham Wednesday night. Bridgton police officers say the chase started when they tried to approach the 16-year-old boy in a parking lot. They say that’s when the teen backed...
West Springfield man acquitted in deadly NH crash ordered to be deported
A judge has ordered the deportation of a commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration authorities last year shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries
WARREN — A Waldoboro man who was arrested Feb. 4 by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies for assaulting a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries, made his initial appearance in Knox County Court Feb. 6. Joshua Howard, 35, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated criminal mischief, and two counts...
WMTW
Belgrade man sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for bank robbery
PORTLAND, Maine — A man convicted of robbing a bank will spend more than eight years in prison for robbing a bank in September 2016. Clinton Damboise, 47, of Belgrade, was sentenced to 98 months in prison and three years of supervised release, in addition to paying more than $3,000 in restitution.
ems1.com
Former Maine Med official, head of Maine Task Force One sentenced to 5 years for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center was sentenced to five years in federal prison after falsely claiming he was a Homeland Security officer and using that identity to defraud several agencies out of more than $150,000. Joshua Cory Frances, 46, was sentenced to...
Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face
A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
wgan.com
Father of man who drowned in Portland’s Back Cove files civil suit against city
The city of Portland and a local firefighter are named in a wrongful death lawsuit related to the drowning of a man in the Back Cove. According to the Portland Press Herald, Eric Cohen died after drowning in the water in April of 2020. Police said Cohen beat his girlfriend unconscious and assaulted a bystander after the couple got into an argument. They said he then fled from the scene, crossed I-295, stripped naked and jumped into the 41-degree water.
Turnto10.com
Wanted man arrested in suspected cocaine trafficking
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A man with an active warrant out of Sanford, Maine was arrested by New Bedford police detectives in connection to cocaine trafficking on Saturday. Police said officers were patrolling in the city's south end when they pulled over a vehicle with an expired inspection...
Police responding to multi-vehicle crash in Windham
WINDHAM, Maine — A multi-vehicle crash in Windham has closed a section of Route 302 Wednesday evening. According to Cumberland County Regional Communications, the intersection of Roosevelt Trail and Whites Bridge Road in Windham has closed. One police cruiser and several other vehicles were involved. It is unknown at...
When a Portland police officer fired his gun at a 'demon,' his troubles were just beginning
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For Jamie Beecher, the nightmares came first. They haunted his sleep, which came as little surprise. Trying to make sense of lives shattered by anger, poverty, substance abuse and violence, which he saw all too frequently in his job as a Portland police officer, was not something that could be left neatly behind at the end of a shift. Without realizing it, he had been changed by trauma.
wabi.tv
Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
wgan.com
Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme
A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
WMTW
Rollover crash causes delays on turnpike in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine State Troopers say a rollover crash caused traffic backups on the turnpike in Scarborough Tuesday night. At around 5:45 p.m., state police say the driver of a large pickup truck failed to yield while merging from exit 44's on-ramp. The truck swerved and ended up...
WPFO
Fire damages Lewiston apartment building
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Sun Journal. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. No injuries were reported, according to the Sun Journal.
Lewiston Police Say 3 People Were Shot Inside an Apartment
Lewiston Police are investigating after a shooting that left three with injuries. It was just before 4:00 Saturday morning when Lewiston Police responded to a report of a shooting at 76 Walnut Street. When the Officers arrived at the first-floor apartment, they found three people inside, all of whom had suffered gunshot wounds, some with multiple wounds. All three were transported to Central Maine Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
WMUR.com
Man found dead in rented cottage in Alton 35 years ago; case remains unsolved
ALTON, N.H. — Monday marked 35 years since a man was found dead in Alton, and his murder remains unsolved. The body of Gregory LeFevre, 35, was discovered on Feb. 6, 1988, at a cottage he rented. His landlord went to feed LeFevre's dogs after noticing his van was gone and discovered his body.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Five arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 31 to Feb. 7. Year to sate, LCSO has responded to 973 calls for service. Jeremy J. Johnson, Jr., 28, of Waldoboro was issued a summons Jan. 31 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Manktown Road, Waldoboro, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
