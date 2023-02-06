ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

WWMT

Settlement reached to improve disability access at Kalamazoo rail station

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Five settlement agreements were reached with various West Michigan cities Thursday to resolve violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Under the agreements, rail stations in Albion, Bangor, Dowagiac, Holland, and Kalamazoo are anticipated to be made accessible...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Search for new Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent to begin soon

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The superintendent search will soon begin for the Kalamazoo Public School district, just two months after the abrupt resignation of former superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri. KPS Board of Education held a workshop Thursday, led by Greg Siezputowski, director of leadership development and executive search services with the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Grand opening of Western Michigan University Student Center pushed to July

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students will have to wait a while longer for their brand new student center and dining facility. Originally scheduled to open in August 2022, the grand opening for the new on-campus facility was pushed to January, then again moved to late-July, according to Western Michigan University in a release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Former Paw Paw post trooper named Michigan State Police Trooper of the Year

LANSING, Mich. — Multiple former and current Michigan State Police employees were honored for their dedication and service to Michigan Wednesday. “Today’s ceremony is an excellent reminder of why we have chosen this career of service,” Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper said. Positive news: Residents...
PAW PAW, MI
WWMT

Portage kindergarteners learn how to ride a bike in PE class

PORTAGE, Mich. — The City of Portage is expected to help four elementary schools with a program that helps kids learn how to ride a bicycle. Launched in 2018, the program called All Kids Bike, teaches kids in kindergarten how to balance and operate a bicycle. Learn to drive:...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Man at hospital says bag of lunch was bomb, Grand Rapids police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 65-year-old man told security officers he had "a bomb" which turned out to be his lunch, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Around 10 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Trinity Health St. Mary's Emergency Department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Residents at senior living community battle WMU women's volleyball team

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Residents at The Fountains at Bronson Place have developed a bit of a rivalry with Western Michigan University's women's volleyball team. The fun and competitive rivalry benefits the mind and physical health of the residents, according to Ken Dettloff, Personal Trainer and Exercise Coordinator at The Fountains at Bronson Place.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo's Miller Road to briefly close for lead service renewal

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers will need to find an alternate route around Miller Road starting Monday. Miller Road between Factory Street and Fulford Street is scheduled to be closed Monday through Thursday, Feb. 16 for a lead service renewal, according to the City of Kalamazoo Wednesday. Drivers traveling west...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital patient runs away from hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital patient was deemed a runaway for almost an hour Thursday. The non-violent, 23-year-old man ran away from the facility sometime in the morning, according to Michigan State Police. Heather Kelley case: Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office investigates Heather Kelley missing case a homicide.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Root Beer Stand set to open, a sign of spring

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A sign of spring is the opening of the Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo, despite what Punxsutawney Phil says. Get your cheese dogs, root beer floats, popcorn, and more at the scheduled opening Monday. Last year: The Root Beer Stand officially open for the 2022 season.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Ford considers Marshall Megasite for possible electric vehicle battery plant

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Ford Motor Company appears to be eyeing the Megasite in Marshall Township, for a proposed multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant. Ford is close to a deal with local leaders to build an electric vehicle battery plant that could create 2,500 high paying jobs, according to an elected official in Calhoun County who is not authorized to provide details of the negotiations.
MARSHALL, MI
WWMT

Graphic Packaging required to build barriers after liquid waste spill

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Curbing and other measures are expected to be installed at a northside paper mill at the request of the City of Kalamazoo. The city filed a violation notice Dec. 19 as a result of a liquid waste spill, Communication Manager Michael Smith confirmed Thursday. Odor violation:...
KALAMAZOO, MI

