Three West Michigan counties awarded funding for outdoor recreation projects
LANSING, Mich. — Outdoor recreational projects in three West Michigan counties were among 21 who received Michigan Spark grant funding. The grants look to boost the creation, renovation, or redevelopment of public recreation opportunities for Michiganders and visitors, according to Michigan Department of Natural Resources, or DNR. “Under the...
Settlement reached to improve disability access at Kalamazoo rail station
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Five settlement agreements were reached with various West Michigan cities Thursday to resolve violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Under the agreements, rail stations in Albion, Bangor, Dowagiac, Holland, and Kalamazoo are anticipated to be made accessible...
Search for new Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent to begin soon
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The superintendent search will soon begin for the Kalamazoo Public School district, just two months after the abrupt resignation of former superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri. KPS Board of Education held a workshop Thursday, led by Greg Siezputowski, director of leadership development and executive search services with the...
Family of eight tests positive for lead poisoning after living in rental home for years
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo family is struggling to find safe housing after lead was discovered in their rental home and in their blood. After finding out their daughter Hope had lead in her system following a well child visit, Troy and Kyla White decided to get checked. Hope...
Rockford area woman admits to locking children in tents, state suspends child care license
ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Rockford area woman was issued a suspension from operating a child care facility Wednesday, effective immediately, by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Connie Rookus in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act, following a complaint. On Feb. 1, LARA received...
Grand opening of Western Michigan University Student Center pushed to July
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students will have to wait a while longer for their brand new student center and dining facility. Originally scheduled to open in August 2022, the grand opening for the new on-campus facility was pushed to January, then again moved to late-July, according to Western Michigan University in a release.
Former Paw Paw post trooper named Michigan State Police Trooper of the Year
LANSING, Mich. — Multiple former and current Michigan State Police employees were honored for their dedication and service to Michigan Wednesday. “Today’s ceremony is an excellent reminder of why we have chosen this career of service,” Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper said. Positive news: Residents...
Portage kindergarteners learn how to ride a bike in PE class
PORTAGE, Mich. — The City of Portage is expected to help four elementary schools with a program that helps kids learn how to ride a bicycle. Launched in 2018, the program called All Kids Bike, teaches kids in kindergarten how to balance and operate a bicycle. Learn to drive:...
Driver crashes into BIGGBY COFFEE on Westnedge in Portage, causing quite a stir
PORTAGE, Mich. — A vehicle drove into the front of BIGGBY COFFEE on South Westnedge Avenue early Thursday morning, causing a stir. The driver's foot slipped off of the brake and onto the accelerator, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The damage was covered up upon News...
Man at hospital says bag of lunch was bomb, Grand Rapids police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 65-year-old man told security officers he had "a bomb" which turned out to be his lunch, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Around 10 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Trinity Health St. Mary's Emergency Department.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest MI launches Sports Buddies mentoring program
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan, or BBBSMI, launched their newest mentoring program Wednesday. Through the organization's Sports Buddies program, local volunteers will be matched with kids based on a shared interest in sports, fitness, or being active. They will then mentor a child over...
Residents at senior living community battle WMU women's volleyball team
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Residents at The Fountains at Bronson Place have developed a bit of a rivalry with Western Michigan University's women's volleyball team. The fun and competitive rivalry benefits the mind and physical health of the residents, according to Ken Dettloff, Personal Trainer and Exercise Coordinator at The Fountains at Bronson Place.
Kalamazoo's Miller Road to briefly close for lead service renewal
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers will need to find an alternate route around Miller Road starting Monday. Miller Road between Factory Street and Fulford Street is scheduled to be closed Monday through Thursday, Feb. 16 for a lead service renewal, according to the City of Kalamazoo Wednesday. Drivers traveling west...
Trial for former Grand Rapids officer Schurr rescheduled to October
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The trial for a former Grand Rapids police officer accused of shooting and killing a man in the back of the head has been rescheduled, according to the Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker. It has been rescheduled to Oct. 24, according to Becker. Prosecutor: Don't...
Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital patient runs away from hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital patient was deemed a runaway for almost an hour Thursday. The non-violent, 23-year-old man ran away from the facility sometime in the morning, according to Michigan State Police. Heather Kelley case: Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office investigates Heather Kelley missing case a homicide.
Hoax school shooter calls in Portage, other districts came from internet phone numbers
PORTAGE. Mich. — A flurry of swatting calls about fake active school shooters were part of a coordinated campaign to target K-12 education facilities in Michigan, according to a bulletin from the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center. The hoax 911 calls were reported at more than 1/2 dozen high schools...
Kalamazoo Root Beer Stand set to open, a sign of spring
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A sign of spring is the opening of the Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo, despite what Punxsutawney Phil says. Get your cheese dogs, root beer floats, popcorn, and more at the scheduled opening Monday. Last year: The Root Beer Stand officially open for the 2022 season.
Ford considers Marshall Megasite for possible electric vehicle battery plant
MARSHALL, Mich. — The Ford Motor Company appears to be eyeing the Megasite in Marshall Township, for a proposed multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant. Ford is close to a deal with local leaders to build an electric vehicle battery plant that could create 2,500 high paying jobs, according to an elected official in Calhoun County who is not authorized to provide details of the negotiations.
Graphic Packaging required to build barriers after liquid waste spill
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Curbing and other measures are expected to be installed at a northside paper mill at the request of the City of Kalamazoo. The city filed a violation notice Dec. 19 as a result of a liquid waste spill, Communication Manager Michael Smith confirmed Thursday. Odor violation:...
Propane tank truck crashes, closes Orangeville Township road for cleanup
ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Drivers will want to find another way around Hayward Road in Barry County. A propane truck carrying a 2,800 gallons load crashed on Hayward Road near Norris and Miller roads in Orangeville Township Thursday, causing the roadway to close, according to Michigan State Police. Hoax...
