Forreston wrestler Lucas Nelson inspires while wrestling with one arm

LANARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There are several standout wrestlers from our area who will be competing at the 1A Oregon Sectional this Friday. One is a wrestler unlike all the others. He’s Forreston sophomore Lucas Nelson. He wrestles for Polo’s Co-op team at 126 pounds. Nelson was born with only a partial left arm.



“I’ve been wrestling for, this is my eighth year, so I’ve really had a lot of time to get comfortable with wrestling with my body, so I’ve just had a lot of practice figuring out what’s best for me, and I’ve had a lot help along way,” said Nelson.



At the Polo Regional last Saturday at Eastland High School, Nelson finished in third place at 126. That’s good enough to qualify him for the Sectional. Nelson also competes in football and track for Forreston, and he has played baseball in the past, but wrestling is probably his best sport.



On the Matts Nelson has to rely on his legs more than other wrestlers do.



“That and my one arm has gotten pretty strong by itself, so I like to say that my one arm is just as good as two.”



“There are a lot of challenges, but I’ve been able to get over them by just figuring out what’s best for me over the years.”



Nelson is inspiring to watch.



“I like to think that I inspire people,” said Nelson. “I hope I do.”



Nelson is ready to give it his all at the Oregon Sectional.”



“I’m really hopeful that I’ll make it to State, and I’m going to leave everything on the mat there.”





