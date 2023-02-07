ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Dream Center expands to west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Dream Center is adding a new location in west Tulsa. The Dream Center said it’s expanding its capacity by acquiring an existing community center at South 41st West Avenue and West 56th Street. This will be the nonprofit’s second building, with it’s first in north Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Pass go and collect $200 with MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition coming soon

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor G.T. Bynum announced on Thursday the city is getting its very own MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition. The game will feature Tulsa staple landmarks and locations like the Philbrook Museum, the BOK Center and The Gathering Place. “We are so excited to announce that Tulsa is officially...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center

There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
SKIATOOK, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Riverside near 21st Street back open after crews repair large hole

TULSA, Okla. — The road is back open after a large hole opened up on Riverside near the 21st Street intersection. The hole caused partial lane closures on Monday so crews could repair the hole. The city has not said what caused the damage. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
Amusing Planet

The 1957 Plymouth Belvedere That Was Buried For 50 Years

The opening of a time capsule is supposed to be an exciting and nostalgic event that gives future generations a chance to peek into the past. But not all openings live up to the hype. In 1957, the city of Tulsa, in Oklahoma, USA, was gearing up for the state’s...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa and Creek County students showcase talent at regional science fair

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 75 students from Tulsa and Creek Counties took center stage at the Tulsa Regional Science Fair Thursday. The fair was hosted by the Tulsa Regional Stem Alliance and the University of Tulsa (TU). The science fair featured students from 7th grade through 12th grade from public, private and home schools.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Woody Guthrie Center nominated for Top 10 Music Museum in America

TULSA, Okla. — A downtown Tulsa museum is in the running to become one of the Top 10 Music Museums in the U.S. According to a list from “USA Today,” the Woody Guthrie Center joins Oklahoma City’s American Banjo Museum, Detroit’s Motown Museum and others as a contender for the Top 10.
TULSA, OK
Ted Rivers

Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion

George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested

Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase on Thursday night. According to police, officers chased the suspect through the Holly Refinery before he crashed through a gate at PSO. Officers say they arrested the man near 36th and South Elwood. Police have not yet...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Woman Injured In Shooting; Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect

Tulsa Police are searching for a person who is believed to be involved in a shooting near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officers were staged outside a home where they thought the suspect was hiding but the Special Operations Team (SOT) found no one inside. According to police, it started after a couple got into an argument with the man who lives in the home. Police say the altercation somehow escalated and they exchanged gunfire.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Magic City Books celebrates Tulsa-native, actor Tim Blake Nelson’s book launch

TULSA, Okla. — Magic City Books celebrated the launch of Tulsa native and well-known actor Tim Blake Nelson’s book, “City of Blows,” on Wednesday evening. The book surrounds a modern depiction of the film industry while also exploring the characters’ different motivations to join the movie-making world and how their diverse backgrounds played into their choices and outcomes.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Bald eagle recovering after Oklahoma game warden finds it injured in field

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A bald eagle is recovering after a game warden found it injured in an eastern Oklahoma field. McIntosh County Game Warden Jake Rowland received a call near Checotah that an injured bald eagle was in a pasture, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Rowland found the bald eagle, which he said was pretty lively but clearly had an injured wing.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy