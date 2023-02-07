Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Dream Center expands to west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Dream Center is adding a new location in west Tulsa. The Dream Center said it’s expanding its capacity by acquiring an existing community center at South 41st West Avenue and West 56th Street. This will be the nonprofit’s second building, with it’s first in north Tulsa.
KOKI FOX 23
Pass go and collect $200 with MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition coming soon
TULSA, Okla. — Mayor G.T. Bynum announced on Thursday the city is getting its very own MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition. The game will feature Tulsa staple landmarks and locations like the Philbrook Museum, the BOK Center and The Gathering Place. “We are so excited to announce that Tulsa is officially...
News On 6
Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center
There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
KOKI FOX 23
Riverside near 21st Street back open after crews repair large hole
TULSA, Okla. — The road is back open after a large hole opened up on Riverside near the 21st Street intersection. The hole caused partial lane closures on Monday so crews could repair the hole. The city has not said what caused the damage. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
news9.com
Tulsa Shriners Hold Fundraiser For Family Of Trash Truck Driver Who Was Hit & Killed On The Job
The Shriners are putting together a fundraiser for the family of a trash truck driver who was hit and killed on the job by a driver. Clarence Bond was married with a wife and five children when he was killed in the accident off 209th West Avenue in Sand Springs back in November.
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa, non-profit launch new campaign to help vulnerable population
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa and A Way Home for Tulsa launched their “Change the Way you Give” signage campaign to give Tulsans an alternative way to support people who are panhandling, the city announced. The signs posted will offer the following information:. Text “Tulsa”...
Amusing Planet
The 1957 Plymouth Belvedere That Was Buried For 50 Years
The opening of a time capsule is supposed to be an exciting and nostalgic event that gives future generations a chance to peek into the past. But not all openings live up to the hype. In 1957, the city of Tulsa, in Oklahoma, USA, was gearing up for the state’s...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa and Creek County students showcase talent at regional science fair
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 75 students from Tulsa and Creek Counties took center stage at the Tulsa Regional Science Fair Thursday. The fair was hosted by the Tulsa Regional Stem Alliance and the University of Tulsa (TU). The science fair featured students from 7th grade through 12th grade from public, private and home schools.
KOKI FOX 23
TFD recognizes Tulsa police officer for performing life-saving CPR on a woman
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) recognized Tulsa Police Officer Cody Riley for his efforts during a 911 call. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Riley was performing CPR on a woman who had overdosed on fentanyl. “It was my first call out of the gate,” Riley told...
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
KOKI FOX 23
Woody Guthrie Center nominated for Top 10 Music Museum in America
TULSA, Okla. — A downtown Tulsa museum is in the running to become one of the Top 10 Music Museums in the U.S. According to a list from “USA Today,” the Woody Guthrie Center joins Oklahoma City’s American Banjo Museum, Detroit’s Motown Museum and others as a contender for the Top 10.
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
Oklahoma Man's Coffee Run Goes Awry With $4,500 Charge
"I felt disbelief. I don't have that kind of money sitting around to just play with."
News On 6
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested
Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase on Thursday night. According to police, officers chased the suspect through the Holly Refinery before he crashed through a gate at PSO. Officers say they arrested the man near 36th and South Elwood. Police have not yet...
Broken Arrow woman finds job, purpose through local staffing agency for people with disabilities
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A tailored staffing agency is helping people with disabilities in Green Country find meaningful work and purpose. Laurie Winiecke works as a houseman at a Hilton Garden Inn in Broken Arrow. She vacuums the hallways, dusts the blinds, strips the beds and empties the trash cans.
News On 6
Woman Injured In Shooting; Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect
Tulsa Police are searching for a person who is believed to be involved in a shooting near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officers were staged outside a home where they thought the suspect was hiding but the Special Operations Team (SOT) found no one inside. According to police, it started after a couple got into an argument with the man who lives in the home. Police say the altercation somehow escalated and they exchanged gunfire.
KOKI FOX 23
Magic City Books celebrates Tulsa-native, actor Tim Blake Nelson’s book launch
TULSA, Okla. — Magic City Books celebrated the launch of Tulsa native and well-known actor Tim Blake Nelson’s book, “City of Blows,” on Wednesday evening. The book surrounds a modern depiction of the film industry while also exploring the characters’ different motivations to join the movie-making world and how their diverse backgrounds played into their choices and outcomes.
KOCO
Bald eagle recovering after Oklahoma game warden finds it injured in field
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A bald eagle is recovering after a game warden found it injured in an eastern Oklahoma field. McIntosh County Game Warden Jake Rowland received a call near Checotah that an injured bald eagle was in a pasture, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Rowland found the bald eagle, which he said was pretty lively but clearly had an injured wing.
