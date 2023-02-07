Tulsa Police are searching for a person who is believed to be involved in a shooting near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officers were staged outside a home where they thought the suspect was hiding but the Special Operations Team (SOT) found no one inside. According to police, it started after a couple got into an argument with the man who lives in the home. Police say the altercation somehow escalated and they exchanged gunfire.

