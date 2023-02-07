Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
Related
goingawesomeplaces.com
4 Awesome Weekend Trips from Seattle
Famously nicknamed “the Emerald City” in the late '80s, Seattle is a city that truly has it all. Not only do a plethora of famous musicians, actors, and other well-known personalities call the city home, but it's also the chosen location of several successful television shows and movies – did somebody say “Grey's Anatomy”? Seattle is a hip and vibrant city with lots to do and lots to see.
48north.com
J/24 Worlds Coming to Puget Sound in 2024
The J/24 Class World Championship regatta, one of the most prestigious events in international sailboat racing, will be held on Puget Sound in 2024 and hosted by Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle. The governing body of the J/24 class recently notified CYC that its bid to hold the regatta had...
New Dawg Report: Ralen Goforth
The Huskies got a fun, hard hitting linebacker in the USC transfer
myedmondsnews.com
After 38 years in Edmonds, Sound Styles to close March 31
Sound Styles, a women’s apparel and accessory boutique in downtown Edmonds, will be closing its doors for good on March 31. “It is bittersweet to be closing after the best year the store has ever had,” said owner Jenny Murphy. “But it is time”. The mother/daughter...
seattlemedium.com
Despite Setback, Garfield’s Malia Samuels Battles Through Adversity And Makes The Most Of Her Senior Year
This year has been much different to Garfield’s Malia Samuels. The 5-foot-6 point senior guard for the defending state girls 3A basketball champions can be seen smiling as she walks into the gym with her teammates, listening to her pre-game music playlist, or engaging in pre-game conversations with teammates and coaches, but once it’s time to take the floor you notice she’s not warming up or in uniform, instead she’s fully clothed.
The Suburban Times
Five Reasons Why You Can’t…
Submitted by Greg Rediske. …volunteer to coach a baseball team in the Lakewood Baseball Club:. “I don’t know anything about coaching a kids’ baseball team.”. Rebuttal: You don’t need to know about coaching. You don’t need to know too much about baseball. (Perhaps it would be important to know that you should run to first base after hitting the ball. If that is a mystery, perhaps this excuse would work. Otherwise, no.) The LBC can offer all the help you need with scheduling a practice. I, for one, can forward a listing and timing of all drills needed for practice. For T-Ball, it’s as much about keeping everyone entertained in between the skills-learning! In-person help for early practices will be available upon request.
The Suburban Times
Time to slow down in Lakewood
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
The Suburban Times
Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Feb. 13
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting Zoom webinar link or the...
The Suburban Times
Rotary Club of Lakewood February Student of the Month: Grace Rodgers
Clover Park School District announcement. Rotary Club of Lakewood named Steilacoom High School senior Grace Rodgers the February Student of the Month at its Feb. 3 meeting. Grace Rodgers is an exceptional student who loves to challenge herself academically. To date, she has completed 14 rigorous Advanced Placement (AP) courses that may be used to receive college credit. After graduation, she plans to attend college and study psychology.
Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. The winning ticket was bought Sunday at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Seattle, lottery officials said....
secretseattle.co
The Top 12 Most Romantic Restaurants In Seattle
They do exist! Even though Seattle has a well-earned reputation for going casual, there are quite a few fantastic restaurants that are so romantic you’ll feel inspired to wear your best dress or shirt (or at least a freshly-ironed one). When putting together this list, we considered a few different metrics that make a meal out memorably romantic: flattering mood lighting and beautiful decor, the ambiance, good service and an overall elevated dining experience, and of course, top-tier food and drink. Every Seattle restaurant on this list checks those boxes, so you can feel confident taking your date there—that is, if you can get a reservation.
The Best Neighborhoods in Seattle
If you are single or a young professional looking for the best areas in Seattle, then it is important to first establish what criteria should be used to determine what might qualify as the best Seattle neighborhoods. All Service Moving analyzes the city’s many residential centers and selecting our top picks for the best Seattle neighborhoods based on the area’s proximity to working centers in the office, nightlife opportunities, and the experiences you can have just walking around your area.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
The Suburban Times
Cascade Christian Schools opens new junior high building
Submitted by Cascade Christian Schools. Puyallup, WA – Cascade Christian Schools recently opened the doors to their new junior high building. Construction began in 2019 and includes multiple stages. The ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated the completion of stage 2, which opened 6 new classrooms to junior high students. Educational and athletic facility experts Jeff Brown Architecture and Absher Construction designed the classroom wing of the junior high building.
The Suburban Times
Tidy-Up Tacoma collects 2,000 pounds of trash in January
City of Tacoma social media post. We collected nearly 2,000 lbs. of garbage/debris in January through the Tidy-Up Tacoma initiative! Below are some before & after photos from across Tacoma. More info on this litter/graffiti removal effort, including the schedule of cleanup locations cityoftacoma.org/tidyup.
westsideseattle.com
Salty's on Alki reopens for lunch; New items being served
Salty's on Alki, the largest restaurant in West Seattle, was impacted by the pandemic like all business but they managed to find innovative ways to stay functioning and use the time to make positive changes. But two of the casualties from that time were both lunch, shut down for one year, and their deservedly famous buffet style brunch. Now lunch is back.
gigharbornow.org
Business Spotlight: Gig Harbor family brings Louisiana flavor to the Northwest
“It’s not too hot, but still has a lot of flavor,” says Elsie. “It comes from a place of love,” adds her husband James. Heat, flavor, and love: the ingredients of JT’s Original Louisiana Bar-B-Que sauce. Longtime Gig Harbor residents Elsie and James “JT” Turner founded...
Comments / 0