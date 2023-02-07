Read full article on original website
Oklahoma bill to increase penalties for stolen firearms moves forward
A measure that would increase the penalties for stealing firearms has moved forward in Oklahoma.
kosu.org
Headlines: Transgender bill advances, recreational marijuana & Yuengling Lager in Oklahoma
State Senate panel approves ban on transgender care. (Tulsa World) Governor Stitt calls transgender advocate protests at Capitol "no big deal". (NewsOK) Bill to give more authority to the Tourism Commission advances. (NewsOK) Committee passes bill allowing students to wear tribal regalia at graduation. (NewsOK) Governor revives task force on...
publicradiotulsa.org
Not mentioned in Gov. Stitt's State of the State address: Oklahoma and tribal-state relations
After nearly three years of tense relations with tribal leaders over the model gaming compact and the landmark Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt didn't talk about Oklahoma's 39 federally recognized tribes during his annual State of the State address on Monday. In the last couple...
kswo.com
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on State Question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. On March 7, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a...
kosu.org
State of the State, recreational marijuana opposition, Drummond investigates veterans' board and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the governor's State of the State address to open the 2023 legislative session. The trip also discusses new opposition to State Question 820 to legalize recreational marijuana facing...
Oklahoma County sheriff attends State of the Union
An Oklahoma sheriff was in attendance as a guest at the State of the Union address.
Oklahoma lawmakers propose changes to citizen-led petitions
In a Senate Judiciary committee meeting Tuesday, lawmakers voted affirmatively for Senate Bill 518, pertaining to the state’s initiative petition process.
Governor Stitt responds to trans-rights protest
Oklahoma's Governor has responded to a State Capitol protest that sparked national attention.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sheriff Owen Responds to ATF Rule Question Regarding Enforcement
Joining many other sheriffs in the State of Oklahoma, Washington County County Sheriff Scott Owen says he will not enforce "any rules" established by the Dept. of Justice that violates a citizen's rights. Responding to our question recently regarding ATF Rule 2021R-08F ,Sheriff Owen was quick to remind that per...
oklahomawatch.org
Oklahomans Debunk False Claims of a Violent Protest at the State Capitol
Peaceful demonstrations and rallies are a common sight at the Oklahoma State Capitol. Early last February, hundreds of anti-abortion activists arrived at the Capitol building to advocate for bills outlawing the procedure. Six weeks later, demonstrators opposing turnpike expansion in Norman filled the halls of the Capitol to express their frustration to lawmakers.
pryorinfopub.com
How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
KTUL
AARP Oklahoma voices support for house bills impacting elders
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As the state legislative session continues, AARP Oklahoma is urging you to voice your support for a few house bills that could impact the state's elderly population and their families. One of those bills includes the caring for caregivers act. AARP's State Director Sean Voskuhl...
kosu.org
Headlines: Gender surgery legislation, marijuana gun law ruling & Valentines’ Day ideas
Senators take up gender surgery bill today. (NewsOK) Bill advances to reduce Veterans’ Commission members from governor. (Tulsa World) Lawmakers pass bill to make changes to the initiative petition process. (Tulsa World) Post-Roe Oklahoma legislators look at more support for mothers and families. (NewsOK) Governor fails to recognized tribal...
NewsNation reporter released from jail after arrest
Correspondent Evan Lambert was giving a live report during NewsNation's "Rush Hour" when he was taken into custody.
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
KHBS
Oklahoma sues company that had started construction on new Sallisaw Veterans Home
SALLISAW, Okla. — Oklahoma is suing the company that had been building the new Sallisaw Veterans Home, the state's Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday. The department is seeking $21 million in damages from the construction company. The company made significant mistakes during construction and parts of the building...
city-sentinel.com
Senator Kay Floyd of Oklahoma City, Democratic leader in the upper chamber, critizes governor's State of the State address
Oklahoma City -- Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, issued the following statement on behalf of the Senate Democratic Caucus following the governor’s State of the State address:. “The governor gave a partisan and highly divisive speech that was more about politics than solutions. That is not the...
KFOR
Oklahoma governor says he wants ‘less DEI officers and more career placement counselors’
Gov. Kevin Stitt made the remarks about diversity, equity and inclusion while pushing for more resources to fill jobs in in-demand fields. A state higher education leader said diversity training is required for many job-training programs to receive accreditation. Oklahoma governor says he wants ‘less DEI officers …. Gov....
city-sentinel.com
'Trans Lives Matter' Protesters Occupy Oklahoma State Capitol: ‘This is Our House!’ | Republican governor says, 'send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors'
Hundreds of "Trans Lives Matter" protesters gathered at the Oklahoma state Capitol Monday to demonstrate against legislation that would restrict gender transition-related medical care. Videos showed protesters chanting "this is our house," and "protect trans kids," and holding signs that read, "Protect trans rights" and "My body, my freedom," outside...
News On 6
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
