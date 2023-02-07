ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

bartlesvilleradio.com

Sheriff Owen Responds to ATF Rule Question Regarding Enforcement

Joining many other sheriffs in the State of Oklahoma, Washington County County Sheriff Scott Owen says he will not enforce "any rules" established by the Dept. of Justice that violates a citizen's rights. Responding to our question recently regarding ATF Rule 2021R-08F ,Sheriff Owen was quick to remind that per...
oklahomawatch.org

Oklahomans Debunk False Claims of a Violent Protest at the State Capitol

Peaceful demonstrations and rallies are a common sight at the Oklahoma State Capitol. Early last February, hundreds of anti-abortion activists arrived at the Capitol building to advocate for bills outlawing the procedure. Six weeks later, demonstrators opposing turnpike expansion in Norman filled the halls of the Capitol to express their frustration to lawmakers.
pryorinfopub.com

How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
KTUL

AARP Oklahoma voices support for house bills impacting elders

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As the state legislative session continues, AARP Oklahoma is urging you to voice your support for a few house bills that could impact the state's elderly population and their families. One of those bills includes the caring for caregivers act. AARP's State Director Sean Voskuhl...
Z94

Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
city-sentinel.com

'Trans Lives Matter' Protesters Occupy Oklahoma State Capitol: ‘This is Our House!’ | Republican governor says, 'send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors'

Hundreds of "Trans Lives Matter" protesters gathered at the Oklahoma state Capitol Monday to demonstrate against legislation that would restrict gender transition-related medical care. Videos showed protesters chanting "this is our house," and "protect trans kids," and holding signs that read, "Protect trans rights" and "My body, my freedom," outside...
News On 6

Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional

A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
