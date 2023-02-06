Read full article on original website
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at #1 Purdue
Iowa will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, this week to take on No. 1 Purdue in a rematch of last year's Big Ten Championship. The Boilermakers are 22-2 on the season and are coming off a road loss at Indiana while the Hawkeyes are 15-8 with a 7-5 Big Ten record and have won seven of their last nine games, including three straight victories.
Live Blog: Follow Indiana's Game Against Rutgers In Real Time
Indiana looks to build off Saturday's win over No. 1 Purdue with a matchup against No. 24 Rutgers on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you up to date in real time live from press row at at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
How to watch, listen or stream: Iowa takes on No. 1 Purdue
The Hawkeyes are on the road for the first time since January 26 and it's no small task. Iowa will be traveling to Mackey Arena to take on No. 1 Purdue, who is fresh off an upset loss to Indiana. Fran McCaffery's crew hasn't had the best luck at Mackey Arena, but Iowa did defeat Purdue last season to win the Big Ten conference championship. Prior to Thursday's matchup, let's dive into some of the notes.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Northwestern Wildcats to play Iowa at Wrigley Field in November
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Football is coming back to Wrigley Field – and it's the Northwestern Wildcats again.On Nov. 4, Northwestern will play their third game at Wrigley since 2010. They will host the Iowa Hawkeyes in the game dubbed the Wildcats Classic. The Wildcats also hosted Purdue at Wrigley Field in 2021, and the Illini back in 2010.Cubs officials have expressed a desire possibly also to host a bowl game at some point.Football has not been played very often at Wrigley Field anytime recently, but the sport is far form new to the Friendly Confines. The Bears called Wrigley Field home from 1921 until 1970, when they moved to Soldier Field.
Recap: No. 18 Indiana survives No. 24 Rutgers for first win over Scarlet Knights since 2019
Indiana (17-7, 8-5 in Big Ten) made several key plays down the stretch Tuesday night in Bloomington as it survived No. 24 Rutgers, 66-60, and ended a six-game losing streak to the Scarlet Knights. No. 18 IU has won seven of its last eight games and now moves into a tie for second place in the Big Ten standings.
College basketball rankings: Indiana, preseason Big Ten favorite, back on track after January slide
Indiana suffered a three-game losing streak in January that dropped the Hoosiers to 1-4 in the Big Ten. That's never good for a program of Indiana's caliber, but it was especially bad considering IU was the preseason favorite to win the conference. The third loss dropped the Hoosiers to 33rd at KenPom.com and 37th in the NET, and things were trending in the wrong direction. As any coach will tell you, though, these seasons are long and often filled with twists and turns. The best thing about struggling in January is that you still have February and March to get back on track.
Hummel chimes in on Purdue, Big Ten and more
Through his broadcasting roles with ESPN and the Big Ten Network, Purdue alum Robbie Hummel has gotten a front-row seat to watch his alma mater put together one of the finest seasons in the history of Purdue men’s basketball. Despite a defeat on Saturday at rival Indiana, the Boilermakers...
